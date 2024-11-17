Café Chill playlist: Willis Fader, Brothertiger, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Willis Fader, Brothertiger, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “On the Trail”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park [i].
Originally aired 17 Nov 2024
6AM Playlist
• IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Release: Jupiter Himself
Label: beatsupply
• Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
• Spiritual Awareness – Zenstrumentals
Release: Meditation in Motion:Mindfulness Sessions In Discovery
Label: Spiritual Awareness
• City Girl – Obsidian Skyline
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
• Aonian – Woven
Release: Woven – Single
Label: Aonian
• Lost Integrity – What You Want
Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
Label: Lost Integrity
• Space Ghost – Ufo
Release: Dance Planet
Label: Tartelet Records
• Galactic Language – Modern Flora
Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
Label: Galactic Language
• Peregrihn – Ambrosia
Release: Ambrosia – Single
Label: Peregrihn
• Cepia – Hoarse
Release: Natura Morta
Label: Ghostly International
• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
• Shigeto – Ritual Howl
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Aliam – Aotra
Release: Via – Single
Label: ecotone sounds
• Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Release: Private Lesson
Label: Total Stasis
• Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
7AM Playlist
• Jinsang – Herewego
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
• Giraffage – Girl
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
• Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
Release: Black Paris 86
Label: Arms and Sleepers
• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
• Pbs’73 – American Summer
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
• Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Koresma – Waves
Release: South – EP
Label: Koresma
• Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
• Tycho – Into the Woods
Release: Simulcast
Label: Ninja Tune
• Geotic – Accept
Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
Label: Basement’s Basement
• Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
• Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
• wowflower – Untuch
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
8AM Playlist
• Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
Release: The Echoterra
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records, LLC
• Sweatson Klank – Club Med 86
Release: Inner Works – EP
Label: Friends Of Friends
• A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
Release: Fundamentals, Vol. V
Label: Brothertiger
• Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
• She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes
Release: Crystal Panes – Single
Label: 935288 Records DK
• Hello Meteor – Geopolymers
Release: Said Ghosts
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
Release: Parts Per Million
Label: Paradeco Records
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• eevee – gaze
Release: gaze – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
• Julien Mier – Yesterday’s Downpour
Release: Changing Currents
Label: Alpha Pup
• Kettel – Twinkle Twinkle
Release: Myam James, Pt. 1
Label: Sending Orbs
• Unfound – Home
Release: Anomaly
Label: 899374 Records DK2
• Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
• wowflower – Someone Else
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Label: Midwest Collective
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
Release: Approach
Label: Planet Boelex
• Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: MERLIN – Loci Records
• Idealism – Transported
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
• Esteble & Joram Feitsma – O-Ama
Release: O-Ama – Single
Label: Reflections
• Firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: 591184 Records DK2
• Ian Aisling – Worlds Connected
Release: The Echoterra
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• Max Cooper – Aleph 2
Release: Yearning for the Infinite
Label: Mesh
