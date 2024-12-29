Café Chill playlist: altered sigh, NoGht, Willis Fader and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from altered sigh, NoGht, Willis Fader and more. Hosted by Seth.
Originally aired 29 Dec 2024
6AM Playlist
• IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Release: Jupiter Himself
Label: beatsupply
• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
• Cloudchord – Slippers (feat. Karavelo)
Release: Reverence
Label: Cloudchord
• Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
Release: This Evening – EP
Label: 956233 Records DK
• Hello Meteor – Cozy Mart
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
Release: EUPHORIA
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• The Aurora Principle – Wishful Sleeping
Release: Wishful Sleeping – Single
Label: 599578 Records DK
• Igama – Cold
Release: Endure – Single
Label: 666608 Records DK2
• Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Tycho – Hours
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Release: Mega
Label: Hologram Bay
• Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
Label: Loci Records
• Jinsang – Untold
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
7AM Playlist
• Cialyn – Second Wave
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
• Tycho – Ascension
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
• Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
• Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
Release: Winter
Label: DystopiaPop
• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
• Lusine – Jetstream
Release: Language Barrier
Label: Hymen Records
• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Soular Order – Sonder
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Machinedrum – Endless <3
Release: Vapor City Archives
Label: Ninja Tune
• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
8AM Playlist
• altered sigh – Only Thoughts
Release: Lost Labyrinth – EP
Label: Lofi Records
• Edamame – Periderm
Release: Periderm
Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records
• Firephly – Muted Sun
Release: Cozy Gloom – EP
Label: Firephly
• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)
Release: Gravity Remixes – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers
Release: The 1995 New Expo
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
Release: How’s Life
Label: FLORA
• Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Dust-Tone
• NoGht – Ritual
Release: UNIQUE
Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC
• Braxton – Falling
Release: Falling EP
Label: Reflections
• Rykard – Fading into the Light
Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
Release: Parts Per Million
Label: Paradeco Records
• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: ConcernedApe
• Oldtwig – Adrift
Release: Dark Matter – EP
Label: Oldtwig
• Yppah – Grey Eyes
Release: Future Archive, Vol. 2
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Murmurs
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• Joe Nora – Cat Creek
Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
9AM Playlist
• 2814 – 新しい日の誕生
Release: 新しい日の誕生
Label: Dream Catalogue
• Quantum Dreams – 不具合のある死後の世界
Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
Label: Takeki Tower
• Wave damage – Promises of tomorrow
Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Casino Versus Japan – Slo Bid Bellwave
Release: Whole Numbers Play the Basics
Label: Carpark Records
• Puar – Once in A Blue Moon
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Lifeformed & Janice Kwan – Snowmelt
Release: Tunic (Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
• Manatee Commune – Heal
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Julien Mier – Light Footed
Release: Jane’s Junkyard
Label: Lowriders Recordings
• Koloah – See You In 1000 Years
Release: Millennium Sun
Label: Hyperboloid
• Hotel Pools – Reflections
Release: Reflections – Single
Label: Wild Nature
• Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers
Release: Ramona Flowers
Label: Scott Xylo
• Wistful – When All That Remains Are Memories
Release: When All That Remains Are Memories – Single
Label: Hegemon Select
• Birocratic – Snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
• Dylan Stark – Northern
Release: Heartland
Label: Civil Music
• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
Release: Cosmic Shift
Label: Phantom Island
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: PLANCHA
