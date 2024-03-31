Cafe Chill: Live Blog + Playlist

Edit: Playlist added at the end

We’re drifting through soundscapes of Cafe Chill here on the C89.5 Spring Membership Drive. As the blossoms unfurl and the world awakens, we invite you to join us on this sonic journey.

Check out our new thank you gift: The Cafe Chill Non-Stop Stream, at the $20/mo level.

Photo: “Olympic Rain Forest”. Credit: Olympic National Park/National Park Service, public domain.

6AM Hour Notes

Good morning. Thanks for joining us as we get things in order here. Everything seems to be working as planned so far. $500 goal this hour.

Seth just made the FCC connection.

Thank you:

Stunt Dad in Gig Harbor, $100

7AM Hour Thoughts

Sunrise did not disappoint. Pink, orange, and different blues.

$500 goal this hour (and $400 to make up from 6am, so $900 unofficially)

Thanks to:

Amy in Seattle $20/month

Stunt Dad in Gig Harbor $240

Will in Seattle $600

Ben in Seattle $360

Jeff in Seattle $250

Sunlight is coming through the windows here!

GOAL MET FOR THIS HOUR! Plus we made up for 6am. Thanks everyone!!!! On to the next hour now…

8AM Hour Inspirations

Our goal is $2000 this hour. If we hit $2k, Valerie will throw in an extra $1000!

Thanks to:

Stunt Dad in Gig Harbor $160

John in Renton $240

Steven in Seattle $50

$1550 left to make our goal & incentive.

Tyler in Kirkland $240

Peter in Redmond $500

Mark in Redmond $25

Mike in Hays, KS $1000

Noam in Seattle $180

Woohoo! We did it! An extra $1000 from Valerie!!

9AM Hour Striking Realizations

The goal is $1000 this hour.

Thanks to:

Erin and Kirby in Edmonds &150

Elizabeth in Edmonds $25

That leaves $825 before 9am.

Holly in Seattle $30/month

Josie in Seattle $50

Staci in Kenmore $50

Larry in Redmond $100

$265 left to go before 10am!

Victoria in Seattle $250

Esteban in Seattle $20/month

Kip in Bonney Lake $365

Allison in Paulsbo $120

We did it!! YAYYYY!!!

If we can coordinate properly, we’ll try to get the playlist up later.

Thanks again everyone!

PLAYLIST

Shigeto – Deep Breathing (from Intermission – EP)

Wave damage – Dark Qualities (from Evil Play – EP)

Forteba – Collective Flora (from Collective Flora – Single)

Seemio – Untitled ii (from Untitled – Single)

[talk break]

Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes (from Exp.1)

Helios – Isostacy (from Remembrance)

Segue – West Coast Rain (from Pacifica)

[talk break]

SUNRISE AT 6:48AM

Boards of Canada – Olson (from Music Has the Right to Children)

Jogging House – Plasma (from Holds)

Tycho – Sunrise Projector (from Past Is Prologue)

Gold Panda – New Days (from The Work)

[talk break]

Detroit Escalator Co. – Force (from Excerpts)

Terekke – Need U (from Plant Age)

A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal (from Sentimental Coast – EP)

Lexx – Prelude to Happiness (from Cosmic Shift)

[talk break]

Session Victim – Am Continental (from Basic Instinct – EP)

Seb Wildblood – of transition (from sketches of transition)

London Syndrome – Roads (from Obscure)

TV in Bed – Comfortable Loneliness (from Tv In Bed)

[talk break]

Boards of Canada – Kid for Today (from In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP)

Pbs’73 – Butterfly Inside (from Yesterday Network)

Casino Versus Japan – It’s Very Sunny (from Go Hawaii)

[talk break]

Jay Daniel – Muse (from Ssd – EP)

D.K. – High on the Sea (from Island of Dreams)

Pacific Coliseum – Ocean City (from Ocean City)

Sun Glitters – Ocean Views (from Ocean Views – EP)

[talk break]

Lone – Jaded (from Reality Testing)

Four Tet – Teenage Birdsong (from Sixteen Oceans)

Sun Glitters – What Is It For? (from Apex vs. Totality – EP)

Letherette – Sun Up (from Brown Lounge, Vol. 5)

[talk break]

Lusine – Rafters (from Long Light)

Edamame – Bask (from Bask)

Boards of Canada – Aquarius (from Music Has the Right to Children)

Fujii – Waves (from Euphoria)

Sundrenched – Car Commercial (from Emerald – EP)

[talk break]

Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight (from There Is Love in You)

Teen Daze – One For Paradise (from Natural Movement – EP)

Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics (from Immunity)

[talk break]

Pbs’73 – Helio Hills (from Viewers Like You)

boerd – Look (from Misplaced)

Lone – Pulsar (from Ambivert Tools, Vol. 4 – Single)