Café Chill playlist: Slag Boom Van Loon, Hello Meteor and more

Richard J Dalton
December 15, 2024
Close-up of a green and yellow bird perched on a branch, with a blurred background of brown and green hues.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Slag Boom Van Loon, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Rock Wren”. Credit: Montezuma Castle National Monument/National Park Service, public domain. (Alt Text: “Close-up of a green and yellow bird perched on a branch, with a blurred background of brown and green hues.”)

Originally aired 15 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
  Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
  Release: Maniacs!
  Label: Flamingosis & The Kount

• Helios – Well Within
  Release: Espera
  Label: Ghostly International

• Foewi – Interference
  Release: Interference – Single
  Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Gramatik – Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
  Release: Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
  Label: P&C Lowtemp

• Home – Tides
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: HOME

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
  Release: Sunshine
  Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Edamame – Virga
  Release: Virga
  Label: Abandon Building Records

• Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
  Release: Memories – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Smika – Mauve
  Release: Opal
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
  Release: In From The Cold
  Label: Cialyn

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
  Release: Beloved Exile
  Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Pacific Coliseum – Home
  Release: Blue Universe
  Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze

• Vanilla – Fuji
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

7AM Playlist

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
  Release: Rubies – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Shepard – Not Bad Enough
  Release: Against Our Nation
  Label: Shepard

• upusen – Tape End
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
  Release: Everything Could Be Fine
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Shigeto – Miss U
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Takeleave – Calibu
  Release: Inner Sea
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Swimming TV – Falling
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: Achillea Music

• Eyukaliptus – Summit
  Release: The Moon_tape
  Label: 857594 Records DK

• Koresma – Offshores
  Release: Offshores – Single
  Label: Koresma

• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
  Release: Details Am Rande
  Label: Seven Villas

• Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
  Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
  Label: Ghostly International

• Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
  Release: Entertainment – EP
  Label: BLDG5

8AM Playlist

• Vanilla – AJFA
  Release: Soft Focus
  Label: VinDig

• Teebs – Mirror Memory
  Release: Anicca
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Tobias – Shiver
  Release: Shiver – Single
  Label: Tobias

• Soular Order – Liminal
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Vanilla – Gigi
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• Ideism – Float
  Release: Everblue
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Rykard – Stars Like Dust
  Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Cialyn – Our Days Gone
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
  Release: Sanctuary – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Hello Meteor – Covert Persephone
  Release: Premium Grey Market
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Soular Order – Sonder
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – Sunrise Projector
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Julien Mier – Light Footed
  Release: Jane’s Junkyard
  Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
  Release: So Soon
  Label: Planet Mu

• Irregular Expression – Setsuko
  Release: Setsuko – Single
  Label: Setsuko

9AM Playlist

• Bibio – You Couldn’t Even Hear the Birds Singing
  Release: Ribbons
  Label: Warp Records

• Earthen Sea – Snowy Water
  Release: Ghost Poems
  Label: kranky

• Carmen Villain – Agua Azul
  Release: Sketch for Winter IX: Perlita – EP
  Label: Geographic North

• Emancipator – Himalayan
  Release: Mountain of Memory
  Label: Loci Records

• Lifeformed & Janice Kwan – Snowmelt
  Release: Tunic (Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: LOOPDISK

• Treetalking – Stargazing (Interlude)
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)
  Release: Gravity Remixes – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival
  Release: The End of All Known Land
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
  Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
  Label: Tomas Novoa

• Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights
  Release: Yawn – EP
  Label: Jesse Whomst

• Memory Scale – Syntropy
  Release: Syntropy – Single
  Label: Audiobulb Records

• Birocratic – night chatter
  Release: bumps
  Label: Birocratic

• Rhombus Index – Digital Anemone (Lyli J Remix)
  Release: hycean revisited
  Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
  Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
  Label: Loci Records

• Mistwin – Nightwake
  Release: Aperture – EP
  Label: Night Owl Collective

• Thenoisemachine – Ice Formations
  Release: Midnight Musings – EP
  Label: 2750455 Records DK

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

