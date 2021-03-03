Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: Poldoore, Past Palms, Precious Kindred and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Poldoore, Past Palms, Precious Kindred and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Icebergs at Sand Point”, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan. National Parks Service, 2019, Public Domain.

Playlist from 28 Feb 2021

6AM Playlist

Karma Rhythm – Another Song About Us

Tekvision – Lament

Jinsang – bliss

Reighnbeau – Ghost

IDER – King Ruby

Bonobo – Figures

Birocratic – Matlack

Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)

S.Lyre – Air (Slacker Remix)

Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)

Ian Ewing – Trust in You (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

CRi – Don’t (ft. Gabriella Hook)

Imagined Herbal Flows – breeze

Giraffage – Feels

Chrome Sparks – Losing U

Pines – Calling You

Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Big Wild – Crickets

Menta – Shibuya Streets

7AM Playlist

SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly, Quickly)

Shigeto – Safe in Here

Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters

Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Oatmello – Hot Boxed

Tycho – From Home

Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U

Sov & Leaf Beach – Tokismokey

.Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)

Livision – Clouded Range (feat. Aurora)

edapollo – Outcast

Gramofaune – Trails

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Rainbloom – Waxwing

Mistwin – Nightwake

8AM Playlist

SwuM – If I Leave

Emancipator – Waxin

Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Manatee Commune – Wake

edapollo – Illuminate

Shepard – Post Modern

Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Frameworks – The Dark

Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)

Firephly – Know What I Need

9AM Playlist

Southpaw – Bstfrnd

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening

ATTLAS – Polar Concept

Kasseo – Déjà vu

Aonian – Ascent

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Kashi – Tides

Firephly – Points of Light

TOR – Foxglove

Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon

Foewi – Interference