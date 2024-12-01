Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Qaett and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Qaett and more. Hosted by Seth.



Photo: “Waterfall”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 01 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• VIQ – Journey

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

• Jinsang – journey

Release: life

Label: VinDig

• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

• Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun

Release: The Campfire Headphase

Label: Warp Records

• Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

• Yppah – Grey Eyes

Release: Grey Eyes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

• Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

• Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

Release: Japan – Single

Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

• Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Release: I – EP

Label: 2713475 Records DK2

• Borealism – Slide

Release: So What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

7AM Playlist

• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Aphex Twin – IZ-US

Release: Come to Daddy

Label: Warp Records

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Non Projects

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

• Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love

Release: Camden

Label: SXN

• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: Corymb

Label: Lex Records

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

• Komodo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: Points Records

• Ametsub – Snowy Lava

Release: The Nothings Of The North

Label: Mille Plateaux

• 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

8AM Playlist

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

• eevee – gaze

Release: gaze – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Qaett – Along the Shore

Release: Warm Reminders

Label: Fedbymachines Audio

• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: Magic Square Records

• Lost Integrity – What You Want

Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP

Label: Lost Integrity

• Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State

Release: Airth

Label: Jumpel // Adi Goldstein ©️ 2024

• Richard Alfaro – Sands

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• TOR – Lens

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Laurence Guy – Claudi

Release: Saw You for the First Time

Label: Church

• Edamame – Lungs Full

Release: Virga

Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

• Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)

Release: West Remixes – EP

Label: Far Away Coast Records

• Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter

Release: Peter Bark + Friends

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Tycho – Epigram

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

9AM Playlist

• Manatee Commune – Island

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Omni Gardens – Honeywisp

Release: Golden Pear

Label: Moon Glyph

• Panama Fleets – Leave No Trace

Release: Musik for Otters

Label: Panama Fleets

• Reside in Flames – Blurring Embrace

Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

• Borealism – Slide

Release: So, What’s New With You?

Label: Borealism

• Smika – Ripples

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox

Release: Equinox / Poiselle – Single

Label: ERH

• Joaquim Plossu – Marshmallow Synth Ambient

Release: Viajes Al Sur Lp

Label: Sable Noir Recordings

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile

Release: Beloved Exile

Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Lusine – Rafters

Release: Long Light

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Puar – Against The Clock

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Anenon – Myriad Multiples

Release: Gem Drops

Label: Alpha Pup

• 36 – Orphans of the Sky

Release: Tomorrow’s Explorers

Label: 3six Recordings

• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Idealism – All We Ever Do

Release: Amaranthine

Label: idealism

• Earthen Sea – Rough Air

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

