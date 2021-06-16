Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Shadley Peterson, Ian Aisling, Giraffage and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Shadley Peterson, Ian Aisling, Giraffage and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Arizona Pincushion Cactus Flower: The flowers of the Arizona Pincushion Cactus form a beautiful ring around the top of the cactus”, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. (Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain)

Originally aired 14 June 2021

6AM Playlist

Project Closure – Colorthought

Mr. Hong – Summer Love

Foxen – Luvin U (feat. Jackie Paladino)

Akay – Iroh

Iamforest – Atoms

Player Dave – Watch Your Thoughts

Zetler & Sitkah – Oh Darlin’

Jinsang – bliss

Hundred Waters – Cavity (Shigeto Remix)

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!

Fakear – Karmaprana

Anna of the North – moving on

Cavalier – Too Late

Koresma – Bridges

Sitkah – Wise Love

7AM Playlist

Kasseo – Almanac

Kaelyn – The Mood

Mike Forst – Grateful Again

Room306 – Blue

Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

William French – Heart

Frameworks – Titles

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Nite Tide

Forher – Porth

Jinsang – Never Know

CharlesTheFirst – The Descent

Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans

TOKiMONSTA – Rose’s Thorn

Sappheiros – Distant

8AM Playlist

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Giraffage – SLO

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Shadley Peterson – Seaside

Freud – Cuban Episode

Aoki Takamasa – Hope

Gold Falls – KMNK

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Tycho – A Walk

9AM Playlist

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Jack Wilbs – Water

il:lo – Alma

A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears

Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Affelaye – A Place with a View

Hello Meteor – Powdered Rouge

Teebs – Prayers ii

Shigeto – Safe in Here

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Sundrenched – Flyby

Pr4ntik – I thought it was okay but I was wrong

Chisari – Coming Home (Rebuild)