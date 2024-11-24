Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Oowets, Quantum Dreams, Tom Day and more

Richard J Dalton
November 24, 2024
6 min read
A creek flowing through a rocky hydrothermal area with steam rising, surrounded by evergreen trees.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Oowets, Quantum Dreams, Tom Day and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “View of Devils Kitchen”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 24 Nov 2024

6AM Playlist

• Slow Magic – Manhattan
  Release: How to Run Away
  Label: Downtown Records

• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Manatee Commune – Lovely
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
  Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
  Label: Beatsupply

• Shadley Peterson – Seaside
  Release: Pearls
  Label: Keats Collective

• Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
  Release: Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix) – Single
  Label: Frenchkiss Records

• Thrupence – Winston
  Release: Voyages
  Label: Jack Vanzet

• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
  Release: Private World – EP
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Vanilla – Rainy Day
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
  Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
  Label: Eastern Nurseries

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
  Release: Clouds
  Label: Music From Memory

• frŸit – Prism
  Release: Prism – EP
  Label: SXN

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
  Release: Menagerie – Single
  Label: Monster Rally

7AM Playlist

• Nitemoves – Antipode
  Release: Antipode – Single
  Label: Mechanical

• Oldtwig – Cosmos
  Release: Dark Matter
  Label: Oldtwig

• Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
  Release: Body Complex
  Label: Ghostly International

• firephly – Away And When
  Release: Away And When – Single
  Label: 591184 Records DK

• Cialyn – Aigrefeuille
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Shigeto – Safe in Here
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Emancipator – She Gone to the River
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Takeleave – Calibu
  Release: Inner Sea
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
  Release: Black Paris 86
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
  Release: Midnight Musings – EP
  Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
  Release: A Lake Forms – EP
  Label: darqlab_media

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
  Release: Full Circle
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
  Release: The End of All Known Land
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
  Release: Ocean Tides – Single
  Label: Chillhop Records

8AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
  Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
  Release: Lost Songs 3
  Label: Teen Daze

• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today
  Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
  Label: Warp Records

• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Oowets – Star Light Ocean
  Release: Calm Food
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Ian Aisling – Worlds Connected
  Release: The Echoterra
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Quantum Dreams – 私が死ぬまで星は明るく輝く (The Stars Will Shine Brightly Until I Die)
  Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
  Label: Takeki Tower

• CFCF – Oil
  Release: Ghostly Swim 2
  Label: Ghostly International

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
  Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
  Label: Unseen

• Unfound – Home
  Release: Anomaly
  Label: 899374 Records DK2

• Le Caire – Selfless
  Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51​-​60
  Label: Stratford Ct.

• Julien Mier – Light Footed
  Release: Jane’s Junkyard
  Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
  Release: Train to Nagano – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
  Release: Euphoria
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Rival Consoles – Untravel
  Release: Persona
  Label: Erased Tapes

• Soular Order – Sonder
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

9AM Playlist

• GAS – Pop 1
  Release: Nah und fern
  Label: Kompakt

• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
  Release: Tokyo – EP
  Label: Obvious Things

• Dokkodo Sounds – It’s All Gradual
  Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
  Release: Promises of Tomorrow – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
  Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• eevee – nourish
  Release: nourish – Single
  Label: eevee

• Chrome Sparks – Enter The Chrome Forest
  Release: Goddess – EP
  Label: Future Classic

• NoGht – Ritual
  Release: UNIQUE
  Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC

• Braxton – Falling
  Release: Falling – Single
  Label: Reflections

• Akasha System – Imager
  Release: Colour Theory – EP
  Label: Needwant

• Puar – Head In The Clouds
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Bibio – Wren Tails
  Release: A Mineral Love
  Label: Warp Records

• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
  Release: Home Planet – Single
  Label: Melanaster Records

• Dasta – luv
  Release: Moments
  Label: Blvnt Records

• Es-K – Dualities
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
  Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
  Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
  Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
  Label: Petite Douceur

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

