Save The Wave Playlist (01.14.21)

7am
Erasure – Sometimes
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)
The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
The Clash – Magnificent Seven
Wham – Wham Rap ‘86
INXS – What You Need
Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)
S-50 – Input
Depeche Mode – Flexible
Talking Heads – And She Was
8am
Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Dead or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Tears for Fears – Pale Shelter
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Front 242 – Headhunter
Plus One – Nevermore
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)
Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
Haircut 100 – Love Plus One
