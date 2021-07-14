Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Pablo Bolivar, Past Palms, Elsa Hewitt and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pablo Bolivar, Past Palms, Elsa Hewitt and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Prairie Fog at San Juan Island National Historical Park”. Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 11 July 2021

6AM Playlist

Letherette – Langsette

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Space Ghost – Color Waves

BläpDëli – Silk

Ark Patrol – Fiend

CRAETION – Beachside

Birocratic – At Most

Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Reighnbeau – Ghost

Forher – Porth

Akay – Iroh

Lushloss – Threads

Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Adamlondon – Maple

7AM Playlist

Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love

Uinta – Taw

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon

Uinta – Maples

Edapollo – Silk Spirals

Rude. – Eternal Youth

Shigeto – Detroit Part II

Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye

Theoretic – Distance When You’re Near

Marley Carroll – Migration

Holy Other – Held (Fort Romeau Remix)

Kiasmos – Looped

8AM Playlist

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Tekvision – Lament

Native Cruise – Import Memory

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Past Palms – Flowerbed

Expositions – Get With You

Vanilla – Dreamcatcher

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Plantrae – Never Fly Again

9AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Settle In

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

früit – 10 Mr

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Giraffage – Feels

Dillard – Lust

Swimming TV – With You

Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)

Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back

Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

boerd – Look