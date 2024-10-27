Café Chill playlist: eevee, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from eevee, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Edith Creek in Autumn”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 27 Oct 2024
6AM Playlist
• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
Release: ep – EP
Label: Gramofaune
• Handycat – White Lodge
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Bonus Points – Nine to Five
Release: Eventide
Label: Bonus Points
• Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: ORCHARD – Home
• Sun Glitters – What Is It For?
Release: Apex vs. Totality – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
• Cialyn – Spread Receipt
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – Tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
7AM Playlist
• Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records, LLC
• Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
Release: Approach
Label: Planet Boelex
• Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
• Rosentwig – Psithurism
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
• Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
• Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
• Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
• Sulyya – Romdeau
Release: Petal Collage – EP
Label: Ian Aisling
• Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• Space Ghost – Color Waves
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
8AM Playlist
• Lyli J – Kotos
Release: Vibrance – EP
Label: Monoke Records
• Lushloss – Old Oak
Release: Asking/Bearing
Label: Hush Hush
• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor
Release: Spaciousness – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Ruck P – Rise Up
Release: Hip Dozer, Vol. 1
Label: Hip Dozer
• eevee – nourish
Release: nourish – Single
Label: eevee
• Christopher Willits – Clear (Boreta Remix)
Release: Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single
Label: Glass Air
• Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
Release: Sepal – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
Label: Brothertiger
• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records, LLC
• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
Release: Promises of Tomorrow – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Beta Betamax – New Saturday
Release: Super Sleuth – EP
Label: U Don’t Dance
• TOR – Crossing
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
Label: Singles Club
• Peter Bark & Adi Goldstein – fragmented
Release: lichen // fragmented – Single
Label: Peter Bark
• Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• edapollo – Outcast
Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Susumu Yokota – Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
Release: Symbol (Skintone Series)
Label: Lo Recordings
• Teebs – Prayers ii
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• P.SUS – Thrilling Sound
Release: Late Bloomer
Label: P.SUS
• SwuM – This Again.. (feat. quickly, quickly)
Release: This Again.. (feat. quickly, quickly) – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Lusine – Jetstream
Release: Language Barrier
Label: Hymen Records
• You Us We Them – Rise
Release: Rise – Single
Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC
• Squarepusher – Tommib
Release: Go Plastic
Label: Warp Records
• Amy Duncan – Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix)
Release: Treasure Hunt (Melorman Remix) – Single
Label: Filly Records
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
Release: Floating – EP
Label: BELIEVE – DDM Recordings
• Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
