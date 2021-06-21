Café Chill, On-Demand: Pablo Bolivar, Tomas Novoa, Boards of Canada and more

The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pablo Bolivar, Tomas Novoa, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen here: Cafe Chill podcasts .

Photo: “Death Valley National Park, California and Nevada”: Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park is the lowest point in North America, 282 feet below sea level. The valley and surrounding mountain ranges are on the western edge of the Basin and Range Province. Source: National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 20 June 2021

6AM Playlist

Tycho – Horizon

Freud – Faux Pas

Yu-Utsu – Slow

Mishegas – Home

Petit Biscuit – Oceans

Medasin – Daydream (feat. Joba)

Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)

Elo Method – Kaya

Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Jvly – Blue Pill (feat. SARAI)

URBVN – Coming Home

Nomadic Firs – Cover Bombs (ODESZA Edit)

IG88 – Want

Moscillate – The Wake (feat. Lüthian)

7AM Playlist

Crem’e – Keep On

Idealism – Voyage

Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon

Idealism – All We Ever Do

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

C418 – Tingle

PVLMS – Phases

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Lusine – Retrace

URBVN – Since You’ve Been Away

Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City

Altitude. – The Camp

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Tomas Novoa – Contraluz

Koresma – Canyon Walls

Yu-Utsu – Clear

Mvnners – Soft Drive

früit – Prism

boerd – Look

edapollo – Illuminate

9AM Playlist

Jinsang – Never Know

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Cloudchord – Octave Memory

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Ruck P – Rise Up

Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Mo Anando – In Bloom

Sleepdealer – Water

Limes – Heyo

Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)

Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met

Flamingosis – Daymaker

Birocratic – Extra Fresh

Monster Rally – Orchids