Save The Wave Playlist (02.11.21)

7am
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Depeche Mode – Question Of Time
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Shriekback – Nemesis
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Divinyls – Pleasure And Pain
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
New Order – Love Vigilantes
The B-52’s – Roam
INXS – The One Thing
A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
Aha – Take On ME
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
8am
Electronic – Get The Message
Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)
Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)
Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Belouis Some – Some People
Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
Art Of Noise – Legs
Prince – Housequake
Jellybean (ft. Madonna) – Sidewalk Talk
