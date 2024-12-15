Café Chill playlist: Slag Boom Van Loon, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Slag Boom Van Loon, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Rock Wren”. Credit: Montezuma Castle National Monument/National Park Service, public domain. (Alt Text: “Close-up of a green and yellow bird perched on a branch, with a blurred background of brown and green hues.”)
Originally aired 15 Dec 2024
6AM Playlist
• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Alpha Pup
• Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
Release: Maniacs!
Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
• Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
• Foewi – Interference
Release: Interference – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
• Gramatik – Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
Release: Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)
Label: P&C Lowtemp
• Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: HOME
• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay
Release: Sunshine
Label: Albert’s Favourites
• Edamame – Virga
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
• Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
Release: Memories – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Smika – Mauve
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
Release: Beloved Exile
Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
• Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze
• Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
7AM Playlist
• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Release: Against Our Nation
Label: Shepard
• upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
• Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
• Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
• Koresma – Offshores
Release: Offshores – Single
Label: Koresma
• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas
• Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
Label: Ghostly International
• Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: Entertainment – EP
Label: BLDG5
8AM Playlist
• Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
• Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
• Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
• Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Vanilla – Gigi
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• Ideism – Float
Release: Everblue
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Rykard – Stars Like Dust
Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Cialyn – Our Days Gone
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Hello Meteor – Covert Persephone
Release: Premium Grey Market
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Soular Order – Sonder
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
• Tycho – Sunrise Projector
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Julien Mier – Light Footed
Release: Jane’s Junkyard
Label: Lowriders Recordings
• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu
• Irregular Expression – Setsuko
Release: Setsuko – Single
Label: Setsuko
9AM Playlist
• Bibio – You Couldn’t Even Hear the Birds Singing
Release: Ribbons
Label: Warp Records
• Earthen Sea – Snowy Water
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
• Carmen Villain – Agua Azul
Release: Sketch for Winter IX: Perlita – EP
Label: Geographic North
• Emancipator – Himalayan
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
• Lifeformed & Janice Kwan – Snowmelt
Release: Tunic (Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
• Treetalking – Stargazing (Interlude)
Release: The Unknown
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)
Release: Gravity Remixes – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
• Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
• Memory Scale – Syntropy
Release: Syntropy – Single
Label: Audiobulb Records
• Birocratic – night chatter
Release: bumps
Label: Birocratic
• Rhombus Index – Digital Anemone (Lyli J Remix)
Release: hycean revisited
Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
• Mistwin – Nightwake
Release: Aperture – EP
Label: Night Owl Collective
• Thenoisemachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment