Save The Wave Playlist (07.15.21)

7am
Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Cars – You Might Think (The Edge Remix)
Devo – Here To Go
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, the More You Love
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild WIld Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio
Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is
The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy (Edge Remix)
Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)
Soft Cell – Where Did Our Love Go
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)
The Cars – Shake It Up
Modern English – I Melt With You (Rock The Radio Remix)
8am
Tears For Fears – Shout (Remix)
Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)
Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)
Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)
The Belle Stars – Iko Iko
Book of Love – I Touch Roses
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Dead or Alive – That’s The Way I Like It
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)
Aztrec Camera – Oblivious
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Bobby Orlando Version)
Erasure – Chains of Love
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
Add comment