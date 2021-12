Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Soular Order, Ethan Wilson, Compressed Soul, Macroblank and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Soular Order, Ethan Wilson, Compressed Soul, TOR, Macroblank and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Cascade in Winter”. Credit: Shenandoah National Park, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Nov 2021

8AM Playlist

uinta – Taw

wowflower – Untuch

A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Soular Order – Liminal

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Ethan Wilson – World Lines

DWDY – I Never Stopped

Home – Half Moon

Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

Hu – North

Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

P O N G M A N – Extend

TOR – City 66

9AM Playlist

Macroblank – Vice Grip

TOR – Eleuthera

Kaya Project – Any Silver Lining (ft. Pooja Tiwari & Fatima Gozlan)

Emancipator – Labyrinth

edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Manatee Commune – Brick Orange

Evan Geesman – Timido

Home – Oort Cloud

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring

Men I Trust – 5am Waltz

Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

X3SR – All That U Have