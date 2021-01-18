ICYM Café Chill: Sitkah, Poldoore & Ian Urbina, Arms and Sleepers and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Sitkah, Poldoore & Ian Urbina, Arms and Sleepers and more.



Playlist from 17 Jan 2021

8AM Playlist

Sitkah – Wise Love

Swimming TV – Falling

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Bad Snacks – Autumn

Cydny – Daffodil

Rosentwig – Supergravity

Frythm – Mariposa

Teebs – Prayers ii

Mvnners – Pretty Things

Sundrenched – Swimming

Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide

Lone – Sleepwalkers

Shigeto – Safe in Here

9AM Playlist

creative_reality17 – B6

Eyukaliptus – Summit

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Headphone Activist – Silent Flo

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)

Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)

Esbe – Thousands of Rhythms

Zennyo – Beam Through The Ceiling

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

Bleach Sequence – Collect 200 As You Pass Go

Affelaye – A Place with a View

P4nther – temporary

Photo: A colony of stellar sea lions gathered on a cliffside in Kenai Fjords National Park. (M Woodbridge Williams, NPS History Collection, 1973. Public Domain.)