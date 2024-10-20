Café Chill playlist: Puar, Matrixxman, Elsa Hewitt and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Puar, Matrixxman, Elsa Hewitt and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Autumn, Two Caribou In The Autumn”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 20 Oct 2024

6AM Playlist

• Chickenwizard – End Dream

Release: Stargaze

Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla

Release: Cheeba Gold – EP

Label: Loci Records

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms

Release: A Lake Forms – EP

Label: darqlab_media

• Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite

Release: Quilt Jams

Label: ERH

• Arovane – Tides

Release: Tides

Label: Keplar

• Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: (triangle unicode) (10 Year Edition)

Label: Slow Magic

• London Syndrome – Roads

Release: Obscure

Label: London Syndrome

• Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun

Release: Moments Final

Label: MERLIN – Possums at Twilight

• Borealism – Slide

Release: So What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

• Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery

Label: Spiritual Awareness

• Takeleave – Sabado

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

7AM Playlist

• Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot

Release: Neat Tape 2

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Kasseo – Finale

Release: Finale – Single

Label: K Records

• Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

• Precept – Ascend

Release: When We Are in Bloom

Label: analog horizons

• Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Release: Music Has The Right To Children

Label: Warp Records

• früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Catching Flies – Komorebi

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

• Mute City – Seawall

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

• Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

8AM Playlist

• Treetalking – Stargazing

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion

Release: Chaos Emeralds

Label: Tompkins Square

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion Chill

• Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

• Laurence Guy – Claudi

Release: Saw You for the First Time

Label: Church

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

• Patterns In Plastic – Balloons Don’t Always Fly (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: BDAF Remixes

Label: Patterns In Plastic

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle

Release: Myam James, Pt. 1

Label: Sending Orbs

• ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Unfound – Home

Release: Anomaly

Label: 899374 Records DK2

• t.quoise – Wait

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Puar – Hit The Sack

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Styrofoam – Control Field

Release: Happiness is Obsolete

Label: Silent Face

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey

Release: How’s Life

Label: FLORA

• Feverkin – Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy)

Release: Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single

Label: Feverkin & Koresma

• Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

• Monster Rally – Bahia Mar

Release: Flowering Jungle

Label: Monster Rally

• Blockhead – Hard Pass On The Afterlife

Release: Mortality Is Lit!

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Rhombus Index – Flotsam

Release: hycean

Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd

• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)

Release: Loyal & True

Label: Laral Tapes

• TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• eevee – nourish

Release: nourish – Single

Label: eevee

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking

Release: Parts Per Million

Label: Willis Fader

• Affelaye – Parhelion

Release: The Swim – EP

Label: Bad Taste

• wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics

Release: Immunity

Label: Domino Recording Co

