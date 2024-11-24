Café Chill playlist: Oowets, Quantum Dreams, Tom Day and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Oowets, Quantum Dreams, Tom Day and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “View of Devils Kitchen”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 24 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• Slow Magic – Manhattan

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Manatee Commune – Lovely

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• The American Dollar – Sea of Roses

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

• Shadley Peterson – Seaside

Release: Pearls

Label: Keats Collective

• Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix) – Single

Label: Frenchkiss Records

• Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Vanilla – Rainy Day

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You

Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds

Release: Clouds

Label: Music From Memory

• frŸit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Monster Rally

7AM Playlist

• Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

• Oldtwig – Cosmos

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

• Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

• firephly – Away And When

Release: Away And When – Single

Label: 591184 Records DK

• Cialyn – Aigrefeuille

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Emancipator – She Gone to the River

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms

Release: A Lake Forms – EP

Label: darqlab_media

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Release: Ocean Tides – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

8AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe

Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Teen Daze – The Endless Summer

Release: Lost Songs 3

Label: Teen Daze

• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today

Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP

Label: Warp Records

• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Oowets – Star Light Ocean

Release: Calm Food

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Ian Aisling – Worlds Connected

Release: The Echoterra

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Quantum Dreams – 私が死ぬまで星は明るく輝く (The Stars Will Shine Brightly Until I Die)

Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)

Label: Takeki Tower

• CFCF – Oil

Release: Ghostly Swim 2

Label: Ghostly International

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream

Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single

Label: Unseen

• Unfound – Home

Release: Anomaly

Label: 899374 Records DK2

• Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60

Label: Stratford Ct.

• Julien Mier – Light Footed

Release: Jane’s Junkyard

Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano

Release: Train to Nagano – Single

Label: Peaks

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way

Release: Euphoria

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Rival Consoles – Untravel

Release: Persona

Label: Erased Tapes

• Soular Order – Sonder

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

9AM Playlist

• GAS – Pop 1

Release: Nah und fern

Label: Kompakt

• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo

Release: Tokyo – EP

Label: Obvious Things

• Dokkodo Sounds – It’s All Gradual

Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream

Release: Promises of Tomorrow – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• eevee – nourish

Release: nourish – Single

Label: eevee

• Chrome Sparks – Enter The Chrome Forest

Release: Goddess – EP

Label: Future Classic

• NoGht – Ritual

Release: UNIQUE

Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC

• Braxton – Falling

Release: Falling – Single

Label: Reflections

• Akasha System – Imager

Release: Colour Theory – EP

Label: Needwant

• Puar – Head In The Clouds

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Bibio – Wren Tails

Release: A Mineral Love

Label: Warp Records

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

• Dasta – luv

Release: Moments

Label: Blvnt Records

• Es-K – Dualities

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Label: Petite Douceur

