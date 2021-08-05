Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Forhill, Nightflyer, Count.00 and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Forhill, Nightflyer, Count.00 and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Queen Butterfly on Blue Mistflower”. Credit: Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park, National Park Service, © public domain.

Originally aired 01 August 2021

6AM Playlist

Beacon – Feeling’s Gone

Teen Daze – Two

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Frythm – Something New

Edamame – Birdsongs

Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)

William French – Heart

Floating Forest – Eternal

URBVN – I Sat With U

Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)

Giraffage – Waste Yr Time

Birocratic – Extra Fresh

Sloslylove – Bedroom

J. Roosevelt – Parachute

X3SR – How You Feel

Chrome Sparks – Attack Sustain Release (feat. Graham Ulicny)

7AM Playlist

Sundrenched – Flyby

Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots

High Tides – Summer Reflections

2814 – Impact

Fourlore – Esau

il:lo – Biome

Shigeto – Miss U

Bakradze – An Evening with John

Unfound – Reach

Swimming TV – Drips

Mu Arae – Ersatz Dream

il:lo – Vega

NISE – Too

8AM Playlist

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Monster Rally – Bus Ride

RUMTUM – Tropic Air

Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Volo – Wild Mind

Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)

Forhill – Iridescent

Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon (Nightflyer Remix)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon

Count.00 – Wanderer

Takeleave – You

Tomes – Joyous Ping

9AM Playlist

Galleriet – Amore (Instrumental)

Lyli J – Lunari

Right Understanding – B1

Reside in Flames – Sinclair, Our Flight Has Arrived

Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

E.Vax – Always

R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night

Captures – Lagos

Firephly – Know What I Need

Daizea – For You

Olly Wall – Sunseeker (Extended Mix)