Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Aonian, Past Palms, edapollo, Home and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Aonian, Past Palms, edapollo, Home and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Blueberries from Alaska”. Credit: Alaska Region Subsistence, National Park Service, public domain.
Originally aired 14 Nov 2021
6AM Playlist
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Diboujoñe – New Color (feat. Kazam)
Frythm – Slumber
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Uinta – Maples
OMI5 – Night Life
Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Resotone – What Never Was.
Jinsang – Journey
Jinsang – some other time
Hello Meteor – Powdered Rouge
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Mike Forst – Grateful Again
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Pacifix – Your Eyes
7AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Sundrenched – Flyby
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis
Altitude. – The Camp
Teen Daze – The endless summer
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Broke For Free – Jibberish
Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Mu Arae – Ersatz Dream
Senoy – — [World] O.L.I.E – In June
8AM Playlist
Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
wowflower – You Love Him
Southpaw – Do It Right
Past Palms – Flowerbed
Shigeto – Miss U
Macroblank – Vice Grip
Chemtrails – Soft
edapollo – By the River
Igama – Cold
früit – Prism
IHF – Ever Be the Same
Swimming TV – With You
Home – Oort Cloud
9AM Playlist
Evence – Emotions
Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)
Rosentwig – Latibule
A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
Lone – Echo Paths
City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Letherette – Sun Up
Reside in Flames – Sinclair, Our Flight Has Arrived
D R O I D R O Y – 水槽の世界 [World of Aquarium] DWDY – Natural High
J.Views – Don’t Pull Away (feat. Milosh)
PVLMS – Phases
TOR – Foxglove
