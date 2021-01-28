Save The Wave Playlist (01.28.21)

7am

Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)

Talk Talk – Talk Talk

Culture Club – Church of the Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Flying Lizards – Money

Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)

The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

The Human League – Mirror Man

Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

English Beat – Save It For Later

8am

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)

General Public – Never You Done That (Edge Remix)

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals (Edge Remix)

Lene Lovich – Lucky Number

Sparks – Cool Places

Red Rockets – China

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl (Edge Remix)

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Yazoo – Telephone Call

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

The Church – Unguarded Moment

OMD – Pandora’s Box

