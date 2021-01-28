Save The Wave Playlist (01.28.21)

Listen again on the Official C89.5 App
7am
Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Culture Club – Church of the Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Flying Lizards – Money
Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Human League – Mirror Man
Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
English Beat – Save It For Later
8am
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
General Public – Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals (Edge Remix)
Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
Sparks – Cool Places
Red Rockets – China
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl (Edge Remix)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Pandora’s Box
