Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Giraffage, Monster Rally, Chris LaRue and more

Cafe Chill includes tracks from Giraffage, Monster Rally, Chris LaRue and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Fog Shrouded Lady Bird Johnson Grove”, Redwood National and State Parks, along the coast of northern California. Credit: National Park Service, 2011, public domain.

Originally aired 27 June 2021

6AM Playlist

pMu Arae – Ersatz Dream

Shallou – . . . Lost

Letherette – Langsette

Evan Geesman – Timido

Vanilla – Dreamcatcher

Nohidea – late nite

Ekali – Unfaith

Greybox – Subtle Beings

Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)

Slow Magic – Hold Still

Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)

Gold Falls – KMNK

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)

Manatee Commune – The Garden Song (feat. Moorea Masa)

Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)

Kasseo – Beijing

7AM Playlist

pSoosh – Take My Hand

Tobias – Laputa

Stumbleine – Thawn

Everett Orr – Closer

Raine & Clockvice – Wonderful

Cobalt Rabbit – With You

Pines – Calling You

Mishegas – Home

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Hundred Waters – Cavity (Shigeto Remix)

Horizon Fire – Asimov

8AM Playlist

Giraffage – Everything is Going to Be Alright

Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Laflamme – Bo-Tree

Koresma – Free

Ruck P – Belvedere

Monster Rally – Sunflower

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Packed Rich – Crane

Frameworks – Kings

Tycho – Daydream

Swimming TV – Spring

9AM Playlist

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Cialyn – Heliotype

Freud – Setback

Oldtwig – Backwash

Pijama – Flavia

creative_reality17 – B6

Rosentwig – Wallflower

Takeleave – You

DNZ – Wanderlust

Lone – Sleepwalkers

Mint Julep – Blinded

Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)