Save The Wave Playlist (02.25.21)

7am

Vicious Pink – CCCan’t you see (Hot Tracks)

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

New Order – True faith

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)

Talking Heads – Girlfriend is better

Berlin – Sex (I’m A … ) Pleasure Victim (Extended Mix)

Bronski Beat – Why? (class)

Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)

Book of Love – Book of Love

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

8am

The Associates – Heart Of Glass

Boxcar – Freemason

Erasure – Sweet Sweet Baby

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Xymox – Blind Hearts

New Order – Subculture

Sharp & Numan – Change Your Mind

Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

Yellow – I Love You

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On

Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)

Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me this Way

Gino Latino – Welcome

