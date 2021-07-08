Save The Wave Playlist (07.08.21)

7am
Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
New Order – Love Vigilantes
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Enola Gay
Red Rockets – China
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)
The Police – Synchronicity II
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
8am
New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
Plus One – Nevermore
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
