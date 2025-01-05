Café Chill playlist: Eric Hadley, Quantum Dreams, eevee and more

Happy 2025, and first quarter of the new moon. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Eric Hadley, Quantum Dreams, eevee and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Cloud Floor”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A view of a valley with clouds covering the valley floor, shortly after sunset. The sky is blue with shades of orange and red.”)
Originally aired 05 Jan 2025
6AM Playlist
• Peter Bark – Back Roads
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Daneel – Karma Chamomile
Release: Debris – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Koji. – Solstice
Release: Solstice – Single
Label: Cafe Quality
• C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix
Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
Label: C-Smitten
• High Skies – Sumatra
Release: Sumatra – EP
Label: Miso
• Possums at Twilight – The Day Slowly Elapses
Release: Moments, Final
Label: Twilight Possums
• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• Hotel Pools – Modes
Release: Modes – Single
Label: Wild Nature
• Soft Static – I am an Ocean
Release: I am an Ocean – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
• AWITW – The Mist
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Adamlondon – Maple
Release: Hiddenhills
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• edapollo – Synesthesia
Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single
Label: Foreign Family Collective
• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Manatee Commune – Cast
Release: Cast – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
• Sensi Sye – Wake Up
Release: Wake Up – Single
Label: Sensi Sye
7AM Playlist
• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records
• Laflamme – Bo-Tree
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
• t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
• Bowcraft – Saltair
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
• IG88 – Want
Release: Want – Single
Label: IG88
• Galactic Language – Spacial Echoes
Release: Arrival
Label: Galactic Language
• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
Label: Attacknine Records
• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Melorman – Salty Air
Release: For the Sun
Label: Same Difference Music
• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Dylan Stark – Northern
Release: Heartland
Label: Civil Music
• Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
8AM Playlist
• eevee – gaze
Release: gaze – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• You Us We Them – Curiosity
Release: Curiosity – Single
Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC
• Eric Hadley – A Trembling Sound
Release: The Passerine Tapes EP
Label: 1442394 Records DK
• Quantum Dreams – テープがなくなった
Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
Label: Takeki Tower
• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• adamlondon – Maple
Release: Hiddenhills
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
• Seb Wildblood – of transition
Release: sketches of transition
Label: AMT
• Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
• Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
• Tycho – Glider
Release: Epoch
Label: Ghostly International
• Cepia – Hoarse
Release: Natura Morta
Label: Ghostly International
• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: From Left to Right – EP
Label: Lex Records
• Xky – Mercury
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
• Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
• Jinsang – reflection
Release: life
Label: VinDig
9AM Playlist
• Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics – Terrazzo
Release: Reassemblage
Label: RVNG Intl.
• Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records
• Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
• Vanilla – AJFA
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
• Lusine – Rafters
Release: Long Light
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
• Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: HOME
• Cialyn – Skywave
Release: Calls To Our Stations
Label: Cialyn
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
Release: Sepal – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Rival Consoles – Untravel
Release: Persona
Label: Erased Tapes
• G Mills – 30
Release: 30 – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
Release: Embers – EP
Label: Friends Of Friends
• Evan Geesman – Timido
Release: Lengua
Label: Ubiquity Records
• Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
Label: Old Tacoma Records
• Romo – The Last Slide of Pizza
Release: black coffee
Label: Romo
• wowflower – Someone Else
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
Release: alaya. issue 02
Label: alaya
