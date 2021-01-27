ICYM Café Chill: Frequency Control Centre, Affelaye, Koresma & edapollo and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from FCC (Frequency Control Centre), Affelaye, Koresma & edapollo and more.

Try for a listen on the new C89.5 App! https://www.c895.org/app/

Playlist from 24 Jan 2021

The 6/7 AM hours were from our “best of” archive. Leave a comment below if you need to know what a specific track from those hours were.

8AM Playlist

Teebs – Shells

wowflower – Cool Group

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Affelaye – A Place with a View

Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide

Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon

Altitude. – Options

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Pbs’73 – Public Television

Chemtrails – Soft

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Crem’e – Keep On

9AM Playlist

Takeleave – Sabado

Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Rosentwig – Latibule

WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas

Tom Day – Valerie

City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Letherette – Sun Up

Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Flamingosis – Do It

George Clanton – Livin’ Loose

Affelaye – It Was Mine – Edit

Giraffage – Feels

