Café Chill playlist: Dissolve in Sepia, Braxton, Ian Aisling and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Dissolve in Sepia, Braxton, Ian Aisling and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Fall Color Along the High Lakes Trail”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park / National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 08 Dec 2024
6AM Playlist
• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
• upusen – Birds
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
• X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
• Ian Aisling – Treegap
Release: Petal Collage – Single
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• Teen Daze – Quiet City
Release: Quiet City – Single
Label: Flora
• Manatee Commune – Cast
Release: Cast – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Birocratic – Falling to Pieces
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
• URBVN – People Talk
Release: People Talk – Single
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
7AM Playlist
• Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
• Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
• Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)
Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)
Label: DFXFWXU Collective
• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Non Projects
• Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
• Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
• Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
• il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
8AM Playlist
• Tycho – Epigram
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor
Release: Petrichor – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Oldtwig – Wasteland
Release: Dark Matter – EP
Label: Oldtwig
• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden (Pt. 2)
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
Release: The Echoterra
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• Braxton – Falling
Release: Falling – Single
Label: Reflections
• Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Release: I – EP
Label: 2713475 Records DK2
• Seb Wildblood – of transition
Release: sketches of transition
Label: AMT
• Panda Coast – Untitled
Release: Something to Hold Onto
Label: 691237 Records DK
• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Max Cooper – Repetition
Release: Yearning for the Infinite
Label: Mesh
• Polygrim – Triple Negative
Release: Brimming
Label: Dustyroom
• Julien Mier – Light Footed
Release: Jane’s Junkyard
Label: Lowriders Recordings
• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya
Release: Lilies
Label: City Centre Offices
• Wave damage – Vanish upon completion
Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Senbeii – No Fear
Release: Vessels VI
Label: Future Astronauts
9AM Playlist
• Bad Snacks – Drift
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Ian Ewing – 4: 21 Pm
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
• No Spirit – Leaves Covered By Snow
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Records
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Jetson – Snow
Release: Snow – Single
Label: ONTHEWAY
• Birocratic – Snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers
Release: The 1995 New Expo
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Trees Can Talk – Aurora
Release: Aurora – Single
Label: Trees Can Talk
• Christ. – Making A Snow Angel
Release: Blue Shift Emissions
Label: Benbecula
• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
• Cialyn – In From The Cold
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
• Puar – Thin Ice
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Lyli J – Glow
Release: Spirit Realm – EP
Label: Monoke Records
• Soular Order – Boreal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Koresma – Snow Globe (Feverkin Remix) [feat. Axel Mansoor]
Release: Compass Remixed
Label: Koresma
• Deeb – Flakes
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: FLORA
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment