Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: eevee, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more

Richard J Dalton
October 27, 2024
A foggy mountainside with a creek flowing down, featuring a small waterfall. The landscape is primarily covered in green grass, with a few scattered trees.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from eevee, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Edith Creek in Autumn”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 27 Oct 2024

6AM Playlist

• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
  Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
  Release: Safe Area Earth
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
  Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
  Release: ep – EP
  Label: Gramofaune

• Handycat – White Lodge
  Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Bonus Points – Nine to Five
  Release: Eventide
  Label: Bonus Points

• Home – Oort Cloud
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: ORCHARD – Home

• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
  Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
  Release: On the Run
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• 2814 – Arcadia
  Release: Lost Fragments
  Label: Dream Catalogue

• Cialyn – Spread Receipt
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

7AM Playlist

• Southpaw – Komorebi
  Release: Park63
  Label: 695581 Records DK2

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
  Release: Neat Tape 1
  Label: backbeet records, LLC

• Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
  Release: Approach
  Label: Planet Boelex

• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
  Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
  Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Rosentwig – Psithurism
  Release: Kopfkino – EP
  Label: 904678 Records DK

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: Achillea Music

• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
  Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
  Label: Loci Records

• Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
  Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
  Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
  Release: Replaced – EP
  Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
  Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
  Label: Rhoda

• Sulyya – Romdeau
  Release: Petal Collage – EP
  Label: Ian Aisling

• Deep Shoq – Marathon
  Release: Pause – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• Space Ghost – Color Waves
  Release: Endless Light
  Label: Tartelet Records

8AM Playlist

• Lyli J – Kotos
  Release: Vibrance – EP
  Label: Monoke Records

• Lushloss – Old Oak
  Release: Asking/Bearing
  Label: Hush Hush

• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor
  Release: Spaciousness – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Ruck P – Rise Up
  Release: Hip Dozer, Vol. 1
  Label: Hip Dozer

• eevee – nourish
  Release: nourish – Single
  Label: eevee

• Christopher Willits – Clear (Boreta Remix)
  Release: Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single
  Label: Glass Air

• Manatee Commune – Wake
  Release: Wake – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• High Tides – Zolar
  Release: Zolar – Single
  Label: Rad Cult

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
  Release: Sepal – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
  Release: Neat Tape 1
  Label: backbeet records, LLC

• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
  Release: Promises of Tomorrow – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Beta Betamax – New Saturday
  Release: Super Sleuth – EP
  Label: U Don’t Dance

• TOR – Crossing
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
  Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
  Label: Singles Club

• Peter Bark & Adi Goldstein – fragmented
  Release: lichen // fragmented – Single
  Label: Peter Bark

• Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival
  Release: The End of All Known Land
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• edapollo – Outcast
  Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 6
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
  Release: Symbol (Skintone Series)
  Label: Lo Recordings

• Teebs – Prayers ii
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• P.SUS – Thrilling Sound
  Release: Late Bloomer
  Label: P.SUS

• SwuM – This Again.. (feat. quickly, quickly)
  Release: This Again.. (feat. quickly, quickly) – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Lusine – Jetstream
  Release: Language Barrier
  Label: Hymen Records

• You Us We Them – Rise
  Release: Rise – Single
  Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

• Squarepusher – Tommib
  Release: Go Plastic
  Label: Warp Records

• Amy Duncan – Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix)
  Release: Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix) – Single
  Label: Filly Records

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
  Release: Floating – EP
  Label: BELIEVE – DDM Recordings

• Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
  Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
  Label: Synesthesia Media

