Save The Wave Playlist (06.10.21)

7am
Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Depeche Mode – Master And Servant (Razormaid Mix)
Eurythmics (Hot Tracks)
Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish
Secession – Touch Part 3
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
OMD – We Love You
Yaz – Nobody’s Diary
Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter Son’s Mix)
The Cranberries – Dreams (DJ Mark Redrum Reel)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Trans-X – Living On Video
New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)
King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Mix)
8am
Murry Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Associates – Heart of Glass
Lighting Seeds – All I Want
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance MIx)
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat (New York Mix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
ABC – Poison Arrow (Jazz Remix)
A-Ha – Sun Always Shines on TV
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment