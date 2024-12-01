Café Chill playlist: Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Qaett and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Jumpel & Adi Goldstein, Qaett and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Waterfall”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program / National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 01 Dec 2024
6AM Playlist
• VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
• Jinsang – journey
Release: life
Label: VinDig
• Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
• Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
Release: The Campfire Headphase
Label: Warp Records
• Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
• Yppah – Grey Eyes
Release: Grey Eyes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
• Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
• Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
• Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
Release: Japan – Single
Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
• Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Release: I – EP
Label: 2713475 Records DK2
• Borealism – Slide
Release: So What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
7AM Playlist
• Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86
Label: Arms and Sleepers
• Aphex Twin – IZ-US
Release: Come to Daddy
Label: Warp Records
• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Non Projects
• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Cepia – Hoarse
Release: Natura Morta
Label: Ghostly International
• Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
Release: Camden
Label: SXN
• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: Corymb
Label: Lex Records
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
Label: Attacknine Records
• Komodo – Concept 11
Release: Still Life
Label: Points Records
• Ametsub – Snowy Lava
Release: The Nothings Of The North
Label: Mille Plateaux
• 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
8AM Playlist
• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
• eevee – gaze
Release: gaze – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Qaett – Along the Shore
Release: Warm Reminders
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: Magic Square Records
• Lost Integrity – What You Want
Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
Label: Lost Integrity
• Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
• Jumpel & Adi Goldstein – Mock State
Release: Airth
Label: Jumpel // Adi Goldstein ©️ 2024
• Richard Alfaro – Sands
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• TOR – Lens
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Laurence Guy – Claudi
Release: Saw You for the First Time
Label: Church
• Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records
• Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
Release: West Remixes – EP
Label: Far Away Coast Records
• Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter
Release: Peter Bark + Friends
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Tycho – Epigram
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
9AM Playlist
• Manatee Commune – Island
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Omni Gardens – Honeywisp
Release: Golden Pear
Label: Moon Glyph
• Panama Fleets – Leave No Trace
Release: Musik for Otters
Label: Panama Fleets
• Reside in Flames – Blurring Embrace
Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
• Borealism – Slide
Release: So, What’s New With You?
Label: Borealism
• Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
Release: Equinox / Poiselle – Single
Label: ERH
• Joaquim Plossu – Marshmallow Synth Ambient
Release: Viajes Al Sur Lp
Label: Sable Noir Recordings
• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
Release: Beloved Exile
Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
• Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Lusine – Rafters
Release: Long Light
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
• Puar – Against The Clock
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Anenon – Myriad Multiples
Release: Gem Drops
Label: Alpha Pup
• 36 – Orphans of the Sky
Release: Tomorrow’s Explorers
Label: 3six Recordings
• Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Idealism – All We Ever Do
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
• Earthen Sea – Rough Air
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment