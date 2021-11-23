Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle, Hello Meteor, Lone and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle, Hello Meteor, Lone and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Joshua Tree Landscape Clouds”. Credit: Joshua Tree National Park, National Park Service, public domain.
Originally aired 21 Nov 2021
8AM Playlist
Hello Meteor – The First Iteration
Shigeto – Silver Lining
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
PVLMS – Phases
Tom Day – Valerie
Smika – Ripples
Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Hello Meteor – Indigo Inter-Island Transit
Moonnight Sequence – By the City
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Lone – Echo Paths
M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
9AM Playlist
A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
Teebs – Shells
Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
firephly – Passage To The Sky
Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)
Teen Daze – Endless Light
Marley Carroll – After Ours
TOR – Red Tide
Darper – Octopus (And Yes, She Knows)
