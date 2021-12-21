Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Birocratic, Greg Surmacz, Lone and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Greg Surmacz, Lone and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Ice Curtains”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 19 Dec 2021

8AM Playlist

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Eyukaliptus – Landing

Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally

Oldtwig – Cosmos

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Koresma & Feverkin – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)

Southpaw – Do It Right

Lone – Echo Paths

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Richard Alfaro – Inside

9AM Playlist

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Volo – Wild Mind

Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Koresma – Bridges

Bernache – Your Name

Edamame – Periderm

Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Uinta – Maples

TOR – Red Tide

Lyli J – Lunari

Marley Carroll – After Ours

Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)

TOR – Inkeri

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)