PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (01.14.21)

Drew Bailey
January 14, 2021
2 min read
Record

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday January 14th, 2021.

7am

Erasure – Sometimes
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)
The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
The Clash – Magnificent Seven
Wham – Wham Rap ‘86
INXS – What You Need
Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)
S-50 – Input
Depeche Mode – Flexible
Talking Heads – And She Was

8am

Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Dead or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Tears for Fears – Pale Shelter
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Front 242 – Headhunter
Plus One – Nevermore
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)
Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
Haircut 100 – Love Plus One

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu