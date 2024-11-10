Café Chill playlist: Jinsang, Trees Can Talk, Wave damage and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jinsang, Trees Can Talk, Wave damage and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Bird”. Credit: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 10 Nov 2024
6AM Playlist
• Laflamme – Oceana
Release: Palm
Label: Underground Parking
• Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
Release: I Could Be Your Dog / I Could Be Your Moon
Label: Ghostly International
• Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
• Flamingosis – Hidden Attraction
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
• Special Q – Reach the Top
Release: Freedom – Single
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
• Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
• Jinsang – Never Know
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
• Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)
Release: Bare/Silva/Mirror
Label: Nemea
• Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
• Soft Static – 5
Release: Warrior in a Garden
Label: 3736632 Records DK
• Stumbleine – Ember
Release: Ghosting
Label: Stumbleine
• Mndsgn – Hiking
Release: Breatharian
Label: MERLIN – Fresh Selects
7AM Playlist
• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
• Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
• Frythm – Rose Quartz
Release: Flow
Label: SXN
• Livision – Retro Lemonade
Release: Retro Lemonade – Single
Label: Livision
• Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
• Macroblank – Vice Grip
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
• DreamStation1986 – Landscape
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
• Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
• upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
• Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
• Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Release: Apotheosis – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
Release: Slow Waves
Label: Project Mooncircle
8AM Playlist
• Jinsang – In the Rain
Release: Drafts // Concepts Vol.1 – EP
Label: 1302675 Records DK
• Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• Trees Can Talk – Aurora
Release: Aurora – Single
Label: Trees Can Talk
• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• Jogging House – Tongues
Release: Weight
Label: Seil Records
• Gold Panda – Trust
Release: Trust – EP
Label: Notown
• Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Release: Eucalyptus – Single
Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
• Forteba – Collective Flora
Release: Collective Flora – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion
• Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
Label: Singles Club
• King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: FLORA
• Rosentwig – Labyrinth
Release: Dreamstate
Label: 904678 Records DK
• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Panda Coast – Windowsill Kalenchoe
Release: Something to Hold Onto
Label: 691237 Records DK
• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
9AM Playlist
• Oowets – Ploio
Release: Calm Food
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Sinh – Early Spring (feat. Masego)
Release: Early Spring (feat. Masego) – Single
Label: 695094 Records DK
• Blue Wednesday – Runaway
Release: Runaway – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Lyrebird – Single
Label: Peaks
• Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers
Release: Ramona Flowers
Label: Scott Xylo
• Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
• Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
Release: Energy Dreams
Label: Stones Throw Records
• Plaid – Do Matter
Release: The Digging Remedy
Label: Warp Records
• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Milieu – Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version / Remastered)
Release: Butcher Block Andromeda
Label: Milieu Music
• Quantum Dreams – 私が死ぬまで星は明るく輝く (The Stars Will Shine Brightly Until I Die)
Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
Label: Takeki Tower
• Otesla – Gensyn
Release: Gensyn – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86
Release: Inner Works – EP
Label: Friends Of Friends
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Lusine, Arms and Sleepers & Yppah – Earth to Moon
Release: Earth to Moon – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment