Save The Wave Playlist (07.08.21)

7am

Erasure – Blue Savannah

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

New Order – Love Vigilantes

INXS – The One Thing

Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

The Church – Unguarded Moment

OMD – Enola Gay

Red Rockets – China

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)

Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)

The Police – Synchronicity II

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

8am

New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)

Yazoo – Don’t Go

Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Boney M – Young Free and Single

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela

Plus One – Nevermore

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio