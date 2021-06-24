Save The Wave Playlist (06.24.21)

7am

New Order – Shellshock

The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property

Holly Johnson – Where Has The Love Gone (Razormaid Mix)

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Edge Remix)

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

OMD – Locomotion

Stephen Duffy – Hold It

Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)

Divine – I’m So Beautiful (Remix)

Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)

Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka (12” Remix)

Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

Wham! – I’m Your Man

8am

The Associates – Heart Of Glass

Boxcar – Freemason

Erasure – Sweet Sweet Baby

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Xymox – Blind Hearts

New Order – Subculture

Sharp & Numan – Change Your Mind

Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

Yellow – I Love You

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On

Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)

Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me this Way

Erasure – A Little Respect

Madonna – Vouge

