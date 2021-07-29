Save The Wave Playlist (07.29.21)

7am
After The Fire – Der Kommissar
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys Remix)
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property (Razormaid Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Remix)
Tears For Fears – Change
I Start Counting – Lose Him
New Order – Perfect Kiss
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
8am
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away) (Longer Version)
OMD – Enola Gay (Long Version)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)
Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky
Soft Cell – What?
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl
Red Rockers – China
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Kinks – Come Dancing
General Public – Never You Done That
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
OMD – So In Love
Photo by Athena
