PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (06.10.21)

Drew Bailey
June 10, 2021
2 min read
Water

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for June 10th, 2021.

7am

Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Depeche Mode – Master And Servant (Razormaid Mix)
Eurythmics (Hot Tracks)
Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish
Secession – Touch Part 3
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
OMD – We Love You
Yaz – Nobody’s Diary
Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter Son’s Mix)
The Cranberries – Dreams (DJ Mark Redrum Reel)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Trans-X – Living On Video
New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)
King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Mix)

8am

Murry Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Associates – Heart of Glass
Lighting Seeds – All I Want
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance MIx)
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat (New York Mix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
ABC – Poison Arrow (Jazz Remix)
A-Ha – Sun Always Shines on TV
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

App Player

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu