Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: RUMTUM, VIQ, Gloamie and more

Photo: “Enchanted Valley, Olympic National Park”. Credit: National Park Service, 2010, public domain.

Originally aired 18 July 2021

7AM Playlist

Greybox – closer

Imagined Herbal Flows – ocean tides

Koresma – Canyon Walls

Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You

Manatee Commune – Wake

Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns – Bopatron

Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 1

Slow Magic – Moon

Altitude. – Options

Mvnners – Crush

mu arae – A Far Away Place

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Arbour – Sunrise

Emancipator – Goodness

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

8AM Playlist

Home – Resonance

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

Ashton Mills – Flotsam

RUMTUM – Tropic Air

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Skylar Spence – Private Caller

Native Cruise – Import Memory

Bibio – Beyond My Eyes

Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation

VIQ – Journey

Brothertiger – High Tide

VIQ – Vestige

A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate

Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

9AM Playlist

Chico del Monio – Ficcion

Expositions – Get With You

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Lyli J – Lunari

IHF – Ever Be the Same

Chisari & Hello Meteor – Cycles (Pacific Coast Highway Mix)

Affelaye – A Place with a View

PALLADIAN – Fur

Aonian – Hideout (Edit)

edapollo – Illuminate

Ukiyo – Look Up

Kaelyn – The Mood

Tajima Hal – Green Ocean

Ethan Wilson – Relativity

