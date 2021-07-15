Save The Wave Playlist (07.15.21)

7am

Erasure – Blue Savannah

The Cars – You Might Think (The Edge Remix)

Devo – Here To Go

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, the More You Love

INXS – The One Thing

Talking Heads – Wild WIld Life (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio

Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is

The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West

Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy (Edge Remix)

Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)

Soft Cell – Where Did Our Love Go

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)

The Cars – Shake It Up

Modern English – I Melt With You (Rock The Radio Remix)

8am

Tears For Fears – Shout (Remix)

Howard Jones – Bounce Right Back (Cause and Effect Mix)

Sly Fox – Let’s Go All The Way

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)

Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)

The Belle Stars – Iko Iko

Book of Love – I Touch Roses

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

Dead or Alive – That’s The Way I Like It

Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)

Aztrec Camera – Oblivious

Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)

Belouis Some – Animal Magic

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Bobby Orlando Version)

Erasure – Chains of Love

