Save The Wave Playlist (07.15.21)

Drew Bailey
July 15, 2021
2 min read
Another Record

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday July 15th, 2021.

7am

Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Cars – You Might Think (The Edge Remix)
Devo – Here To Go
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, the More You Love
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild WIld Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio
Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is
The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy (Edge Remix)
Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)
Soft Cell – Where Did Our Love Go
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)
The Cars – Shake It Up
Modern English – I Melt With You (Rock The Radio Remix)

8am

Tears For Fears – Shout (Remix)
Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)
Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)
Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)
The Belle Stars – Iko Iko
Book of Love – I Touch Roses
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Dead or Alive – That’s The Way I Like It
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)
Aztrec Camera – Oblivious
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Bobby Orlando Version)
Erasure – Chains of Love

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

