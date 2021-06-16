Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Shadley Peterson, Ian Aisling, Giraffage and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Shadley Peterson, Ian Aisling, Giraffage and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Arizona Pincushion Cactus Flower: The flowers of the Arizona Pincushion Cactus form a beautiful ring around the top of the cactus”, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. (Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain)
Originally aired 14 June 2021
6AM Playlist
Project Closure – Colorthought
Mr. Hong – Summer Love
Foxen – Luvin U (feat. Jackie Paladino)
Akay – Iroh
Iamforest – Atoms
Player Dave – Watch Your Thoughts
Zetler & Sitkah – Oh Darlin’
Jinsang – bliss
Hundred Waters – Cavity (Shigeto Remix)
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
Fakear – Karmaprana
Anna of the North – moving on
Cavalier – Too Late
Koresma – Bridges
Sitkah – Wise Love
7AM Playlist
Kasseo – Almanac
Kaelyn – The Mood
Mike Forst – Grateful Again
Room306 – Blue
Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
William French – Heart
Frameworks – Titles
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Nite Tide
Forher – Porth
Jinsang – Never Know
CharlesTheFirst – The Descent
Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans
TOKiMONSTA – Rose’s Thorn
Sappheiros – Distant
8AM Playlist
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Giraffage – SLO
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Freud – Cuban Episode
Aoki Takamasa – Hope
Gold Falls – KMNK
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Tycho – A Walk
9AM Playlist
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Jack Wilbs – Water
il:lo – Alma
A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears
Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
Affelaye – A Place with a View
Hello Meteor – Powdered Rouge
Teebs – Prayers ii
Shigeto – Safe in Here
Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Sundrenched – Flyby
Pr4ntik – I thought it was okay but I was wrong
Chisari – Coming Home (Rebuild)
