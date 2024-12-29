Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: altered sigh, NoGht, Willis Fader and more

Richard J Dalton
December 29, 2024
3 min read
A frost-covered tree with snowy branches, set against a background of snow-covered trees and a clear blue sky.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from altered sigh, NoGht, Willis Fader and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Frosty”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A frost-covered tree with snowy branches, set against a background of snow-covered trees and a clear blue sky.”)

Originally aired 29 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• IOM – You Promised to Come Back
  Release: Jupiter Himself
  Label: beatsupply

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Cloudchord – Slippers (feat. Karavelo)
  Release: Reverence
  Label: Cloudchord

• Birocratic – At Most
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening
  Release: This Evening – EP
  Label: 956233 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Cozy Mart
  Release: Comfortable Loneliness
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way
  Release: EUPHORIA
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• The Aurora Principle – Wishful Sleeping
  Release: Wishful Sleeping – Single
  Label: 599578 Records DK

• Igama – Cold
  Release: Endure – Single
  Label: 666608 Records DK2

• Helios – Well Within
  Release: Espera
  Label: Ghostly International

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Tycho – Hours
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
  Release: Mega
  Label: Hologram Bay

• Koresma – Northern Lights
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
  Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
  Label: Loci Records

• Jinsang – Untold
  Release: Life
  Label: VinDig

7AM Playlist

• Cialyn – Second Wave
  Release: Sour Leaves
  Label: Cialyn

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
  Release: The Lake of Woods
  Label: Bad Taste Records

• Tycho – Ascension
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
  Release: The Coastal Obscure
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Shigeto – Olivia
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• lover girl – Soft Lights
  Release: Stay Asleep – Single
  Label: SXN

• Christopher Willits – Clear
  Release: Opening
  Label: Ghostly International

• Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
  Release: Winter
  Label: DystopiaPop

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
  Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
  Label: Ghostly International

• Lusine – Jetstream
  Release: Language Barrier
  Label: Hymen Records

• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
  Release: Murmur – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Soular Order – Sonder
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Machinedrum – Endless <3
  Release: Vapor City Archives
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
  Release: Music Has the Right to Children
  Label: Warp Records

8AM Playlist

• altered sigh – Only Thoughts
  Release: Lost Labyrinth – EP
  Label: Lofi Records

• Edamame – Periderm
  Release: Periderm
  Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

• Firephly – Muted Sun
  Release: Cozy Gloom – EP
  Label: Firephly

• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)
  Release: Gravity Remixes – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers
  Release: The 1995 New Expo
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
  Release: How’s Life
  Label: FLORA

• Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
  Release: Emerald – EP
  Label: Dust-Tone

• NoGht – Ritual
  Release: UNIQUE
  Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC

• Braxton – Falling
  Release: Falling EP
  Label: Reflections

• Rykard – Fading into the Light
  Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
  Release: Parts Per Million
  Label: Paradeco Records

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
  Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: ConcernedApe

• Oldtwig – Adrift
  Release: Dark Matter – EP
  Label: Oldtwig

• Yppah – Grey Eyes
  Release: Future Archive, Vol. 2
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Murmurs
  Release: Ultrasound
  Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Joe Nora – Cat Creek
  Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

• 2814 – 新しい日の誕生
  Release: 新しい日の誕生
  Label: Dream Catalogue

• Quantum Dreams – 不具合のある死後の世界
  Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
  Label: Takeki Tower

• Wave damage – Promises of tomorrow
  Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Casino Versus Japan – Slo Bid Bellwave
  Release: Whole Numbers Play the Basics
  Label: Carpark Records

• Puar – Once in A Blue Moon
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• lover girl – Soft Lights
  Release: Stay Asleep – Single
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Lifeformed & Janice Kwan – Snowmelt
  Release: Tunic (Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: LOOPDISK

• Manatee Commune – Heal
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Julien Mier – Light Footed
  Release: Jane’s Junkyard
  Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Koloah – See You In 1000 Years
  Release: Millennium Sun
  Label: Hyperboloid

• Hotel Pools – Reflections
  Release: Reflections – Single
  Label: Wild Nature

• Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers
  Release: Ramona Flowers
  Label: Scott Xylo

• Wistful – When All That Remains Are Memories
  Release: When All That Remains Are Memories – Single
  Label: Hegemon Select

• Birocratic – Snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
  Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
  Label: Stumbleine

• Dylan Stark – Northern
  Release: Heartland
  Label: Civil Music

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
  Release: Cosmic Shift
  Label: Phantom Island

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: PLANCHA

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

