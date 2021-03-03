Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Poldoore, Past Palms, Precious Kindred and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Poldoore, Past Palms, Precious Kindred and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Icebergs at Sand Point”, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan. National Parks Service, 2019, Public Domain.
Playlist from 28 Feb 2021
6AM Playlist
Karma Rhythm – Another Song About Us
Tekvision – Lament
Jinsang – bliss
Reighnbeau – Ghost
IDER – King Ruby
Bonobo – Figures
Birocratic – Matlack
Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)
S.Lyre – Air (Slacker Remix)
Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)
Ian Ewing – Trust in You (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
CRi – Don’t (ft. Gabriella Hook)
Imagined Herbal Flows – breeze
Giraffage – Feels
Chrome Sparks – Losing U
Pines – Calling You
Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Big Wild – Crickets
Menta – Shibuya Streets
7AM Playlist
SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly, Quickly)
Shigeto – Safe in Here
Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Oatmello – Hot Boxed
Tycho – From Home
Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U
Sov & Leaf Beach – Tokismokey
.Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
Livision – Clouded Range (feat. Aurora)
edapollo – Outcast
Gramofaune – Trails
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Rainbloom – Waxwing
Mistwin – Nightwake
8AM Playlist
SwuM – If I Leave
Emancipator – Waxin
Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Manatee Commune – Wake
edapollo – Illuminate
Shepard – Post Modern
Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Frameworks – The Dark
Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
Firephly – Know What I Need
9AM Playlist
Southpaw – Bstfrnd
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening
ATTLAS – Polar Concept
Kasseo – Déjà vu
Aonian – Ascent
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Kashi – Tides
Firephly – Points of Light
TOR – Foxglove
Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
Foewi – Interference
Add comment