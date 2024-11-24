Café Chill playlist: Oowets, Quantum Dreams, Tom Day and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Oowets, Quantum Dreams, Tom Day and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “View of Devils Kitchen”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 24 Nov 2024
6AM Playlist
• Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
• Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Manatee Commune – Lovely
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
• Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Release: Pearls
Label: Keats Collective
• Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix) – Single
Label: Frenchkiss Records
• Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
• AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Vanilla – Rainy Day
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
Label: Eastern Nurseries
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds
Release: Clouds
Label: Music From Memory
• frŸit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Monster Rally
7AM Playlist
• Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
• Oldtwig – Cosmos
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
• Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
• firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: 591184 Records DK
• Cialyn – Aigrefeuille
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Emancipator – She Gone to the River
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86
Label: Arms and Sleepers
• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
• Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
Release: A Lake Forms – EP
Label: darqlab_media
• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
8AM Playlist
• Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
Release: Lost Songs 3
Label: Teen Daze
• Boards of Canada – Kid for Today
Release: In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
Label: Warp Records
• Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Oowets – Star Light Ocean
Release: Calm Food
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Ian Aisling – Worlds Connected
Release: The Echoterra
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• Quantum Dreams – 私が死ぬまで星は明るく輝く (The Stars Will Shine Brightly Until I Die)
Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
Label: Takeki Tower
• CFCF – Oil
Release: Ghostly Swim 2
Label: Ghostly International
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
Label: Unseen
• Unfound – Home
Release: Anomaly
Label: 899374 Records DK2
• Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
• Julien Mier – Light Footed
Release: Jane’s Junkyard
Label: Lowriders Recordings
• Tom Day – Train to Nagano
Release: Train to Nagano – Single
Label: Peaks
• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
Release: Euphoria
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• Rival Consoles – Untravel
Release: Persona
Label: Erased Tapes
• Soular Order – Sonder
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
9AM Playlist
• GAS – Pop 1
Release: Nah und fern
Label: Kompakt
• Site Nonsite – Caravan Tokyo
Release: Tokyo – EP
Label: Obvious Things
• Dokkodo Sounds – It’s All Gradual
Release: Where You Thought You Wanted To Be
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Wave damage – Anyplace you dream
Release: Promises of Tomorrow – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• eevee – nourish
Release: nourish – Single
Label: eevee
• Chrome Sparks – Enter The Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
• NoGht – Ritual
Release: UNIQUE
Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC
• Braxton – Falling
Release: Falling – Single
Label: Reflections
• Akasha System – Imager
Release: Colour Theory – EP
Label: Needwant
• Puar – Head In The Clouds
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Bibio – Wren Tails
Release: A Mineral Love
Label: Warp Records
• Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
• Dasta – luv
Release: Moments
Label: Blvnt Records
• Es-K – Dualities
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Label: Petite Douceur
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
