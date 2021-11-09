Cafe Chill

Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Compressed Soul, Arvo to me, eeph & Jani and more

Richard J Dalton, Burnished in glass, soon to shatter
November 9, 2021
2 min read
"Fog Drops and Cypress". Photograph of fog drops and cypress at Presidio of San Francisco. Credit: Presidio of San Francisco, National Park Service, public domain.

Matters not how great in fancy you neglect, regarding Cafe Chill on Sunday. Want to fancy again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Compressed Soul, Arvo to me, eeph & Jani and more. Hosted by Seth, no better than his thoughts.

Listen again, set each one free, on our On Demand Player.

Bright and lofty visions aired 07 November 2021

6AM Playlist
Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
P4Nther – 95
Ukiyo – Look Up
Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)
Lanks – Hold Me Closer
Kyli – Sushi
OMI5 – Night Life
Jameson Hodge – Crazy
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
IG88 – Wayside (feat. Jpm)
Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff
Home – Come Back Down

7AM Playlist
A L E X – Cube
Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Senoy – — [World] M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
ITO – The Cliff
Rude. – Eternal Youth
Tycho – From Home
Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Bakradze – An Evening With John
2814 – Impact
Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)
Leaf Beach – Visions

8AM Playlist
wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
Kashi – Summit
TOR – City 66
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
eeph & Jani – Resolve
IHF – Evolve
Menta – Shibuya Streets
Manatee Commune – Wake
Frameworks – Fires
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

9AM Playlist
Southpaw – Every Season
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Petit Biscuit – You
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Past Palms – Flowerbed
Southpaw – Do It Right
Little One – Awakening
Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Sloslylove – Bedroom
EeMu – Body
Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Emancipator – All in Here
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Crem’e – Keep On

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. I am made from a clay base that has a coarse texture.

