Café Chill playlist: Jinsang, Trees Can Talk, Wave damage and more

Photo: “Bird”. Credit: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 10 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• Laflamme – Oceana

Release: Palm

Label: Underground Parking

• Letherette – Sun Up

Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5

Label: Wulf

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush

Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon

Label: Ghostly International

• Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance

Label: Haunted Lakes

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

• Flamingosis – Hidden Attraction

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

• Special Q – Reach the Top

Release: Freedom – Single

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad

Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• Frameworks – Titles

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Jinsang – Never Know

Release: In Flight

Label: VinDig

• Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)

Release: Bare/Silva/Mirror

Label: Nemea

• Edamame – Lungs Full

Release: Virga

Label: Abandon Building Records

• Soft Static – 5

Release: Warrior in a Garden

Label: 3736632 Records DK

• Stumbleine – Ember

Release: Ghosting

Label: Stumbleine

• Mndsgn – Hiking

Release: Breatharian

Label: MERLIN – Fresh Selects

7AM Playlist

• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

• Frythm – Rose Quartz

Release: Flow

Label: SXN

• Livision – Retro Lemonade

Release: Retro Lemonade – Single

Label: Livision

• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

• Macroblank – Vice Grip

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

• DreamStation1986 – Landscape

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Havana Swim Club – Lagoon

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

• Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

• upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

• Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

• Boards of Canada – Roygbiv

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star

Release: Apotheosis – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

Release: Slow Waves

Label: Project Mooncircle

8AM Playlist

• Jinsang – In the Rain

Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP

Label: 1302675 Records DK

• Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• Trees Can Talk – Aurora

Release: Aurora – Single

Label: Trees Can Talk

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream

Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• Jogging House – Tongues

Release: Weight

Label: Seil Records

• Gold Panda – Trust

Release: Trust – EP

Label: Notown

• Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

• Forteba – Collective Flora

Release: Collective Flora – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion

• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single

Label: Singles Club

• King Shi – Father’s Love

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: FLORA

• Rosentwig – Labyrinth

Release: Dreamstate

Label: 904678 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Panda Coast – Windowsill Kalenchoe

Release: Something to Hold Onto

Label: 691237 Records DK

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

• Oowets – Ploio

Release: Calm Food

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)

Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single

Label: 695094 Records DK

• Blue Wednesday – Runaway

Release: Runaway – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Tom Day – Lyrebird

Release: Lyrebird – Single

Label: Peaks

• Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers

Release: Ramona Flowers

Label: Scott Xylo

• Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

• Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

• Plaid – Do Matter

Release: The Digging Remedy

Label: Warp Records

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Release: The Unknown

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version / Remastered)

Release: Butcher Block Andromeda

Label: Milieu Music

• Quantum Dreams – 私が死ぬまで星は明るく輝く (The Stars Will Shine Brightly Until I Die)

Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)

Label: Takeki Tower

• Otesla – Gensyn

Release: Gensyn – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86

Release: Inner Works – EP

Label: Friends Of Friends

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Lusine, Arms and Sleepers & Yppah – Earth to Moon

Release: Earth to Moon – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

