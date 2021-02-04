Save The Wave Playlist (02.04.21)

Listen again on the Official C89.5 App
7am
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Mix)
Animotion – Obsession
Stephen Duffy – Icing On The Cake
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me Baby (Hot Tracks Remix)
New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Mix)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
Sparks – I Predict
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – New Moon On Monday
Cee Farrow – Should I Love You
OMD – Locomotion (DJ Beats)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
8am
David Bowie – Fame ‘90
Erasure – Don’t Dance
Tears For Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Howard Jones – Life In One Day
Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Book of Love – I Touch Roses
Waterboys – The Whole of The Moon
Level 42 – Something About You
Oh Well – Oh Well (‘88 Mix)
Jesus Jones – Right Here Right Now
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – Policy Of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com
Add comment