Save The Wave Playlist (07.22.21)

7am
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
Tears for Fears – Mad world (12’ remix)
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme (Extended Mix)
Taffy – I love my radio (USA Mix ‘86)
+1 – Nevermore
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back to Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump and Grind Mix)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Pt 1 & 2)
Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene (Extended Mix)
Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)
8am
OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Remix)
The Police – Every Little She Does Is Magic
Sparks & Jane Wiedlin – Cool Places (Remix)
Martini Ranch – How Can A Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Remix)
Joe Jackson – Steppin Out (Remix)
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me (Remix)
The Kinks – Come Dancing (Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Berlin – Masquerade
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
OMD – Enola Gay
