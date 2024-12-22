Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Blackbird Belle, Es-K and more

Richard J Dalton
December 22, 2024
"Brown twig covered in icy white frost, shaped by the wind."

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Blackbird Belle, Es-K and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Frozen Twig….or Frozen Wind?”. Credit: Pipestone National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i]. Alt Text: “Brown twig covered in icy white frost, shaped by the wind.”

6AM Playlist

• Sleepyeyes – waffles
  Release: Breakfast
  Label: sleepyeyes

• Tmpst – Transit
  Release: With Kindness
  Label: 797562 Records DK

• Qaett – Along the Shore
  Release: Warm Reminders
  Label: Fedbymachines Audio

• Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Fujii – Familiar Faces
  Release: Spirit Anthem
  Label: Puget Sound Collective

• Vanilla – Rainy Day
  Release: Origin
  Label: Self-Released

• Angeldustmite – Colcannon
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
  Release: This Evening – EP
  Label: 956233 Records DK

• Lone – Boketto
  Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
  Label: Ancient Astronauts

• Shlohmo – Looking at Plants
  Release: Heaven Inc. EP
  Label: Friends Of Friends

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Blackbird Belle – Illuminance
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Deeb – Flakes
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
  Release: Bright Moments
  Label: Kahuna Style

• Monster Rally – Island Hopping
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
  Release: Chrono
  Label: Azlyn Records

• Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
  Release: Holism
  Label: Blvnt Records

• Visitors – Nothing is Necessary
  Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single
  Label: Visitors

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: City Slang

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Teen Daze – Rainwater Coffee
  Release: Rainwater Coffee – EP
  Label: Teen Daze

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
  Release: Citrus Paradisi
  Label: ERH

• Space Ghost – 4 Am
  Release: 4 Am – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Lusine Icl – Jetstream
  Release: Language Barrier
  Label: Hymen Records

• The Faded – Uncertainties
  Release: Uncertainties
  Label: The Faded

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
  Release: Beloved Exile
  Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Tycho – From Home
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

8AM Playlist

• Squarepusher – Tommib
  Release: Go Plastic
  Label: Warp Records

• Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
  Release: Seablushed – EP
  Label: High Vibe Records

• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)
  Release: Gravity Remixes – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Dillard – Lust
  Release: Empress LP
  Label: D93 Audio

• AWITW – The Mist
  Release: Inside World
  Label: Golden Forest Records

• Hello Meteor – Atmospheric Weather
  Release: The Department of Marine Sciences
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
  Release: Elegy – Single
  Label: Blackbird Belle

• Engelwood – Childhood
  Release: Hotel Wood
  Label: Engelwood

• Es-K – Auralenze
  Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
  Label: Es-K

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
  Release: Full Circle
  Label: Ghostly International

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
  Release: So Soon
  Label: Planet Mu

• Irregular Expression – Setsuko
  Release: Setsuko – Single
  Label: Setsuko

• Handycat – White Lodge
  Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
  Release: Analogs of Traces
  Label: Audionautic Records

• Tycho – Past Is Prologue
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Scott Xylo – Where Do I Go
  Release: Where Do I Go – Single
  Label: Scott Xylo

9AM Playlist

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
  Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
  Label: I Low You records

• Reside In Flames – A Forest Clearing
  Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
  Label: resideinflames

• Stumbleine – Ember
  Release: Ghosting
  Label: Stumbleine

• Nightflyer – Brainwave
  Release: Monuments – Single
  Label: Nightflyer

• Room306 – Blue (Instrumental)
  Release: Blue – Single
  Label: YOUNG,GIFTED&WACK Records

• Birocratic – At Most
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Feverkin – January
  Release: Calendar Project: January – Single
  Label: Feverkin

• synkro & michael red – Smoke Mountain
  Release: Smoke Mountain – EP
  Label: Low Indigo

• Lux Natura – rains
  Release: ephemerals – EP
  Label: 686323 Records DK

• Firephly – Recovered
  Release: Cozy Gloom – EP
  Label: Firephly

• Kendall Miles – Blizzard
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Orange Crush – Night Traffic
  Release: Night Traffic – Single
  Label: Orange Crush

• Jesse Whomst – Late Nights
  Release: Yawn – EP
  Label: Jesse Whomst

• Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine
  Release: Mu & Mea
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Forhill – Iris (Slowed Edit)
  Release: Fragments
  Label: Forhill

• Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
  Release: Sugar Weather – EP
  Label: Cloudchord

• Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
  Release: Winter
  Label: DystopiaPop

