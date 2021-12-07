Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Home, Forhill and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Home, Forhill and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Snow Covered Bristlecone”. Credit: Bryce Canyon National Park, National Park Service, public domain. [i]
Originally aired 05 Dec 2021
8AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
Arvo to me – Untitled
Home – Tides
IHF – Departure
Forhill – Iridescent
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Southpaw – Do It Right
Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Frameworks – Kings
Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)
Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
9AM Playlist
Manatee Commune – Island
TOR – Aura Lore
2814 – Impact
Boards of Canada – Reach For The Dead
Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Shigeto – Tide Pools
Port Blue – The Grand Staircase
Lord RAJA – Spilt Out in Cursive
Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Tycho – Cloud Generator
Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Add comment