KIRO 7 Interview: C895 Shines A Light On what Pride means

Harmony Soleil
July 26, 2021
This past June, C895 was featured on KIRO 7 as a part of their 2021 Pride series! Tracey Leong spent the afternoon with two of our graduating seniors and their instructor Harmony Soleil, chatting about C895’s What Pride Mean Series, our involvement in the LGBTQIA+ community and how we support our incredible students!

You can read the full article located at this link: https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/c895-shines-light-what-pride-means/GPYYQOQBOJEYPLWL3U43L3YM7E/.

You can also watch the full video below! You can also tell us what Pride Means To You at our virtual Pride Hub at: C895.org/Pride

