Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Thenoisemachine, Reside In Flames, Suboptimal and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Thenoisemachine, Reside In Flames, Suboptimal and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Death Valley National Park, California and Nevada”. Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park is the lowest point in North America, 282 feet below sea level. The valley and surrounding mountain ranges are on the western edge of the Basin and Range Province. (Credit: National Park Service, Geologic Services Division. Public Domain.)
Originally aired 25 July 2021
6AM Playlist
Mu Arae – A Far Away Place
Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Kairos – Cold Habits (Manatee Commune Remix)
CRi – Don’t (ft. Gabriella Hook)
Frameworks – Kings
Greybox – Awakening
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
X3SR – Infinite
The Citrus Clouds – Wildflowers
Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Yumi Zouma – Short Truth (Southern Shores Remix)
Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)
Blackbird Blackbird – Hearts
Coubo – Universe
Jinsang – reflection
7AM Playlist
a l e x – Whatever and Whenever
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Tycho – Into the Woods
Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say
Freud – Cuban Episode
Aonian – Woven
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Nite Tide
Ukiyo – Cruising
Insightful – Without
Resotone – What Never Was.
Broke For Free – Jibberish
Edapollo – Silk Spirals
TOR – Days Gone
X3SR – summerlush
8AM Playlist
Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Reside In Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Suboptimal – Omoiyari
edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
Forhill – Iridescent
Ethan Wilson – Relativity
IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
X3SR – All That U Have
9AM Playlist
Jinsang – bliss
IHF – Evolve
Atu – Let Me
Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
Igama – Cold
Freud – Setback
Emancipator – Dodo
Frameworks – Rotations
Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)
bootlegbby – Awayefrumu
Sloslylove – Bedroom
