Save The Wave Playlist (02.04.21)

7am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Mix)

Animotion – Obsession

Stephen Duffy – Icing On The Cake

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me Baby (Hot Tracks Remix)

New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Mix)

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)

Sparks – I Predict

The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – New Moon On Monday

Cee Farrow – Should I Love You

OMD – Locomotion (DJ Beats)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)

Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

8am

David Bowie – Fame ‘90

Erasure – Don’t Dance

Tears For Fears – Shout (US Remix)

Howard Jones – Life In One Day

Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Scritti Politti – Perfect Way

Book of Love – I Touch Roses

Waterboys – The Whole of The Moon

Level 42 – Something About You

Oh Well – Oh Well (‘88 Mix)

Jesus Jones – Right Here Right Now

Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – Policy Of Truth (Memorandum Mix)

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Belouis Some – Animal Magic

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com