Café Chill playlist: Sweatson Klank, Dissolve in Sepia, Willis Fader and more

Photo: “Periwinkle [Vinca major]”. Credit: Alcatraz Island/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Tekvision – Lament

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

• Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Wave damage – Lost world of innocence

Release: All about tomorrow

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

• frÃit – Jaded

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

• Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

• Neeta – Beechwood

Release: Beechwood – EP

Label: Neeta Sarl

• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

• Possums at Twilight – Awake

Release: Interobject

Label: Possums at Twilight

7AM Playlist

• Kaelyn – The Mood

Release: The Mood – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

• Cialyn – Heliotype

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

• Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

• Esolagoto – Humidity

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

• Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Release: Dwell

Label: Ghostly International

• Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: Moss Garden – Single

Label: Obvious Things

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

8AM Playlist

• Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics – Terrazzo

Release: Reassemblage

Label: RVNG Intl.

• eevee – nourish

Release: nourish – Single

Label: eevee

• Bowcraft – Tiles

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor

Release: Spaciousness – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86

Release: Inner Works – EP

Label: Friends Of Friends

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

• Invisible Language – Release

Release: Forgive – EP

Label: Invisible Language Music

• Arvo to me – Grandmother

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Tycho – PBS

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking

Release: Parts Per Million

Label: Paradeco Records

• Koresma – Offshores

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

9AM Playlist

• Trees Can Talk – Aurora

Release: Aurora – Single

Label: Trees Can Talk

• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams

Release: Dancing Mystic – EP

Label: Prashant Naidu

• Feverkin & Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)

Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single

Label: Koresma

• Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

• Cloudchord & HM Surf – Tri Colored Pastas

Release: Sugar Weather – EP

Label: Cloudchord

• eevee – gaze

Release: gaze – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Release: Safe Area Earth

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream

Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Steve Moore – Future 99

Release: Broken Kills – EP

Label: L.I.E.S.

• Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Idealism – Breathing

Release: Amaranthine

Label: idealism

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: The Japan Series

Label: Obvious Things

• Lusine, Arms and Sleepers & Yppah – Earth to Moon

Release: Earth to Moon – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Angeldustmite – Belgian Waffle

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

• Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

