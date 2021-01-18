PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: Sitkah, Poldoore & Ian Urbina, Arms and Sleepers and more.

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
January 18, 2021
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Sitkah, Poldoore & Ian Urbina, Arms and Sleepers and more.

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 17 Jan 2021

8AM Playlist

Sitkah – Wise Love
Swimming TV – Falling
flow.ctrl – Thumper
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Bad Snacks – Autumn
Cydny – Daffodil
Rosentwig – Supergravity
Frythm – Mariposa
Teebs – Prayers ii
Mvnners – Pretty Things
Sundrenched – Swimming
Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Shigeto – Safe in Here

9AM Playlist

creative_reality17 – B6
Eyukaliptus – Summit
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)
Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)
Esbe – Thousands of Rhythms
Zennyo – Beam Through The Ceiling
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Bleach Sequence – Collect 200 As You Pass Go
Affelaye – A Place with a View
P4nther – temporary

Photo: A colony of stellar sea lions gathered on a cliffside in Kenai Fjords National Park. (M Woodbridge Williams, NPS History Collection, 1973. Public Domain.)

