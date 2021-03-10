Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: früit, ATTLAS, Twigs & Yarn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from früit, ATTLAS, Twigs & Yarn and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: Photo: “Exhibit IV: Close up view of Vulcan Throne, Grand Canyon, 89 miles below Bright Angel Creek.” Circa 1920-1929. Henry S. McCluskey Photographs, Public Domain.
From Wikipedia: Vulcan’s Throne is a cinder cone volcano and a prominent landmark on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, United States. The volcano is adjacent the Colorado River, (thousands of feet above the river) as it is the source material for Lava Falls and Lava Falls Rapids (Vulcan Rapids) one of the largest rapids of the Colorado. [CC BY-SA 3.0]
Playlist from 07 Mar 2021
In hours one and two, we bring you sounds reflecting on the last decade of chill music. In hour three, we emphasize new music, and hour four emphasizes music with a Pacific Northwest flair.
6AM Playlist (Hour 1)
Emancipator – All in Here
Thefaded. – Uncertainties
Auram & Kyross – Nothing Else
Insightful – Without
Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Ian Ewing – Beauty
.Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
Ta-Ku – I Miss You
Feverkin – Canteen
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
S. Lyre – air
Bon Iver – Perth (Teen Daze Remix)
Edamame – My
Mo Anando – In Bloom
7AM Playlist (Hour 2)
M-Cubed – Natural Selection
Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns – Bopatron
Twiggy Lashes – Dunes
Chrome Sparks – All or Nothing (feat. Angelica Bess)
Gold Panda – Trust
Symbion Project – Nature Abhors a Vacuum
Bonobo – Figures
Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)
Barrett Marshall – Back to You (feat. Sitkah)
SKYGAZE – Footsteps to Knowhere
Home – Half Moon
Gold Falls – KMNK
8AM Playlist (Hour 3)
knowmadic – Digital Dreams
Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
William French – Heart
Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
uinta – Taw
il:lo – Alma
Affelaye – A Place with a View
früit – Gemology
Swimming TV – Drips
Slow Magic – Manhattan
ATTLAS – Polar Concept
9AM Playlist (Hour 4)
Peter Bark – Twigs
City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Boozoo Bajou – Jadiz
Aliam – aotra
Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises
Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter
Le Caire – Selfless
Bad Snacks – Drift
VIQ – Vestige
Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back
Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Marley Carroll – Water Temple
