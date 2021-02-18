PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (02.18.21)

Drew Bailey
February 18, 2021
2 min read
New Order live

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for February 18th, 2021.

7am

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Wicked Mix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Ultimix)
Cabaret Voltaire – Kickback (Razormaid Remix)
Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Peter Schilling – Different Story (A World Of Lust & Crime)
Erasure – Sometimes (Love To Infinity Club Mix)
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)
Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)

8am

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Dominatrix – Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks)
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) [12” Edit] S50 – Input (Hot Tracks)
Until December – Live Alone In Shame
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Human League – Mirror Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

