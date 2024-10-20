Café Chill playlist: Puar, Matrixxman, Elsa Hewitt and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Puar, Matrixxman, Elsa Hewitt and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Autumn, Two Caribou In The Autumn”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 20 Oct 2024
6AM Playlist
• Chickenwizard – End Dream
Release: Stargaze
Label: Wizard Is a Chicken
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
Label: Loci Records
• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
Release: A Lake Forms – EP
Label: darqlab_media
• Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
Release: Quilt Jams
Label: ERH
• Arovane – Tides
Release: Tides
Label: Keplar
• Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: (triangle unicode) (10 Year Edition)
Label: Slow Magic
• London Syndrome – Roads
Release: Obscure
Label: London Syndrome
• Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun
Release: Moments Final
Label: MERLIN – Possums at Twilight
• Borealism – Slide
Release: So What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
• Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
Label: Spiritual Awareness
• Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
7AM Playlist
• Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot
Release: Neat Tape 2
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
• Kasseo – Finale
Release: Finale – Single
Label: K Records
• Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
• Precept – Ascend
Release: When We Are in Bloom
Label: analog horizons
• Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has The Right To Children
Label: Warp Records
• früit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
• Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
• Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
• Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
8AM Playlist
• Treetalking – Stargazing
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion
Release: Chaos Emeralds
Label: Tompkins Square
• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion Chill
• Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
• Laurence Guy – Claudi
Release: Saw You for the First Time
Label: Church
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
• Patterns In Plastic – Balloons Don’t Always Fly (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: BDAF Remixes
Label: Patterns In Plastic
• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
Label: Sending Orbs
• ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Unfound – Home
Release: Anomaly
Label: 899374 Records DK2
• t.quoise – Wait
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Puar – Hit The Sack
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
• Styrofoam – Control Field
Release: Happiness is Obsolete
Label: Silent Face
• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
Release: How’s Life
Label: FLORA
• Feverkin – Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy)
Release: Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single
Label: Feverkin & Koresma
• Poldoore – Alfama
Release: Wayfare – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
Release: Energy Dreams
Label: Stones Throw Records
• Monster Rally – Bahia Mar
Release: Flowering Jungle
Label: Monster Rally
• Blockhead – Hard Pass On The Afterlife
Release: Mortality Is Lit!
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Rhombus Index – Flotsam
Release: hycean
Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd
• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)
Release: Loyal & True
Label: Laral Tapes
• TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• eevee – nourish
Release: nourish – Single
Label: eevee
• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
Release: Parts Per Million
Label: Willis Fader
• Affelaye – Parhelion
Release: The Swim – EP
Label: Bad Taste
• wowflower – Untuch
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics
Release: Immunity
Label: Domino Recording Co
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
