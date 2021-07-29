Save The Wave Playlist (07.29.21)

7am

After The Fire – Der Kommissar

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys Remix)

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property (Razormaid Mix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Remix)

Tears For Fears – Change

I Start Counting – Lose Him

New Order – Perfect Kiss

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)

Talking Heads – And She Was

Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

8am

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away) (Longer Version)

OMD – Enola Gay (Long Version)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)

Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky

Soft Cell – What?

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl

Red Rockers – China

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)

Kinks – Come Dancing

General Public – Never You Done That

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)

The B-52’s – Private Idaho

Billy Idol – Rebel Yell

OMD – So In Love

