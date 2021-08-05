Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Forhill, Nightflyer, Count.00 and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Forhill, Nightflyer, Count.00 and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Queen Butterfly on Blue Mistflower”. Credit: Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park, National Park Service, © public domain.
Originally aired 01 August 2021
6AM Playlist
Beacon – Feeling’s Gone
Teen Daze – Two
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Frythm – Something New
Edamame – Birdsongs
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
William French – Heart
Floating Forest – Eternal
URBVN – I Sat With U
Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Sloslylove – Bedroom
J. Roosevelt – Parachute
X3SR – How You Feel
Chrome Sparks – Attack Sustain Release (feat. Graham Ulicny)
7AM Playlist
Sundrenched – Flyby
Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots
High Tides – Summer Reflections
2814 – Impact
Fourlore – Esau
il:lo – Biome
Shigeto – Miss U
Bakradze – An Evening with John
Unfound – Reach
Swimming TV – Drips
Mu Arae – Ersatz Dream
il:lo – Vega
NISE – Too
8AM Playlist
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Monster Rally – Bus Ride
RUMTUM – Tropic Air
Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Volo – Wild Mind
Zane Alexander – End of Eons
Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)
Forhill – Iridescent
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon (Nightflyer Remix)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon
Count.00 – Wanderer
Takeleave – You
Tomes – Joyous Ping
9AM Playlist
Galleriet – Amore (Instrumental)
Lyli J – Lunari
Right Understanding – B1
Reside in Flames – Sinclair, Our Flight Has Arrived
Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
E.Vax – Always
R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night
Captures – Lagos
Firephly – Know What I Need
Daizea – For You
Olly Wall – Sunseeker (Extended Mix)
