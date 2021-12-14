Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Reside in Flames, She’s Not Real and Rude.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Reside in Flames, She’s Not Real and Rude.. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Frost Covered Cottonwood and Pine”. Credit: Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, National Park Service, public domain [i]

Originally aired 12 Dec 2021

8AM Playlist

Birocratic – At Most

Poldoore – Alfama

Rude. – Eternal Youth

Hello Meteor – Mobile Night Market

Dephrase – Flowers

Soular Order – Navigator

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners

Igama – Cold

früit – Prism

Fort Romeau – Folle

She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes

Reside in Flames – Sinclair, Our Flight Has Arrived

Yu-Utsu – Slow

Frameworks – Rotations

9AM Playlist

innerinnerlife – I Hope You’re Happy Everyday (feat. Eeajik)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)

Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Pijama – Juliette

Freud – Cuban Episode

RUMTUM – Shade Fader

Nightflyer – Pacific Bold

Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally

Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Macroblank – Vice Grip

Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Birocratic – Wrapped Up