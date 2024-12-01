Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Qaett and more

Richard J Dalton
December 1, 2024
A small waterfall cascades between moss-covered rocks, with green leaves on plants lining the stream bank.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Qaett and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Waterfall”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 01 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• VIQ – Journey
  Release: Last Path
  Label: VIQ

• Jinsang – journey
  Release: life
  Label: VinDig

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
  Release: Ocean City
  Label: Coastal Haze

• Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
  Release: The Campfire Headphase
  Label: Warp Records

• Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
  Release: Seablushed – EP
  Label: Slime

• Yppah – Grey Eyes
  Release: Grey Eyes – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
  Release: The Sun & the Moon
  Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Marley Carroll – Water Temple
  Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
  Label: Loci Records

• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
  Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
  Label: Poldoore Music

• Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
  Release: Japan – Single
  Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

• Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
  Release: I – EP
  Label: 2713475 Records DK2

• Borealism – Slide
  Release: So What’s New With You?
  Label: Borealism

7AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
  Release: Black Paris 86
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Aphex Twin – IZ-US
  Release: Come to Daddy
  Label: Warp Records

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
  Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
  Label: Non Projects

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
  Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Cepia – Hoarse
  Release: Natura Morta
  Label: Ghostly International

• Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
  Release: Camden
  Label: SXN

• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
  Release: Corymb
  Label: Lex Records

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• gonima – Warm Season
  Release: Strands
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
  Release: …I Care Because You Do
  Label: Warp Records

• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
  Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
  Label: Attacknine Records

• Komodo – Concept 11
  Release: Still Life
  Label: Points Records

• Ametsub – Snowy Lava
  Release: The Nothings Of The North
  Label: Mille Plateaux

• 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

8AM Playlist

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
  Release: The Lake of Woods
  Label: Bad Taste Records

• eevee – gaze
  Release: gaze – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Qaett – Along the Shore
  Release: Warm Reminders
  Label: Fedbymachines Audio

• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
  Release: Murmur – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: Magic Square Records

• Lost Integrity – What You Want
  Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
  Label: Lost Integrity

• Past Palms – Flowerbed
  Release: Empyrean – EP
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State
  Release: Airth
  Label: Jumpel // Adi Goldstein ©️ 2024

• Richard Alfaro – Sands
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• TOR – Lens
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
  Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Laurence Guy – Claudi
  Release: Saw You for the First Time
  Label: Church

• Edamame – Lungs Full
  Release: Virga
  Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

• Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
  Release: West Remixes – EP
  Label: Far Away Coast Records

• Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter
  Release: Peter Bark + Friends
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Tycho – Epigram
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

• Manatee Commune – Island
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Omni Gardens – Honeywisp
  Release: Golden Pear
  Label: Moon Glyph

• Panama Fleets – Leave No Trace
  Release: Musik for Otters
  Label: Panama Fleets

• Reside in Flames – Blurring Embrace
  Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
  Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Borealism – Slide
  Release: So, What’s New With You?
  Label: Borealism

• Smika – Ripples
  Release: Opal
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
  Release: Equinox / Poiselle – Single
  Label: ERH

• Joaquim Plossu – Marshmallow Synth Ambient
  Release: Viajes Al Sur Lp
  Label: Sable Noir Recordings

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
  Release: Beloved Exile
  Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
  Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Lusine – Rafters
  Release: Long Light
  Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Puar – Against The Clock
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Anenon – Myriad Multiples
  Release: Gem Drops
  Label: Alpha Pup

• 36 – Orphans of the Sky
  Release: Tomorrow’s Explorers
  Label: 3six Recordings

• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
  Release: Welcome To New Cascade
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Idealism – All We Ever Do
  Release: Amaranthine
  Label: idealism

• Earthen Sea – Rough Air
  Release: Ghost Poems
  Label: kranky

Richard J Dalton

