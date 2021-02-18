Save The Wave Playlist (02.18.21)

7am

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Wicked Mix)

Information Society – Walking Away (Ultimix)

Cabaret Voltaire – Kickback (Razormaid Remix)

Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)

Peter Schilling – Different Story (A World Of Lust & Crime)

Erasure – Sometimes (Love To Infinity Club Mix)

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)

Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)

8am

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Dominatrix – Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks)

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) [12” Edit] S50 – Input (Hot Tracks)

Until December – Live Alone In Shame

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Human League – Mirror Man

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell

Yazoo – Telephone Call

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

