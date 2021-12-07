Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Home, Forhill and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Home, Forhill and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Snow Covered Bristlecone”. Credit: Bryce Canyon National Park, National Park Service, public domain. [i]

Originally aired 05 Dec 2021

8AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas

Arvo to me – Untitled

Home – Tides

IHF – Departure

Forhill – Iridescent

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Southpaw – Do It Right

Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Frameworks – Kings

Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)

Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum

9AM Playlist

Manatee Commune – Island

TOR – Aura Lore

2814 – Impact

Boards of Canada – Reach For The Dead

Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Shigeto – Tide Pools

Port Blue – The Grand Staircase

Lord RAJA – Spilt Out in Cursive

Hello Meteor – Aqualotic

Tycho – Cloud Generator

Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division