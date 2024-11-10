Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Jinsang, Trees Can Talk, Wave damage and more

Richard J Dalton
November 10, 2024
A dark-feathered bird with red markings on its wings perched on a plant amidst a lush green field.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jinsang, Trees Can Talk, Wave damage and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Bird”. Credit: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 10 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• Laflamme – Oceana
  Release: Palm
  Label: Underground Parking

• Letherette – Sun Up
  Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
  Label: Wulf

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
  Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon
  Label: Ghostly International

• Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
  Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
  Label: Haunted Lakes

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
  Release: North Remixes – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
  Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
  Label: Tomas Novoa

• Flamingosis – Hidden Attraction
  Release: Great Hair
  Label: Flamingosis

• Special Q – Reach the Top
  Release: Freedom – Single
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Birocratic – snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
  Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
  Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• Frameworks – Titles
  Release: Kings
  Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Jinsang – Never Know
  Release: In Flight
  Label: VinDig

• Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)
  Release: Bare/Silva/Mirror
  Label: Nemea

• Edamame – Lungs Full
  Release: Virga
  Label: Abandon Building Records

• Soft Static – 5
  Release: Warrior in a Garden
  Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Stumbleine – Ember
  Release: Ghosting
  Label: Stumbleine

• Mndsgn – Hiking
  Release: Breatharian
  Label: MERLIN – Fresh Selects

7AM Playlist

• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
  Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
  Label: Stumbleine

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
  Release: In Search of Lost Time
  Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Frythm – Rose Quartz
  Release: Flow
  Label: SXN

• Livision – Retro Lemonade
  Release: Retro Lemonade – Single
  Label: Livision

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
  Release: Framework of a Dream
  Label: Seven Villas

• Macroblank – Vice Grip
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
  Label: Macroblank

• Slow Magic – Moon
  Release: Triangle
  Label: PLANCHA

• DreamStation1986 – Landscape
  Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
  Release: Havana Swim Club
  Label: Havan Swim Club

• Home – Oort Cloud
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: Home

• upusen – Tape End
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
  Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
  Label: Audionautic Records

• Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: 635970 Records DK

• Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
  Release: Music Has the Right to Children
  Label: Warp Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
  Release: Apotheosis – EP
  Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
  Release: Slow Waves
  Label: Project Mooncircle

8AM Playlist

• Jinsang – In the Rain
  Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
  Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Vanilla – Fuji
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• Trees Can Talk – Aurora
  Release: Aurora – Single
  Label: Trees Can Talk

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
  Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• Jogging House – Tongues
  Release: Weight
  Label: Seil Records

• Gold Panda – Trust
  Release: Trust – EP
  Label: Notown

• Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
  Release: Eucalyptus – Single
  Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

• Forteba – Collective Flora
  Release: Collective Flora – Single
  Label: Midnight Fashion

• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
  Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
  Label: Singles Club

• King Shi – Father’s Love
  Release: Jupiter Blues
  Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
  Release: Modern Compromise – Single
  Label: FLORA

• Rosentwig – Labyrinth
  Release: Dreamstate
  Label: 904678 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Panda Coast – Windowsill Kalenchoe
  Release: Something to Hold Onto
  Label: 691237 Records DK

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

• Oowets – Ploio
  Release: Calm Food
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
  Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single
  Label: 695094 Records DK

• Blue Wednesday – Runaway
  Release: Runaway – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Tom Day – Lyrebird
  Release: Lyrebird – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Tycho – From Home
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers
  Release: Ramona Flowers
  Label: Scott Xylo

• Janelle Costa – Rain
  Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
  Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
  Release: Energy Dreams
  Label: Stones Throw Records

• Plaid – Do Matter
  Release: The Digging Remedy
  Label: Warp Records

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version / Remastered)
  Release: Butcher Block Andromeda
  Label: Milieu Music

• Quantum Dreams – 私が死ぬまで星は明るく輝く (The Stars Will Shine Brightly Until I Die)
  Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
  Label: Takeki Tower

• Otesla – Gensyn
  Release: Gensyn – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86
  Release: Inner Works – EP
  Label: Friends Of Friends

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Lusine, Arms and Sleepers & Yppah – Earth to Moon
  Release: Earth to Moon – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

