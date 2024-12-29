Café Chill playlist: altered sigh, NoGht, Willis Fader and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from altered sigh, NoGht, Willis Fader and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Frosty”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A frost-covered tree with snowy branches, set against a background of snow-covered trees and a clear blue sky.”)

Originally aired 29 Dec 2024

6AM Playlist

• IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Release: Jupiter Himself

Label: beatsupply

• SwuM & Delayde – Motions

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Cloudchord – Slippers (feat. Karavelo)

Release: Reverence

Label: Cloudchord

• Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

• Rsrch Chmcls – This Evening

Release: This Evening – EP

Label: 956233 Records DK

• Hello Meteor – Cozy Mart

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Fujii – Sleep On The Way

Release: EUPHORIA

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• The Aurora Principle – Wishful Sleeping

Release: Wishful Sleeping – Single

Label: 599578 Records DK

• Igama – Cold

Release: Endure – Single

Label: 666608 Records DK2

• Helios – Well Within

Release: Espera

Label: Ghostly International

• Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Tycho – Hours

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Release: Mega

Label: Hologram Bay

• Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)

Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes

Label: Loci Records

• Jinsang – Untold

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

7AM Playlist

• Cialyn – Second Wave

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

• Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

• Tycho – Ascension

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Shigeto – Olivia

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

• Christopher Willits – Clear

Release: Opening

Label: Ghostly International

• Dan Black – Hot Cocoa

Release: Winter

Label: DystopiaPop

• Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

• Lusine – Jetstream

Release: Language Barrier

Label: Hymen Records

• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Soular Order – Sonder

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Machinedrum – Endless <3

Release: Vapor City Archives

Label: Ninja Tune

• Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

8AM Playlist

• altered sigh – Only Thoughts

Release: Lost Labyrinth – EP

Label: Lofi Records

• Edamame – Periderm

Release: Periderm

Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

• Firephly – Muted Sun

Release: Cozy Gloom – EP

Label: Firephly

• Christopher Willits – Endless (Helios Remix)

Release: Gravity Remixes – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers

Release: The 1995 New Expo

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey

Release: How’s Life

Label: FLORA

• Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Dust-Tone

• NoGht – Ritual

Release: UNIQUE

Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC

• Braxton – Falling

Release: Falling EP

Label: Reflections

• Rykard – Fading into the Light

Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking

Release: Parts Per Million

Label: Paradeco Records

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)

Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: ConcernedApe

• Oldtwig – Adrift

Release: Dark Matter – EP

Label: Oldtwig

• Yppah – Grey Eyes

Release: Future Archive, Vol. 2

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Murmurs

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Joe Nora – Cat Creek

Release: SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

• 2814 – 新しい日の誕生

Release: 新しい日の誕生

Label: Dream Catalogue

• Quantum Dreams – 不具合のある死後の世界

Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)

Label: Takeki Tower

• Wave damage – Promises of tomorrow

Release: Promises of tomorrow – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Casino Versus Japan – Slo Bid Bellwave

Release: Whole Numbers Play the Basics

Label: Carpark Records

• Puar – Once in A Blue Moon

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Lifeformed & Janice Kwan – Snowmelt

Release: Tunic (Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

• Manatee Commune – Heal

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Julien Mier – Light Footed

Release: Jane’s Junkyard

Label: Lowriders Recordings

• Koloah – See You In 1000 Years

Release: Millennium Sun

Label: Hyperboloid

• Hotel Pools – Reflections

Release: Reflections – Single

Label: Wild Nature

• Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers

Release: Ramona Flowers

Label: Scott Xylo

• Wistful – When All That Remains Are Memories

Release: When All That Remains Are Memories – Single

Label: Hegemon Select

• Birocratic – Snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

• Dylan Stark – Northern

Release: Heartland

Label: Civil Music

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness

Release: Cosmic Shift

Label: Phantom Island

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: PLANCHA

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.