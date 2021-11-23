Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle, Hello Meteor, Lone and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle, Hello Meteor, Lone and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Joshua Tree Landscape Clouds”. Credit: Joshua Tree National Park, National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 21 Nov 2021

8AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – The First Iteration

Shigeto – Silver Lining

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

PVLMS – Phases

Tom Day – Valerie

Smika – Ripples

Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)

Hello Meteor – Indigo Inter-Island Transit

Moonnight Sequence – By the City

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Lone – Echo Paths

M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Headphone Activist – Silent Flo

9AM Playlist

A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer

edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)

Teebs – Shells

Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

firephly – Passage To The Sky

Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Andris Mattson – Atlantis Mantis (wildflower)

Teen Daze – Endless Light

Marley Carroll – After Ours

TOR – Red Tide

Darper – Octopus (And Yes, She Knows)