Café Chill playlist: Dissolve in Sepia, Braxton, Ian Aisling and more

Richard J Dalton
December 8, 2024
A patchwork of red, orange, and yellow colors in the meadows along a high altitude trail.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Dissolve in Sepia, Braxton, Ian Aisling and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Fall Color Along the High Lakes Trail”. Credit: Mount Rainier National Park / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
  Release: Rubies – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
  Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
  Label: Windows 96

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
  Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Uinta – Maples
  Release: Fruits
  Label: mind.slave

• upusen – Birds
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Slow Magic – Manhattan
  Release: How to Run Away
  Label: Downtown Records

• X3SR – summerlush
  Release: Sublimation
  Label: X3SR

• Ian Aisling – Treegap
  Release: Petal Collage – Single
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Teen Daze – Quiet City
  Release: Quiet City – Single
  Label: Flora

• Manatee Commune – Cast
  Release: Cast – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Birocratic – Falling to Pieces
  Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• URBVN – People Talk
  Release: People Talk – Single
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
  Release: North Remixes – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
  Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
  Label: Tomas Novoa

7AM Playlist

• Teebs – NES
  Release: Did It Again – Single
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

• Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)
  Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)
  Label: DFXFWXU Collective

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
  Release: Rubies – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
  Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
  Label: Non Projects

• Deep Shoq – Marathon
  Release: Pause – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
  Release: Goddess – EP
  Label: Future Classic

• Macroblank – can’t fight it
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
  Label: Macroblank

• Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

• Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
  Release: Locate Memories – Single
  Label: Decisive Koala

• Yu-Utsu – Sun
  Release: Sun – Single
  Label: 憂鬱

• il:lo – Vega
  Release: Vega
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

8AM Playlist

• Tycho – Epigram
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Dissolve in Sepia – Petrichor
  Release: Petrichor – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Oldtwig – Wasteland
  Release: Dark Matter – EP
  Label: Oldtwig

• Space Ghost – Peace Lily Garden (Pt. 2)
  Release: Endless Light
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
  Release: The Echoterra
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Braxton – Falling
  Release: Falling – Single
  Label: Reflections

• Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
  Release: I – EP
  Label: 2713475 Records DK2

• Seb Wildblood – of transition
  Release: sketches of transition
  Label: AMT

• Panda Coast – Untitled
  Release: Something to Hold Onto
  Label: 691237 Records DK

• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
  Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Max Cooper – Repetition
  Release: Yearning for the Infinite
  Label: Mesh

• Polygrim – Triple Negative
  Release: Brimming
  Label: Dustyroom

• Julien Mier – Light Footed
  Release: Jane’s Junkyard
  Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya
  Release: Lilies
  Label: City Centre Offices

• Wave damage – Vanish upon completion
  Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Senbeii – No Fear
  Release: Vessels VI
  Label: Future Astronauts

9AM Playlist

• Bad Snacks – Drift
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• lover girl – Soft Lights
  Release: Stay Asleep – Single
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Ian Ewing – 4: 21 Pm
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
  Label: Chillhop Music

• No Spirit – Leaves Covered By Snow
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
  Label: Chillhop Records

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Jetson – Snow
  Release: Snow – Single
  Label: ONTHEWAY

• Birocratic – Snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers
  Release: The 1995 New Expo
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Trees Can Talk – Aurora
  Release: Aurora – Single
  Label: Trees Can Talk

• Christ. – Making A Snow Angel
  Release: Blue Shift Emissions
  Label: Benbecula

• TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
  Release: Midnight Musings – EP
  Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Cialyn – In From The Cold
  Release: In From The Cold
  Label: Cialyn

• Puar – Thin Ice
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Lyli J – Glow
  Release: Spirit Realm – EP
  Label: Monoke Records

• Soular Order – Boreal
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Koresma – Snow Globe (Feverkin Remix) [feat. Axel Mansoor]
  Release: Compass Remixed
  Label: Koresma

• Deeb – Flakes
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
  Release: Paradiso – Single
  Label: FLORA

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

Menu