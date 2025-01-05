Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Eric Hadley, Quantum Dreams, eevee and more

Richard J Dalton
January 5, 2025
A view of a valley with clouds covering the valley floor, shortly after sunset. The sky is blue with shades of orange and red.

Happy 2025, and first quarter of the new moon. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Eric Hadley, Quantum Dreams, eevee and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Cloud Floor”. Credit: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A view of a valley with clouds covering the valley floor, shortly after sunset. The sky is blue with shades of orange and red.”)

Originally aired 05 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Peter Bark – Back Roads
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Daneel – Karma Chamomile
  Release: Debris – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Koji. – Solstice
  Release: Solstice – Single
  Label: Cafe Quality

• C-Smitten – Operation Ruthless: Filtered Bounce Mix
  Release: Hey Arnold! Beat Tape: 10th Anniversary Edition
  Label: C-Smitten

• High Skies – Sumatra
  Release: Sumatra – EP
  Label: Miso

• Possums at Twilight – The Day Slowly Elapses
  Release: Moments, Final
  Label: Twilight Possums

• Space Ghost – New World Energy (Ambient Mix)
  Release: New World Energy (Ambient Mix) – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Hotel Pools – Modes
  Release: Modes – Single
  Label: Wild Nature

• Soft Static – I am an Ocean
  Release: I am an Ocean – Single
  Label: 3736632 Records DK

• AWITW – The Mist
  Release: Inside World
  Label: Golden Forest Records

• Adamlondon – Maple
  Release: Hiddenhills
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• edapollo – Synesthesia
  Release: Synesthesia (Teen Daze Remix) – Single
  Label: Foreign Family Collective

• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Manatee Commune – Cast
  Release: Cast – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
  Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
  Label: City Slang

• Sensi Sye – Wake Up
  Release: Wake Up – Single
  Label: Sensi Sye

7AM Playlist

• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
  Release: Chrono
  Label: Azlyn Records

• Laflamme – Bo-Tree
  Release: Canopy – EP
  Label: Canopy

• t.quoise – Life in Reverse
  Release: Life in Reverse
  Label: Soundsphere

• Bowcraft – Saltair
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Catching Flies – Silver Linings
  Release: Silver Linings
  Label: Indigo Soul

• IG88 – Want
  Release: Want – Single
  Label: IG88

• Galactic Language – Spacial Echoes
  Release: Arrival
  Label: Galactic Language

• Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
  Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
  Label: Attacknine Records

• Melorman – Salty Air
  Release: For the Sun
  Label: Same Difference Music

• Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
  Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Dylan Stark – Northern
  Release: Heartland
  Label: Civil Music

• Frameworks – Rotations
  Release: Imagine Gold
  Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

• eevee – gaze
  Release: gaze – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• You Us We Them – Curiosity
  Release: Curiosity – Single
  Label: CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC

• Eric Hadley – A Trembling Sound
  Release: The Passerine Tapes EP
  Label: 1442394 Records DK

• Quantum Dreams – テープがなくなった
  Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
  Label: Takeki Tower

• Nitemoves – Antipode
  Release: Antipode – Single
  Label: Mechanical

• Seb Wildblood – of transition
  Release: sketches of transition
  Label: AMT

• Mute City – Seawall
  Release: Data Breach
  Label: Claw Solutions

• Slow Magic – Manhattan
  Release: How to Run Away
  Label: Downtown Records

• Tycho – Glider
  Release: Epoch
  Label: Ghostly International

• Cepia – Hoarse
  Release: Natura Morta
  Label: Ghostly International

• Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
  Release: From Left to Right – EP
  Label: Lex Records

• Xky – Mercury
  Release: Mercury EP
  Label: Xky Music

• Slow Magic – Moon
  Release: Triangle
  Label: PLANCHA

• Jinsang – reflection
  Release: life
  Label: VinDig

9AM Playlist

• Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics – Terrazzo
  Release: Reassemblage
  Label: RVNG Intl.

• Edamame – Lungs Full
  Release: Virga
  Label: MERLIN – Abandon Building Records

• Shigeto – Tell a Tale (Bonus Track)
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Vanilla – AJFA
  Release: Soft Focus
  Label: VinDig

• Lusine – Rafters
  Release: Long Light
  Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Home – Oort Cloud
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: HOME

• Cialyn – Skywave
  Release: Calls To Our Stations
  Label: Cialyn

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
  Release: Sepal – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Rival Consoles – Untravel
  Release: Persona
  Label: Erased Tapes

• G Mills – 30
  Release: 30 – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Sweatson Klank – Summer Chronicles
  Release: Embers – EP
  Label: Friends Of Friends

• Evan Geesman – Timido
  Release: Lengua
  Label: Ubiquity Records

• Monster Rally – Island Hopping
  Release: Botanica Dream
  Label: Monster Rally

• Eliot Lipp – Turbo Coupe
  Release: Turbo Coupe – Single
  Label: Old Tacoma Records

• Romo – The Last Slide of Pizza
  Release: black coffee
  Label: Romo

• wowflower – Someone Else
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
  Release: alaya. issue 02
  Label: alaya

Richard J Dalton

