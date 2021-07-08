PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (07.08.21)

Drew Bailey
July 8, 2021
2 min read
Retro radio tape recorder in workshop

Save The Wave With DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday July 8th, 2021.

7am

Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
New Order – Love Vigilantes
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Enola Gay
Red Rockets – China
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)
The Police – Synchronicity II
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

8am

New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
Plus One – Nevermore
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

App Player

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu