Café Chill playlist: Willis Fader, Brothertiger, Hello Meteor and more

Photo: “On the Trail”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park [i].

Originally aired 17 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Release: Jupiter Himself

Label: beatsupply

• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

• Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals

Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery

Label: Spiritual Awareness

• City Girl – Obsidian Skyline

Release: Neon Impasse

Label: City Girl Records

• Aonian – Woven

Release: Woven – Single

Label: Aonian

• Lost Integrity – What You Want

Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP

Label: Lost Integrity

• Space Ghost – Ufo

Release: Dance Planet

Label: Tartelet Records

• Galactic Language – Modern Flora

Release: Arrival (Deluxe)

Label: Galactic Language

• Peregrihn – Ambrosia

Release: Ambrosia – Single

Label: Peregrihn

• Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

• Shigeto – Ritual Howl

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Aliam – Aotra

Release: Via – Single

Label: ecotone sounds

• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Release: Private Lesson

Label: Total Stasis

• Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

7AM Playlist

• Jinsang – Herewego

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

• Giraffage – Girl

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

• Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

• Pbs’73 – American Summer

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Koresma – Waves

Release: South – EP

Label: Koresma

• Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

• Tycho – Into the Woods

Release: Simulcast

Label: Ninja Tune

• Geotic – Accept

Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair

Label: Basement’s Basement

• Chemtrails – Soft

Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

• Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

• wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

8AM Playlist

• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01

Label: Brainfeeder

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Release: The Unknown

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure

Release: The Echoterra

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records, LLC

• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86

Release: Inner Works – EP

Label: Friends Of Friends

• A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

• She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes

Release: Crystal Panes – Single

Label: 935288 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers

Release: Said Ghosts

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking

Release: Parts Per Million

Label: Paradeco Records

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• eevee – gaze

Release: gaze – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• Julien Mier – Yesterday’s Downpour

Release: Changing Currents

Label: Alpha Pup

• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle

Release: Myam James, Pt. 1

Label: Sending Orbs

• Unfound – Home

Release: Anomaly

Label: 899374 Records DK2

• Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60

Label: Stratford Ct.

• wowflower – Someone Else

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late

Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Label: Midwest Collective

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal

Release: Approach

Label: Planet Boelex

• Frameworks – The Dark

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: MERLIN – Loci Records

• Idealism – Transported

Release: Amaranthine

Label: idealism

• Esteble & Joram Feitsma – O-Ama

Release: O-Ama – Single

Label: Reflections

• Firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Ian Aisling – Worlds Connected

Release: The Echoterra

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Max Cooper – Aleph 2

Release: Yearning for the Infinite

Label: Mesh

