Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Cialyn, Tom Day & Jake Lowe, Poldoore, Veiled Dawn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cialyn, Tom Day & Jake Lowe, Poldoore, Veiled Dawn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Spectacular view into Johns Hopkins Inlet (orca prowl Glacier Bay’s waters)”, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. 2010, National Park Service, Public Domain.

Playlist from 14 Feb 2021

7AM Playlist

Invention – Landrace

Fiji.water – You Taught Me How To Feel Again…

Achun – Make It Movin’

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Evence – Emotions

Giraffage – Luv

X3SR – Farewell

Dwai – I’ve Got You

Resotone – Never the Same

Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)

Uinta – Maples

Bibio – Look at Orion!

Elsa Hewitt – Rolling in Your Wall

il:lo – Vega

Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary

8AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)

Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)

Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal

Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

wowflower – Untuch

Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Cialyn – Heliotype

Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back

Marley Carroll – Water Temple

R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night

Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling

Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)

9AM Playlist

Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Nancy – Italian Harlem

Snowdn – Nostalgia

Oldtwig – Land Ahoy

Takeleave – You

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere

Emancipator – Currents

früit – Stattbad

Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia

Hotel Pools – Spring

Tycho – Elegy