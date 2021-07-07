Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Late June & Courtney Drummey, Sloslylove, Yumi And The Weatherand more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Late June & Courtney Drummey, Ambassadeurs, Third Person Lurkin and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Golden Ragwort With Waterfall”. Shenandoah National Park, National Park Service, 2010, public domain.
Originally aired 04 July 2021
6AM Playlist
Petit Biscuit – You
Project Closure – Colorthought
Two Tail & Quiett – Welcome Change
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Maluca – The One
Leaf Beach – Visions
Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)
Audiobot & Bamiyah – Lies
EeMu – Body
Flybear – Hollowed
Cavalier – Staring at the Sunset (ft. EZRA)
Caleb Belkin – sunrise
Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Wanderflux – Aubade
J.Views – Don’t Pull Away (feat. Milosh)
Giraffage – Feels
7AM Playlist
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Teen Daze – Spring
Tycho – From Home
Bakradze – An Evening with John
Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
X3SR – summerlush
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Cloudchord – Octave Memory
Bibio – À tout à l’heure
Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Florida Skyline – Interlude
Shigeto – Deep Breathing
8AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway
Home – Tides
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
Manatee Commune – Brush
Chisari – Layover (Interlude)
Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
Pijama – Garage
Xky – Shapes
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
9AM Playlist
X3SR – All That U Have
Brothertiger – High Tide
Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream
Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware
Yumi Zouma – Short Truth (Southern Shores Remix)
Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Giraffage – Girl
Slow Magic – Moon
Sloslylove – Bedroom
Navigateur – Bright Lights
Chisari – Coming Home (Rebuild)
George Clanton – Livin’ Loose
Add comment