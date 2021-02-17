Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Cialyn, Tom Day & Jake Lowe, Poldoore, Veiled Dawn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cialyn, Tom Day & Jake Lowe, Poldoore, Veiled Dawn and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Spectacular view into Johns Hopkins Inlet (orca prowl Glacier Bay’s waters)”, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. 2010, National Park Service, Public Domain.
Playlist from 14 Feb 2021
7AM Playlist
Invention – Landrace
Fiji.water – You Taught Me How To Feel Again…
Achun – Make It Movin’
Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Evence – Emotions
Giraffage – Luv
X3SR – Farewell
Dwai – I’ve Got You
Resotone – Never the Same
Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
Uinta – Maples
Bibio – Look at Orion!
Elsa Hewitt – Rolling in Your Wall
il:lo – Vega
Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
8AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)
Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)
Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
wowflower – Untuch
Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Cialyn – Heliotype
Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back
Marley Carroll – Water Temple
R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night
Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling
Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)
9AM Playlist
Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Nancy – Italian Harlem
Snowdn – Nostalgia
Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
Takeleave – You
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Emancipator – Currents
früit – Stattbad
Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Hotel Pools – Spring
Tycho – Elegy
