Café Chill playlist: Eric Hadley, Quantum Dreams, eevee and more

Happy 2025, and first quarter of the new moon. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Eric Hadley, Quantum Dreams, eevee and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Cloud Floor”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A view of a valley with clouds covering the valley floor, shortly after sunset. The sky is blue with shades of orange and red.”)

Originally aired 05 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Peter Bark – Back Roads

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Daneel – Karma Chamomile

Release: Debris – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Koji. – Solstice

Release: Solstice – Single

Label: Cafe Quality

• C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix

Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition

Label: C-Smitten

• High Skies – Sumatra

Release: Sumatra – EP

Label: Miso

• Possums at Twilight – The Day Slowly Elapses

Release: Moments, Final

Label: Twilight Possums

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)

Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• Hotel Pools – Modes

Release: Modes – Single

Label: Wild Nature

• Soft Static – I am an Ocean

Release: I am an Ocean – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

• AWITW – The Mist

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Adamlondon – Maple

Release: Hiddenhills

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• edapollo – Synesthesia

Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single

Label: Foreign Family Collective

• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Manatee Commune – Cast

Release: Cast – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

• Sensi Sye – Wake Up

Release: Wake Up – Single

Label: Sensi Sye

7AM Playlist

• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records

• Laflamme – Bo-Tree

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

• t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

• Bowcraft – Saltair

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

• IG88 – Want

Release: Want – Single

Label: IG88

• Galactic Language – Spacial Echoes

Release: Arrival

Label: Galactic Language

• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Melorman – Salty Air

Release: For the Sun

Label: Same Difference Music

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Dylan Stark – Northern

Release: Heartland

Label: Civil Music

• Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

• eevee – gaze

Release: gaze – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• You Us We Them – Curiosity

Release: Curiosity – Single

Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

• Eric Hadley – A Trembling Sound

Release: The Passerine Tapes EP

Label: 1442394 Records DK

• Quantum Dreams – テープがなくなった

Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)

Label: Takeki Tower

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• adamlondon – Maple

Release: Hiddenhills

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

• Seb Wildblood – of transition

Release: sketches of transition

Label: AMT

• Mute City – Seawall

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

• Slow Magic – Manhattan

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records

• Tycho – Glider

Release: Epoch

Label: Ghostly International

• Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: From Left to Right – EP

Label: Lex Records

• Xky – Mercury

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

• Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

• Jinsang – reflection

Release: life

Label: VinDig

9AM Playlist

• Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics – Terrazzo

Release: Reassemblage

Label: RVNG Intl.

• Edamame – Lungs Full

Release: Virga

Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

• Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

• Vanilla – AJFA

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

• Lusine – Rafters

Release: Long Light

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey

Label: HOME

• Cialyn – Skywave

Release: Calls To Our Stations

Label: Cialyn

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal

Release: Sepal – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Rival Consoles – Untravel

Release: Persona

Label: Erased Tapes

• G Mills – 30

Release: 30 – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles

Release: Embers – EP

Label: Friends Of Friends

• Evan Geesman – Timido

Release: Lengua

Label: Ubiquity Records

• Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe

Release: Turbo Coupe – Single

Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Romo – The Last Slide of Pizza

Release: black coffee

Label: Romo

• wowflower – Someone Else

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)

Release: alaya. issue 02

Label: alaya

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.