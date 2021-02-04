PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (02.04.21)

Drew Bailey
February 4, 2021
2 min read
CD Turntable

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday February 4th, 2021.

Listen again on the Official C89.5 App

7am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Mix)
Animotion – Obsession
Stephen Duffy – Icing On The Cake
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me Baby (Hot Tracks Remix)
New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Mix)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
Sparks – I Predict
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – New Moon On Monday
Cee Farrow – Should I Love You
OMD – Locomotion (DJ Beats)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

8am

David Bowie – Fame ‘90
Erasure – Don’t Dance
Tears For Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Howard Jones – Life In One Day
Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Book of Love – I Touch Roses
Waterboys – The Whole of The Moon
Level 42 – Something About You
Oh Well – Oh Well (‘88 Mix)
Jesus Jones – Right Here Right Now
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – Policy Of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Belouis Some – Animal Magic

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Get the App

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu