Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Thenoisemachine, Reside In Flames, Suboptimal and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Thenoisemachine, Reside In Flames, Suboptimal and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Death Valley National Park, California and Nevada”. Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park is the lowest point in North America, 282 feet below sea level. The valley and surrounding mountain ranges are on the western edge of the Basin and Range Province. (Credit: National Park Service, Geologic Services Division. Public Domain.)

Originally aired 25 July 2021

6AM Playlist

Mu Arae – A Far Away Place

Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

Kairos – Cold Habits (Manatee Commune Remix)

CRi – Don’t (ft. Gabriella Hook)

Frameworks – Kings

Greybox – Awakening

Chrome Sparks – Sugar

X3SR – Infinite

The Citrus Clouds – Wildflowers

Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)

Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)

Yumi Zouma – Short Truth (Southern Shores Remix)

Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)

Blackbird Blackbird – Hearts

Coubo – Universe

Jinsang – reflection

7AM Playlist

a l e x – Whatever and Whenever

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Tycho – Into the Woods

Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say

Freud – Cuban Episode

Aonian – Woven

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Nite Tide

Ukiyo – Cruising

Insightful – Without

Resotone – What Never Was.

Broke For Free – Jibberish

Edapollo – Silk Spirals

TOR – Days Gone

X3SR – summerlush

8AM Playlist

Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Soulless – Breathe Slow

Reside In Flames – Sundials, Telescopes

Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Suboptimal – Omoiyari

edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Beat Connection – Same Damn Time

Forhill – Iridescent

Ethan Wilson – Relativity

IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

X3SR – All That U Have

9AM Playlist

Jinsang – bliss

IHF – Evolve

Atu – Let Me

Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

Igama – Cold

Freud – Setback

Emancipator – Dodo

Frameworks – Rotations

Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)

bootlegbby – Awayefrumu

Sloslylove – Bedroom