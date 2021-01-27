ICYM Café Chill: Frequency Control Centre, Affelaye, Koresma & edapollo and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from FCC (Frequency Control Centre), Affelaye, Koresma & edapollo and more.
Playlist from 24 Jan 2021
The 6/7 AM hours were from our “best of” archive. Leave a comment below if you need to know what a specific track from those hours were.
8AM Playlist
Teebs – Shells
wowflower – Cool Group
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Affelaye – A Place with a View
Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
Altitude. – Options
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Pbs’73 – Public Television
Chemtrails – Soft
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Crem’e – Keep On
9AM Playlist
Takeleave – Sabado
Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Rosentwig – Latibule
WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Bakradze – An Evening With John
Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
Tom Day – Valerie
City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Letherette – Sun Up
Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Flamingosis – Do It
George Clanton – Livin’ Loose
Affelaye – It Was Mine – Edit
Giraffage – Feels
