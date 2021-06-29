Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Giraffage, Monster Rally, Chris LaRue and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Giraffage, Monster Rally, Chris LaRue and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Fog Shrouded Lady Bird Johnson Grove”, Redwood National and State Parks, along the coast of northern California. Credit: National Park Service, 2011, public domain.
Originally aired 27 June 2021
6AM Playlist
pMu Arae – Ersatz Dream
Shallou – . . . Lost
Letherette – Langsette
Evan Geesman – Timido
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Nohidea – late nite
Ekali – Unfaith
Greybox – Subtle Beings
Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Slow Magic – Hold Still
Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Gold Falls – KMNK
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)
Manatee Commune – The Garden Song (feat. Moorea Masa)
Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)
Kasseo – Beijing
7AM Playlist
pSoosh – Take My Hand
Tobias – Laputa
Stumbleine – Thawn
Everett Orr – Closer
Raine & Clockvice – Wonderful
Cobalt Rabbit – With You
Pines – Calling You
Mishegas – Home
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Hundred Waters – Cavity (Shigeto Remix)
Horizon Fire – Asimov
8AM Playlist
Giraffage – Everything is Going to Be Alright
Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Laflamme – Bo-Tree
Koresma – Free
Ruck P – Belvedere
Monster Rally – Sunflower
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Packed Rich – Crane
Frameworks – Kings
Tycho – Daydream
Swimming TV – Spring
9AM Playlist
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Cialyn – Heliotype
Freud – Setback
Oldtwig – Backwash
Pijama – Flavia
creative_reality17 – B6
Rosentwig – Wallflower
Takeleave – You
DNZ – Wanderlust
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Mint Julep – Blinded
Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)
