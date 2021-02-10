Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Cialyn, Rosentwig, PALLADIAN and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cialyn, Rosentwig, PALLADIAN and more.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Playlist from 07 Feb 2021

7AM Playlist

Freud – Cuban Episode

Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)

Ian Ewing – Trust in You (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Soft – Petals

Hakuu – Silver

Adamlondon – Maple

Seneca B – Sunshine

Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Tydes – Atlas

Birocratic – Wants To

Geotic – Actually Smiling

Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)

Real Slow – Drowned Out

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Su Na – Essex

8AM Playlist

Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)

Resotone – Never the Same

Cialyn – Silent Winds

Firephly – Passage To The Sky

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

früit – Prism

X3SR – Farewell

Kawsaki – Endless Spa

Yu-Utsu – Moon

BLEACH SEQUENCE – Collect 200 as You Pass Go

PVLMS – Phases

Rosentwig – Latibule

PALLADIAN – Goosebumps

9AM Playlist

Soular Order – Boreal

Tekvision – Lament

Cialyn – In From The Cold

BACKWHEN & Chill Children – Next World

VIQ – Journey

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

früit – Yellow Waters

HU – North

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Memorex Memories – High & Low

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Photo: Rain and Rainbows over the Sacramento Mountains. National Park Service, 2013, Public Domain.