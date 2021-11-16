Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Aonian, Past Palms, edapollo, Home and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Aonian, Past Palms, edapollo, Home and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Blueberries from Alaska”. Credit: Alaska Region Subsistence, National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 14 Nov 2021

6AM Playlist

Packed Rich – Phoenix

Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Diboujoñe – New Color (feat. Kazam)

Frythm – Slumber

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Uinta – Maples

OMI5 – Night Life

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Resotone – What Never Was.

Jinsang – Journey

Jinsang – some other time

Hello Meteor – Powdered Rouge

Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Mike Forst – Grateful Again

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Pacifix – Your Eyes

7AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Sundrenched – Flyby

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis

Altitude. – The Camp

Teen Daze – The endless summer

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Broke For Free – Jibberish

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Mu Arae – Ersatz Dream

Senoy – — [World] O.L.I.E – In June

8AM Playlist

Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version

wowflower – You Love Him

Southpaw – Do It Right

Past Palms – Flowerbed

Shigeto – Miss U

Macroblank – Vice Grip

Chemtrails – Soft

edapollo – By the River

Igama – Cold

früit – Prism

IHF – Ever Be the Same

Swimming TV – With You

Home – Oort Cloud

9AM Playlist

Evence – Emotions

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)

Rosentwig – Latibule

A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless

Lone – Echo Paths

City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Letherette – Sun Up

Reside in Flames – Sinclair, Our Flight Has Arrived

D R O I D R O Y – 水槽の世界 [World of Aquarium] DWDY – Natural High

J.Views – Don’t Pull Away (feat. Milosh)

PVLMS – Phases

TOR – Foxglove