Café Chill playlist: Puar, Matrixxman, Elsa Hewitt and more

Richard J Dalton
October 20, 2024
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Puar, Matrixxman, Elsa Hewitt and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Autumn, Two Caribou In The Autumn”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 20 Oct 2024

6AM Playlist

• Chickenwizard – End Dream
  Release: Stargaze
  Label: Wizard Is a Chicken

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
  Release: Sunshine
  Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
  Release: Cheeba Gold – EP
  Label: Loci Records

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
  Release: A Lake Forms – EP
  Label: darqlab_media

• Elsa Hewitt – Moonlite
  Release: Quilt Jams
  Label: ERH

• Arovane – Tides
  Release: Tides
  Label: Keplar

• Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
  Release: (triangle unicode) (10 Year Edition)
  Label: Slow Magic

• London Syndrome – Roads
  Release: Obscure
  Label: London Syndrome

• Possums at Twilight – Good Luck and Have Fun
  Release: Moments Final
  Label: MERLIN – Possums at Twilight

• Borealism – Slide
  Release: So What’s New With You?
  Label: Borealism

• Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
  Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
  Label: Spiritual Awareness

• Takeleave – Sabado
  Release: Belonging
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
  Release: Midnight Musings – EP
  Label: 2750455 Records DK

7AM Playlist

• Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot
  Release: Neat Tape 2
  Label: Bad Snacks LLC

• Kasseo – Finale
  Release: Finale – Single
  Label: K Records

• Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
  Release: Ghost Poems
  Label: kranky

• Precept – Ascend
  Release: When We Are in Bloom
  Label: analog horizons

• Boards of Canada – Aquarius
  Release: Music Has The Right To Children
  Label: Warp Records

• früit – Prism
  Release: Prism – EP
  Label: SXN

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Catching Flies – Komorebi
  Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
  Label: Indigo Soul

• Mute City – Seawall
  Release: Data Breach
  Label: Claw Solutions

• Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – From Home
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

8AM Playlist

• Treetalking – Stargazing
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Elsa Hewitt – For My Confusion
  Release: Chaos Emeralds
  Label: Tompkins Square

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
  Release: Tell Me – Single
  Label: Midnight Fashion Chill

• Hu – North
  Release: Navigate – EP
  Label: anon recordings

• Laurence Guy – Claudi
  Release: Saw You for the First Time
  Label: Church

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
  Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
  Release: Homesick
  Label: Ghostly International

• Patterns In Plastic – Balloons Don’t Always Fly (Sun Glitters Remix)
  Release: BDAF Remixes
  Label: Patterns In Plastic

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
  Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
  Label: Sending Orbs

• ITO – The Cliff
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Unfound – Home
  Release: Anomaly
  Label: 899374 Records DK2

• t.quoise – Wait
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• Puar – Hit The Sack
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Styrofoam – Control Field
  Release: Happiness is Obsolete
  Label: Silent Face

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
  Release: How’s Life
  Label: FLORA

• Feverkin – Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy)
  Release: Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single
  Label: Feverkin & Koresma

• Poldoore – Alfama
  Release: Wayfare – EP
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
  Release: Energy Dreams
  Label: Stones Throw Records

• Monster Rally – Bahia Mar
  Release: Flowering Jungle
  Label: Monster Rally

• Blockhead – Hard Pass On The Afterlife
  Release: Mortality Is Lit!
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Rhombus Index – Flotsam
  Release: hycean
  Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd

• Pierre LX – Untitled (love)
  Release: Loyal & True
  Label: Laral Tapes

• TOR – City 66
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• eevee – nourish
  Release: nourish – Single
  Label: eevee

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
  Release: Parts Per Million
  Label: Willis Fader

• Affelaye – Parhelion
  Release: The Swim – EP
  Label: Bad Taste

• wowflower – Untuch
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• Jon Hopkins – Sun Harmonics
  Release: Immunity
  Label: Domino Recording Co

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

