Café Chill playlist: Slag Boom Van Loon, Hello Meteor and more

Photo: "Rock Wren". Credit: Montezuma Castle National Monument/National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 15 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Alpha Pup

• Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual

Release: Maniacs!

Label: Flamingosis & The Kount

• Helios – Well Within

Release: Espera

Label: Ghostly International

• Foewi – Interference

Release: Interference – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

• Gramatik – Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)

Release: Anima Mundi ft. Russ Liquid (Bibliotek Remix)

Label: P&C Lowtemp

• Home – Tides

Release: Odyssey

Label: HOME

• Hector Plimmer – Let’s Stay

Release: Sunshine

Label: Albert’s Favourites

• Edamame – Virga

Release: Virga

Label: Abandon Building Records

• Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories

Release: Memories – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Smika – Mauve

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile

Release: Beloved Exile

Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Pacific Coliseum – Home

Release: Blue Universe

Label: MERLIN – Coastal Haze

• Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

7AM Playlist

• Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Shepard – Not Bad Enough

Release: Against Our Nation

Label: Shepard

• upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

• Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

• Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

• Koresma – Offshores

Release: Offshores – Single

Label: Koresma

• Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande

Label: Seven Villas

• Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)

Label: Ghostly International

• Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: Entertainment – EP

Label: BLDG5

8AM Playlist

• Vanilla – AJFA

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

• Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

• Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

• Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Vanilla – Gigi

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• Ideism – Float

Release: Everblue

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Rykard – Stars Like Dust

Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Cialyn – Our Days Gone

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Hello Meteor – Covert Persephone

Release: Premium Grey Market

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Soular Order – Sonder

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

• Tycho – Sunrise Projector

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Julien Mier – Light Footed

Release: Jane’s Junkyard

Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu

• Irregular Expression – Setsuko

Release: Setsuko – Single

Label: Setsuko

9AM Playlist

• Bibio – You Couldn’t Even Hear the Birds Singing

Release: Ribbons

Label: Warp Records

• Earthen Sea – Snowy Water

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

• Carmen Villain – Agua Azul

Release: Sketch for Winter IX: Perlita – EP

Label: Geographic North

• Emancipator – Himalayan

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

• Lifeformed & Janice Kwan – Snowmelt

Release: Tunic (Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

• Treetalking – Stargazing (Interlude)

Release: The Unknown

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)

Release: Gravity Remixes – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

• Jesse Whomst – Foggy Nights

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

• Memory Scale – Syntropy

Release: Syntropy – Single

Label: Audiobulb Records

• Birocratic – night chatter

Release: bumps

Label: Birocratic

• Rhombus Index – Digital Anemone (Lyli J Remix)

Release: hycean revisited

Label: Crossworlder Music Ltd

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

• Mistwin – Nightwake

Release: Aperture – EP

Label: Night Owl Collective

• Thenoisemachine – Ice Formations

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

