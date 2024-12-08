Café Chill playlist: Dissolve in Sepia, Braxton, Ian Aisling and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Dissolve in Sepia, Braxton, Ian Aisling and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Fall Color Along the High Lakes Trail”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• Uinta – Maples

Release: Fruits

Label: mind.slave

• upusen – Birds

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Slow Magic – Manhattan

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records

• X3SR – summerlush

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

• Ian Aisling – Treegap

Release: Petal Collage – Single

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Teen Daze – Quiet City

Release: Quiet City – Single

Label: Flora

• Manatee Commune – Cast

Release: Cast – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Birocratic – Falling to Pieces

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

• URBVN – People Talk

Release: People Talk – Single

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

7AM Playlist

• Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

• Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

• Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)

Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)

Label: DFXFWXU Collective

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Non Projects

• Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Release: Goddess – EP

Label: Future Classic

• Macroblank – can’t fight it

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

• Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

• il:lo – Vega

Release: Vega

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

8AM Playlist

• Tycho – Epigram

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor

Release: Petrichor – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Oldtwig – Wasteland

Release: Dark Matter – EP

Label: Oldtwig

• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden (Pt. 2)

Release: Endless Light

Label: Tartelet Records

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure

Release: The Echoterra

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Braxton – Falling

Release: Falling – Single

Label: Reflections

• Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Release: I – EP

Label: 2713475 Records DK2

• Seb Wildblood – of transition

Release: sketches of transition

Label: AMT

• Panda Coast – Untitled

Release: Something to Hold Onto

Label: 691237 Records DK

• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Max Cooper – Repetition

Release: Yearning for the Infinite

Label: Mesh

• Polygrim – Triple Negative

Release: Brimming

Label: Dustyroom

• Julien Mier – Light Footed

Release: Jane’s Junkyard

Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya

Release: Lilies

Label: City Centre Offices

• Wave damage – Vanish upon completion

Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Senbeii – No Fear

Release: Vessels VI

Label: Future Astronauts

9AM Playlist

• Bad Snacks – Drift

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Ian Ewing – 4: 21 Pm

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

• No Spirit – Leaves Covered By Snow

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Records

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Jetson – Snow

Release: Snow – Single

Label: ONTHEWAY

• Birocratic – Snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers

Release: The 1995 New Expo

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Trees Can Talk – Aurora

Release: Aurora – Single

Label: Trees Can Talk

• Christ. – Making A Snow Angel

Release: Blue Shift Emissions

Label: Benbecula

• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Cialyn – In From The Cold

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

• Puar – Thin Ice

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Lyli J – Glow

Release: Spirit Realm – EP

Label: Monoke Records

• Soular Order – Boreal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Koresma – Snow Globe (Feverkin Remix) [feat. Axel Mansoor]

Release: Compass Remixed

Label: Koresma

• Deeb – Flakes

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: FLORA

