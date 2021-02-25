Save The Wave Playlist (02.25.21)

Listen again on the Official C89.5 App
7am
Vicious Pink – CCCan’t you see (Hot Tracks)
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
New Order – True faith
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)
Talking Heads – Girlfriend is better
Berlin – Sex (I’m A … ) Pleasure Victim (Extended Mix)
Bronski Beat – Why? (class)
Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
Book of Love – Book of Love
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
8am
The Associates – Heart Of Glass
Boxcar – Freemason
Erasure – Sweet Sweet Baby
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Xymox – Blind Hearts
New Order – Subculture
Sharp & Numan – Change Your Mind
Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
Yellow – I Love You
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)
Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me this Way
Gino Latino – Welcome
