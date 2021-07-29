PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (07.29.21)

Drew Bailey
July 29, 2021
Polaroid 1000 Camera

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday July 29th, 2021.

7am

After The Fire – Der Kommissar
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys Remix)
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property (Razormaid Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Remix)
Tears For Fears – Change
I Start Counting – Lose Him
New Order – Perfect Kiss
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

8am

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away) (Longer Version)
OMD – Enola Gay (Long Version)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)
Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky
Soft Cell – What?
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl
Red Rockers – China
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Kinks – Come Dancing
General Public – Never You Done That
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
OMD – So In Love

