Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Sweatson Klank, Dissolve in Sepia, Willis Fader and more

Richard J Dalton
November 3, 2024
6 min read
A purple Periwinkle flower adorned with dew drops, set against a backdrop of lush green leaves.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Sweatson Klank, Dissolve in Sepia, Willis Fader and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Periwinkle [Vinca major]”. Credit: Alcatraz Island/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• Takeleave – Calibu
  Release: Inner Sea
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Tekvision – Lament
  Release: Lament – Single
  Label: independent

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
  Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
  Release: All about tomorrow
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

• frÃit – Jaded
  Release: Prism – EP
  Label: SXN

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
  Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
  Label: Cialyn

• Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
  Release: Exp.1
  Label: Bad Bat Records

• Neeta – Beechwood
  Release: Beechwood – EP
  Label: Neeta Sarl

• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• firephly – Know What I Need
  Release: Safe In Sound
  Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Freud – Cuban Episode
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

• Possums at Twilight – Awake
  Release: Interobject
  Label: Possums at Twilight

7AM Playlist

• Kaelyn – The Mood
  Release: The Mood – Single
  Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
  Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
  Label: Floating Forest

• Cialyn – Heliotype
  Release: In From The Cold
  Label: Cialyn

• Feverkin – Silhouette
  Release: Silhouette – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
  Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• lover girl – Soft Lights
  Release: Stay Asleep – Single
  Label: SXN

• Esolagoto – Humidity
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• Southpaw – Komorebi
  Release: Park63
  Label: 695581 Records DK2

• Le Caire – Selfless
  Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
  Release: Pretty World
  Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
  Release: Dwell
  Label: Ghostly International

• Illuvia – Summer Cloud
  Release: Summer Rain – Single
  Label: Dewtone Recordings

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
  Release: Moss Garden – Single
  Label: Obvious Things

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
  Release: The Lake of Woods
  Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

• Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics – Terrazzo
  Release: Reassemblage
  Label: RVNG Intl.

• eevee – nourish
  Release: nourish – Single
  Label: eevee

• Bowcraft – Tiles
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
  Release: Spirit – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor
  Release: Spaciousness – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86
  Release: Inner Works – EP
  Label: Friends Of Friends

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
  Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
  Label: Stumbleine

• Invisible Language – Release
  Release: Forgive – EP
  Label: Invisible Language Music

• Arvo to me – Grandmother
  Release: Into Change
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Tycho – PBS
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
  Release: Parts Per Million
  Label: Paradeco Records

• Koresma – Offshores
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
  Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
  Label: Tomas Novoa

9AM Playlist

• Trees Can Talk – Aurora
  Release: Aurora – Single
  Label: Trees Can Talk

• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
  Release: Dancing Mystic – EP
  Label: Prashant Naidu

• Feverkin & Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)
  Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single
  Label: Koresma

• Marley Carroll – Water Temple
  Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
  Label: Loci Records

• Cloudchord & HM Surf – Tri Colored Pastas
  Release: Sugar Weather – EP
  Label: Cloudchord

• eevee – gaze
  Release: gaze – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
  Release: Safe Area Earth
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
  Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Steve Moore – Future 99
  Release: Broken Kills – EP
  Label: L.I.E.S.

• Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Idealism – Breathing
  Release: Amaranthine
  Label: idealism

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
  Release: The Japan Series
  Label: Obvious Things

• Lusine, Arms and Sleepers & Yppah – Earth to Moon
  Release: Earth to Moon – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Angeldustmite – Belgian Waffle
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

• Deep Shoq – Marathon
  Release: Pause – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

