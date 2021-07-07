Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Late June & Courtney Drummey, Sloslylove, Yumi And The Weatherand more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Late June & Courtney Drummey, Ambassadeurs, Third Person Lurkin and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Golden Ragwort With Waterfall”. Shenandoah National Park, National Park Service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 04 July 2021

6AM Playlist

Petit Biscuit – You

Project Closure – Colorthought

Two Tail & Quiett – Welcome Change

Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)

Maluca – The One

Leaf Beach – Visions

Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)

Audiobot & Bamiyah – Lies

EeMu – Body

Flybear – Hollowed

Cavalier – Staring at the Sunset (ft. EZRA)

Caleb Belkin – sunrise

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked

Catching Flies – Komorebi

Wanderflux – Aubade

J.Views – Don’t Pull Away (feat. Milosh)

Giraffage – Feels

7AM Playlist

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Teen Daze – Spring

Tycho – From Home

Bakradze – An Evening with John

Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines

X3SR – summerlush

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Cloudchord – Octave Memory

Bibio – À tout à l’heure

Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

Florida Skyline – Interlude

Shigeto – Deep Breathing

8AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas

Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway

Home – Tides

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer

Manatee Commune – Brush

Chisari – Layover (Interlude)

Bibio – Beyond My Eyes

Pijama – Garage

Xky – Shapes

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

9AM Playlist

X3SR – All That U Have

Brothertiger – High Tide

Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream

Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)

Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware

Yumi Zouma – Short Truth (Southern Shores Remix)

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Giraffage – Girl

Slow Magic – Moon

Sloslylove – Bedroom

Navigateur – Bright Lights

Chisari – Coming Home (Rebuild)

George Clanton – Livin’ Loose