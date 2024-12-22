Café Chill playlist: Blackbird Belle, Es-K and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Blackbird Belle, Es-K and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Frozen Twig….or Frozen Wind?”. Credit: Pipestone National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i]. Alt Text: “Brown twig covered in icy white frost, shaped by the wind.”

6AM Playlist

• Sleepyeyes – waffles

Release: Breakfast

Label: sleepyeyes

• Tmpst – Transit

Release: With Kindness

Label: 797562 Records DK

• Qaett – Along the Shore

Release: Warm Reminders

Label: Fedbymachines Audio

• Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023

Label: Chillhop Music

• Fujii – Familiar Faces

Release: Spirit Anthem

Label: Puget Sound Collective

• Vanilla – Rainy Day

Release: Origin

Label: Self-Released

• Angeldustmite – Colcannon

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening

Release: This Evening – EP

Label: 956233 Records DK

• Lone – Boketto

Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single

Label: Ancient Astronauts

• Shlohmo – Looking at Plants

Release: Heaven Inc. EP

Label: Friends Of Friends

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Blackbird Belle – Illuminance

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Deeb – Flakes

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Release: Bright Moments

Label: Kahuna Style

• Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

7AM Playlist

• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records

• Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)

Release: Holism

Label: Blvnt Records

• Visitors – Nothing is Necessary

Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single

Label: Visitors

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Teen Daze – Rainwater Coffee

Release: Rainwater Coffee – EP

Label: Teen Daze

• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

• Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• Lusine Icl – Jetstream

Release: Language Barrier

Label: Hymen Records

• The Faded – Uncertainties

Release: Uncertainties

Label: The Faded

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile

Release: Beloved Exile

Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

8AM Playlist

• Squarepusher – Tommib

Release: Go Plastic

Label: Warp Records

• Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: High Vibe Records

• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)

Release: Gravity Remixes – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Dillard – Lust

Release: Empress LP

Label: D93 Audio

• AWITW – The Mist

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Hello Meteor – Atmospheric Weather

Release: The Department of Marine Sciences

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)

Release: Elegy – Single

Label: Blackbird Belle

• Engelwood – Childhood

Release: Hotel Wood

Label: Engelwood

• Es-K – Auralenze

Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)

Label: Es-K

• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu

• Irregular Expression – Setsuko

Release: Setsuko – Single

Label: Setsuko

• Handycat – White Lodge

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

• Tycho – Past Is Prologue

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Scott Xylo – Where Do I Go

Release: Where Do I Go – Single

Label: Scott Xylo

9AM Playlist

• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

• Reside In Flames – A Forest Clearing

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: resideinflames

• Stumbleine – Ember

Release: Ghosting

Label: Stumbleine

• Nightflyer – Brainwave

Release: Monuments – Single

Label: Nightflyer

• Room306 – Blue (Instrumental)

Release: Blue – Single

Label: YOUNG,GIFTED&WACK Records

• Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

• Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023

Label: Chillhop Music

• Feverkin – January

Release: Calendar Project: January – Single

Label: Feverkin

• synkro & michael red – Smoke Mountain

Release: Smoke Mountain – EP

Label: Low Indigo

• Lux Natura – rains

Release: ephemerals – EP

Label: 686323 Records DK

• Firephly – Recovered

Release: Cozy Gloom – EP

Label: Firephly

• Kendall Miles – Blizzard

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023

Label: Chillhop Music

• Orange Crush – Night Traffic

Release: Night Traffic – Single

Label: Orange Crush

• Jesse Whomst – Late Nights

Release: Yawn – EP

Label: Jesse Whomst

• Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine

Release: Mu & Mea

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Forhill – Iris (Slowed Edit)

Release: Fragments

Label: Forhill

• Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick

Release: Sugar Weather – EP

Label: Cloudchord

• Dan Black – Hot Cocoa

Release: Winter

Label: DystopiaPop

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.