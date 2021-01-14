Save The Wave Playlist (01.14.21)

7am

Erasure – Sometimes

Scritti Politti – Perfect Way

Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)

The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times

Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)

Level 42 – Lessons In Love

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)

Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)

The Clash – Magnificent Seven

Wham – Wham Rap ‘86

INXS – What You Need

Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)

S-50 – Input

Depeche Mode – Flexible

Talking Heads – And She Was

8am

Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

Tears for Fears – Pale Shelter

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Front 242 – Headhunter

Plus One – Nevermore

Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)

Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)

Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds

The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep

Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind

Haircut 100 – Love Plus One

