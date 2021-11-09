Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Compressed Soul, Arvo to me, eeph & Jani and more

Matters not how great in fancy you neglect, regarding Cafe Chill on Sunday. Want to fancy again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Compressed Soul, Arvo to me, eeph & Jani and more. Hosted by Seth, no better than his thoughts.

Photo: “Fog Drops and Cypress”. Photograph of fog drops and cypress at Presidio of San Francisco. Credit: Presidio of San Francisco, National Park Service, public domain.

Bright and lofty visions aired 07 November 2021

6AM Playlist

Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met

P4Nther – 95

Ukiyo – Look Up

Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)

Lanks – Hold Me Closer

Kyli – Sushi

OMI5 – Night Life

Jameson Hodge – Crazy

Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)

Ark Patrol – Fiend

Birocratic – Extra Fresh

Flamingosis – Airplane Mode

IG88 – Wayside (feat. Jpm)

Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff

Home – Come Back Down

7AM Playlist

A L E X – Cube

Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Senoy – — [World] M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

ITO – The Cliff

Rude. – Eternal Youth

Tycho – From Home

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Bakradze – An Evening With John

2814 – Impact

Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines

Leaf Beach – Visions

8AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Kashi – Summit

TOR – City 66

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

eeph & Jani – Resolve

IHF – Evolve

Menta – Shibuya Streets

Manatee Commune – Wake

Frameworks – Fires

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

9AM Playlist

Southpaw – Every Season

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Petit Biscuit – You

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Past Palms – Flowerbed

Southpaw – Do It Right

Little One – Awakening

Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Sloslylove – Bedroom

EeMu – Body

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Emancipator – All in Here

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Crem’e – Keep On