Save The Wave Playlist (06.17.21)

Drew Bailey
June 17, 2021
2 min read
Cassette Tape

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday June 17th, 2021.

7am

Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part 1 & 2)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Secession – Magician
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)
Duran Duran – White Lines (Direct Hit Remix)
Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
New Order – Round and Round (Edge Remix)
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Remix)
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out
Talk Talk – It’s My Life

8am

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Red Rockers – China
Naked Eyes – Always – Always Something There to Remind
Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)
Devo – Whip It
The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids in America
The Go-Go’s – Vacation

