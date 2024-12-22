Café Chill playlist: Blackbird Belle, Es-K and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Blackbird Belle, Es-K and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Frozen Twig….or Frozen Wind?”. Credit: Pipestone National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i]. Alt Text: “Brown twig covered in icy white frost, shaped by the wind.”
6AM Playlist
• Sleepyeyes – waffles
Release: Breakfast
Label: sleepyeyes
• Tmpst – Transit
Release: With Kindness
Label: 797562 Records DK
• Qaett – Along the Shore
Release: Warm Reminders
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
• Misha & Jussi Halme – Fountain
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
• Fujii – Familiar Faces
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
• Vanilla – Rainy Day
Release: Origin
Label: Self-Released
• Angeldustmite – Colcannon
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
Release: This Evening – EP
Label: 956233 Records DK
• Lone – Boketto
Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
Label: Ancient Astronauts
• Shlohmo – Looking at Plants
Release: Heaven Inc. EP
Label: Friends Of Friends
• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Blackbird Belle – Illuminance
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Deeb – Flakes
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Release: Bright Moments
Label: Kahuna Style
• Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
7AM Playlist
• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records
• Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
Release: Holism
Label: Blvnt Records
• Visitors – Nothing is Necessary
Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single
Label: Visitors
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Teen Daze – Rainwater Coffee
Release: Rainwater Coffee – EP
Label: Teen Daze
• Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
• Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• Lusine Icl – Jetstream
Release: Language Barrier
Label: Hymen Records
• The Faded – Uncertainties
Release: Uncertainties
Label: The Faded
• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
Release: Beloved Exile
Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
• Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
8AM Playlist
• Squarepusher – Tommib
Release: Go Plastic
Label: Warp Records
• Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: High Vibe Records
• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)
Release: Gravity Remixes – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Dillard – Lust
Release: Empress LP
Label: D93 Audio
• AWITW – The Mist
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Hello Meteor – Atmospheric Weather
Release: The Department of Marine Sciences
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Blackbird Belle – Elegy (Instrumental)
Release: Elegy – Single
Label: Blackbird Belle
• Engelwood – Childhood
Release: Hotel Wood
Label: Engelwood
• Es-K – Auralenze
Release: Balancing Act (Part 2)
Label: Es-K
• Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu
• Irregular Expression – Setsuko
Release: Setsuko – Single
Label: Setsuko
• Handycat – White Lodge
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
• Tycho – Past Is Prologue
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Scott Xylo – Where Do I Go
Release: Where Do I Go – Single
Label: Scott Xylo
9AM Playlist
• 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
• Reside In Flames – A Forest Clearing
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: resideinflames
• Stumbleine – Ember
Release: Ghosting
Label: Stumbleine
• Nightflyer – Brainwave
Release: Monuments – Single
Label: Nightflyer
• Room306 – Blue (Instrumental)
Release: Blue – Single
Label: YOUNG,GIFTED&WACK Records
• Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
• Bao & Venuz Beats – Brighter Times
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
• Feverkin – January
Release: Calendar Project: January – Single
Label: Feverkin
• synkro & michael red – Smoke Mountain
Release: Smoke Mountain – EP
Label: Low Indigo
• Lux Natura – rains
Release: ephemerals – EP
Label: 686323 Records DK
• Firephly – Recovered
Release: Cozy Gloom – EP
Label: Firephly
• Kendall Miles – Blizzard
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2023
Label: Chillhop Music
• Orange Crush – Night Traffic
Release: Night Traffic – Single
Label: Orange Crush
• Jesse Whomst – Late Nights
Release: Yawn – EP
Label: Jesse Whomst
• Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine
Release: Mu & Mea
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Forhill – Iris (Slowed Edit)
Release: Fragments
Label: Forhill
• Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
Release: Sugar Weather – EP
Label: Cloudchord
• Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
Release: Winter
Label: DystopiaPop
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
