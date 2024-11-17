Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Willis Fader, Brothertiger, Hello Meteor and more

Richard J Dalton
November 17, 2024
A rocky trail winding through grass covered terrain and surrounded by deciduous trees in Alaska.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Willis Fader, Brothertiger, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “On the Trail”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park [i].

Originally aired 17 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• IOM – You Promised to Come Back
  Release: Jupiter Himself
  Label: beatsupply

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
  Release: Replaced – EP
  Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
  Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
  Label: Spiritual Awareness

• City Girl – Obsidian Skyline
  Release: Neon Impasse
  Label: City Girl Records

• Aonian – Woven
  Release: Woven – Single
  Label: Aonian

• Lost Integrity – What You Want
  Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
  Label: Lost Integrity

• Space Ghost – Ufo
  Release: Dance Planet
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Galactic Language – Modern Flora
  Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
  Label: Galactic Language

• Peregrihn – Ambrosia
  Release: Ambrosia – Single
  Label: Peregrihn

• Cepia – Hoarse
  Release: Natura Morta
  Label: Ghostly International

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
  Release: Home Planet – Single
  Label: Melanaster Records

• Shigeto – Ritual Howl
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Aliam – Aotra
  Release: Via – Single
  Label: ecotone sounds

• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
  Release: Private Lesson
  Label: Total Stasis

• Hu – North
  Release: Navigate – EP
  Label: anon recordings

7AM Playlist

• Jinsang – Herewego
  Release: Life
  Label: VinDig

• Giraffage – Girl
  Release: Comfort
  Label: Giraffage

• Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
  Release: Black Paris 86
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
  Release: Private World – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

• Pbs’73 – American Summer
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: 635970 Records DK

• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Koresma – Waves
  Release: South – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Treetalking – Move With Purpose
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
  Release: Welcome To New Cascade
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• RRAREBEAR – Ginger
  Release: Relief
  Label: RRAREBEAR

• Tycho – Into the Woods
  Release: Simulcast
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Geotic – Accept
  Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
  Label: Basement’s Basement

• Chemtrails – Soft
  Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Tobias – Shiver
  Release: Shiver – Single
  Label: Tobias

• Teen Daze – Paradiso
  Release: Paradiso – Single
  Label: Flora

• wowflower – Untuch
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

8AM Playlist

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
  Release: Celestial Nighthawk
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
  Release: Collections 01
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
  Release: The Echoterra
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
  Release: Neat Tape 1
  Label: backbeet records, LLC

• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86
  Release: Inner Works – EP
  Label: Friends Of Friends

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
  Release: Flight – Single
  Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
  Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
  Label: Stumbleine

• She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes
  Release: Crystal Panes – Single
  Label: 935288 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
  Release: Said Ghosts
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
  Release: Parts Per Million
  Label: Paradeco Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• eevee – gaze
  Release: gaze – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Julien Mier – Yesterday’s Downpour
  Release: Changing Currents
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
  Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
  Label: Sending Orbs

• Unfound – Home
  Release: Anomaly
  Label: 899374 Records DK2

• Le Caire – Selfless
  Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• wowflower – Someone Else
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
  Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
  Release: Approach
  Label: Planet Boelex

• Frameworks – The Dark
  Release: Imagine Gold
  Label: MERLIN – Loci Records

• Idealism – Transported
  Release: Amaranthine
  Label: idealism

• Esteble & Joram Feitsma – O-Ama
  Release: O-Ama – Single
  Label: Reflections

• Firephly – Know What I Need
  Release: Safe In Sound
  Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Ian Aisling – Worlds Connected
  Release: The Echoterra
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Max Cooper – Aleph 2
  Release: Yearning for the Infinite
  Label: Mesh

Richard J Dalton

