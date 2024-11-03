Café Chill playlist: Sweatson Klank, Dissolve in Sepia, Willis Fader and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Sweatson Klank, Dissolve in Sepia, Willis Fader and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Periwinkle [Vinca major]”. Credit: Alcatraz Island/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 03 Nov 2024
6AM Playlist
• Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
• Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Wave damage – Lost world of innocence
Release: All about tomorrow
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
• frÃit – Jaded
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
• Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
• Neeta – Beechwood
Release: Beechwood – EP
Label: Neeta Sarl
• Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: 591184 Records DK2
• Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• Possums at Twilight – Awake
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
7AM Playlist
• Kaelyn – The Mood
Release: The Mood – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
• Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
• Cialyn – Heliotype
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
• Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
• Esolagoto – Humidity
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
• Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
• Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Release: Dwell
Label: Ghostly International
• Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Moss Garden – Single
Label: Obvious Things
• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
8AM Playlist
• Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics – Terrazzo
Release: Reassemblage
Label: RVNG Intl.
• eevee – nourish
Release: nourish – Single
Label: eevee
• Bowcraft – Tiles
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor
Release: Spaciousness – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
Label: Brothertiger
• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86
Release: Inner Works – EP
Label: Friends Of Friends
• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
• Invisible Language – Release
Release: Forgive – EP
Label: Invisible Language Music
• Arvo to me – Grandmother
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Tycho – PBS
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
Release: Parts Per Million
Label: Paradeco Records
• Koresma – Offshores
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
9AM Playlist
• Trees Can Talk – Aurora
Release: Aurora – Single
Label: Trees Can Talk
• Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
Release: Dancing Mystic – EP
Label: Prashant Naidu
• Feverkin & Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)
Release: Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy) – Single
Label: Koresma
• Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
• Cloudchord & HM Surf – Tri Colored Pastas
Release: Sugar Weather – EP
Label: Cloudchord
• eevee – gaze
Release: gaze – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Steve Moore – Future 99
Release: Broken Kills – EP
Label: L.I.E.S.
• Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Idealism – Breathing
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: The Japan Series
Label: Obvious Things
• Lusine, Arms and Sleepers & Yppah – Earth to Moon
Release: Earth to Moon – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Angeldustmite – Belgian Waffle
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
• Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment