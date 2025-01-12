Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Six Missing, Hello Meteor, Ian Aisling and more

Richard J Dalton
January 12, 2025
A brown and green frog emerging from the water, perched on an aquatic plant-covered shoreline.

The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Six Missing, Hello Meteor, Ian Aisling and more. Hosted by Seth. Dedicated to Chucky.

Photo: “Green Frog”. Credit: Mississippi National River and Recreation Area / National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A brown and green frog emerging from the water, perched on an aquatic plant-covered shoreline.”)

Originally aired 12 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• Sundrenched – Flyby
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)
  Release: Always (Shigeto Remix)
  Label: Soosh

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
  Release: Nothing Is Still
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Swimming TV – With You
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Creme – Keep On
  Release: Close Up
  Label: Alpha Pup

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
  Release: @0 EP1
  Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time

• Manatee Commune – Routine
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Vanilla – Gigi
  Release: Origin
  Label: VinDig

• D.K. – Juicy
  Release: Drop
  Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
  Release: Anesthesia
  Label: Midwest Collective

• AWITW – The Mist
  Release: Inside World
  Label: Golden Forest Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Jon Hopkins – Immunity
  Release: Immunity
  Label: MERLIN – Domino Recording Co

7AM Playlist

• Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
  Release: Smile (Natural High Remix)
  Label: Universal Music Publishing France

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
  Release: Menagerie – Single
  Label: Gold Robot Records

• Thrupence – Winston
  Release: Voyages
  Label: Thrupence

• Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
  Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
  Label: Floating Forest

• Oscar Oscar – Himeji
  Release: Himeji – Single
  Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Southpaw – Sincerly a Girl U Once Knew
  Release: Park63
  Label: 695581 Records DK2

• Koresma – Waves
  Release: South – EP
  Label: Koresma

• Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow
  Release: Beat Supply: Crate07
  Label: Beat Supply

• TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
  Release: Midnight Musings – EP
  Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Altitude. – The Camp
  Release: Knight – EP
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – Beside Me
  Release: Everything Could Be Fine
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Macroblank – Covert Red
  Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
  Label: Macroblank

• Lone – Echo Paths
  Release: Always Inside Your Head
  Label: Greco-Roman

• TOR – City 66
  Release: Oasis Sky
  Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• WMD – Another song about Ruby
  Release: Sophrosyne
  Label: WMD

8AM Playlist

• Soular Order – Boreal
  Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
  Label: Soular Order

• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers
  Release: The 1995 New Expo
  Label: DISTROKID

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
  Release: How’s Life
  Label: FLORA

• Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
  Release: Loyal
  Label: Ghostly International

• Four Tet – Daughter
  Release: New Energy
  Label: Text Records

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: PLANCHA

• Freud – Setback
  Release: Setback
  Label: MERLIN – Substruct

• Machinedrum – Endless <3
  Release: Vapor City Archives
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
  Release: The Echoterra
  Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
  Release: Bask
  Label: Gravitas Recordings

• Angeldustmite – Grillades
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

• Hotel Pools – Vital
  Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
  Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
  Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
  Label: Birocracy

9AM Playlist

• Six Missing – Let’s Slow Down
  Release: Let’s Slow Down – Single
  Label: Six Missing LLC

• Tom Day – Valerie
  Release: Valerie – Single
  Label: Peaks

• Tycho – A Walk
  Release: Dive
  Label: Ghostly International

• Gas-Lab – Mermaids
  Release: Mermaids – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• CIALYN – Skywave
  Release: Calls To Our Stations
  Label: CIALYN

• Catching Flies – Silver Linings
  Release: Silver Linings
  Label: Indigo Soul

• Dwai – I’ve Got You
  Release: I’ve Got You – Single
  Label: lovigen11

• Frameworks – Titles
  Release: Kings
  Label: FRAMEWORKS

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon (Edit)
  Release: Éternité
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Birocratic – [terminal]
  Release: bumps
  Label: Birocratic

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
  Release: Dominant Heartstrings
  Label: ERH

• Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
  Release: Ocean Views – EP
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Simon Puttock – Into the Snow
  Release: Notes of a Homesick Winter – EP
  Label: simonputtockmusic

• cerulean – Imagine
  Release: Imagine – Single
  Label: 1369135 Records DK

• Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
  Release: Surf Noir
  Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills

• Max Cooper – Aleph 2
  Release: Yearning for the Infinite
  Label: Mesh

Menu