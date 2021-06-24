PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (06.24.21)

Drew Bailey
June 24, 2021
2 min read
Erasure 1992

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday June 24th, 2021.

7am

New Order – Shellshock
The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property
Holly Johnson – Where Has The Love Gone (Razormaid Mix)
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Edge Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – Locomotion
Stephen Duffy – Hold It
Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)
Divine – I’m So Beautiful (Remix)
Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)
Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka (12” Remix)
Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Wham! – I’m Your Man

8am

The Associates – Heart Of Glass
Boxcar – Freemason
Erasure – Sweet Sweet Baby
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Xymox – Blind Hearts
New Order – Subculture
Sharp & Numan – Change Your Mind
Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
Yellow – I Love You
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)
Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me this Way
Erasure – A Little Respect
Madonna – Vouge

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

App Player

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu