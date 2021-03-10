Revisiting Café Chill Mid-week: früit, ATTLAS, Twigs & Yarn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from früit, ATTLAS, Twigs & Yarn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: Photo: “Exhibit IV: Close up view of Vulcan Throne, Grand Canyon, 89 miles below Bright Angel Creek.” Circa 1920-1929. Henry S. McCluskey Photographs, Public Domain.

From Wikipedia: Vulcan’s Throne is a cinder cone volcano and a prominent landmark on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, United States. The volcano is adjacent the Colorado River, (thousands of feet above the river) as it is the source material for Lava Falls and Lava Falls Rapids (Vulcan Rapids) one of the largest rapids of the Colorado. [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Playlist from 07 Mar 2021

In hours one and two, we bring you sounds reflecting on the last decade of chill music. In hour three, we emphasize new music, and hour four emphasizes music with a Pacific Northwest flair.

6AM Playlist (Hour 1)

Emancipator – All in Here

Thefaded. – Uncertainties

Auram & Kyross – Nothing Else

Insightful – Without

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Ian Ewing – Beauty

.Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)

Ta-Ku – I Miss You

Feverkin – Canteen

Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!

S. Lyre – air

Bon Iver – Perth (Teen Daze Remix)

Edamame – My

Mo Anando – In Bloom

7AM Playlist (Hour 2)

M-Cubed – Natural Selection

Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns – Bopatron

Twiggy Lashes – Dunes

Chrome Sparks – All or Nothing (feat. Angelica Bess)

Gold Panda – Trust

Symbion Project – Nature Abhors a Vacuum

Bonobo – Figures

Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)

Barrett Marshall – Back to You (feat. Sitkah)

SKYGAZE – Footsteps to Knowhere

Home – Half Moon

Gold Falls – KMNK

8AM Playlist (Hour 3)

knowmadic – Digital Dreams

Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain

William French – Heart

Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

uinta – Taw

il:lo – Alma

Affelaye – A Place with a View

früit – Gemology

Swimming TV – Drips

Slow Magic – Manhattan

ATTLAS – Polar Concept

9AM Playlist (Hour 4)

Peter Bark – Twigs

City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Boozoo Bajou – Jadiz

Aliam – aotra

Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises

Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter

Le Caire – Selfless

Bad Snacks – Drift

VIQ – Vestige

Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back

Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star

Marley Carroll – Water Temple