Save The Wave Playlist (01.28.21)

Drew Bailey
January 28, 2021
2 min read
Reel to Reel

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday January 28th, 2021.

7am

Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Culture Club – Church of the Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Flying Lizards – Money
Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Human League – Mirror Man
Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
English Beat – Save It For Later

8am

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
General Public – Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals (Edge Remix)
Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
Sparks – Cool Places
Red Rockets – China
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl (Edge Remix)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Pandora’s Box

