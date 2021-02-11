Save The Wave Playlist (02.11.21)

7am

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Depeche Mode – Question Of Time

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Shriekback – Nemesis

English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man

Divinyls – Pleasure And Pain

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

New Order – Love Vigilantes

The B-52’s – Roam

INXS – The One Thing

A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

Aha – Take On ME

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

8am

Electronic – Get The Message

Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)

Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)

Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)

Belouis Some – Some People

Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)

Art Of Noise – Legs

Prince – Housequake

Jellybean (ft. Madonna) – Sidewalk Talk

