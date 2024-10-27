Café Chill playlist: eevee, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from eevee, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Edith Creek in Autumn”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 27 Oct 2024

6AM Playlist

• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Release: Safe Area Earth

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything

Release: ep – EP

Label: Gramofaune

• Handycat – White Lodge

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Birocratic – Castles in My Cup

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Bonus Points – Nine to Five

Release: Eventide

Label: Bonus Points

• Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey

Label: ORCHARD – Home

• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?

Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• 2814 – Arcadia

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

• Cialyn – Spread Receipt

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

• Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records, LLC

• Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal

Release: Approach

Label: Planet Boelex

• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia

Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Rosentwig – Psithurism

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

• Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes

Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

• Sulyya – Romdeau

Release: Petal Collage – EP

Label: Ian Aisling

• Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• Space Ghost – Color Waves

Release: Endless Light

Label: Tartelet Records

8AM Playlist

• Lyli J – Kotos

Release: Vibrance – EP

Label: Monoke Records

• Lushloss – Old Oak

Release: Asking/Bearing

Label: Hush Hush

• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor

Release: Spaciousness – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Ruck P – Rise Up

Release: Hip Dozer, Vol. 1

Label: Hip Dozer

• eevee – nourish

Release: nourish – Single

Label: eevee

• Christopher Willits – Clear (Boreta Remix)

Release: Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single

Label: Glass Air

• Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal

Release: Sepal – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records, LLC

• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream

Release: Promises of Tomorrow – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Beta Betamax – New Saturday

Release: Super Sleuth – EP

Label: U Don’t Dance

• TOR – Crossing

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single

Label: Singles Club

• Peter Bark & Adi Goldstein – fragmented

Release: lichen // fragmented – Single

Label: Peter Bark

• Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• edapollo – Outcast

Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower

Release: Symbol (Skintone Series)

Label: Lo Recordings

• Teebs – Prayers ii

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• P.SUS – Thrilling Sound

Release: Late Bloomer

Label: P.SUS

• SwuM – This Again.. (feat. quickly, quickly)

Release: This Again.. (feat. quickly, quickly) – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Lusine – Jetstream

Release: Language Barrier

Label: Hymen Records

• You Us We Them – Rise

Release: Rise – Single

Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

• Squarepusher – Tommib

Release: Go Plastic

Label: Warp Records

• Amy Duncan – Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix)

Release: Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix) – Single

Label: Filly Records

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze

Release: Floating – EP

Label: BELIEVE – DDM Recordings

• Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: Synesthesia Media

