Save The Wave Playlist (06.17.21)

7am

Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part 1 & 2)

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)

Secession – Magician

Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)

Duran Duran – White Lines (Direct Hit Remix)

Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy

Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

New Order – Round and Round (Edge Remix)

Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Remix)

Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains

The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

8am

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

Red Rockers – China

Naked Eyes – Always – Always Something There to Remind

Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)

Devo – Whip It

The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)

Kim Wilde – Kids in America

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

