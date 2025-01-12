Café Chill playlist: Six Missing, Hello Meteor, Ian Aisling and more

The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Six Missing, Hello Meteor, Ian Aisling and more. Hosted by Seth. Dedicated to Chucky.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Green Frog”. Credit: Mississippi National River and Recreation Area / National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A brown and green frog emerging from the water, perched on an aquatic plant-covered shoreline.”)

Originally aired 12 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• Sundrenched – Flyby

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)

Release: Always (Shigeto Remix)

Label: Soosh

• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

• Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Creme – Keep On

Release: Close Up

Label: Alpha Pup

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker

Release: @0 EP1

Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time

• Manatee Commune – Routine

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Vanilla – Gigi

Release: Origin

Label: VinDig

• D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• AWITW – The Mist

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Jon Hopkins – Immunity

Release: Immunity

Label: MERLIN – Domino Recording Co

7AM Playlist

• Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)

Release: Smile (Natural High Remix)

Label: Universal Music Publishing France

• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

• Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Thrupence

• Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

• Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Release: Himeji – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

• Southpaw – Sincerly a Girl U Once Knew

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

• Koresma – Waves

Release: South – EP

Label: Koresma

• Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow

Release: Beat Supply: Crate07

Label: Beat Supply

• TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

• Altitude. – The Camp

Release: Knight – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – Beside Me

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

• Macroblank – Covert Red

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

• Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

• TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

• WMD – Another song about Ruby

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

8AM Playlist

• Soular Order – Boreal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers

Release: The 1995 New Expo

Label: DISTROKID

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey

Release: How’s Life

Label: FLORA

• Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

• Four Tet – Daughter

Release: New Energy

Label: Text Records

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: PLANCHA

• Freud – Setback

Release: Setback

Label: MERLIN – Substruct

• Machinedrum – Endless <3

Release: Vapor City Archives

Label: Ninja Tune

• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure

Release: The Echoterra

Label: Ian Aisling Media

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

• Angeldustmite – Grillades

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

• Hotel Pools – Vital

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

9AM Playlist

• Six Missing – Let’s Slow Down

Release: Let’s Slow Down – Single

Label: Six Missing LLC

• Tom Day – Valerie

Release: Valerie – Single

Label: Peaks

• Tycho – A Walk

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

• Gas-Lab – Mermaids

Release: Mermaids – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• CIALYN – Skywave

Release: Calls To Our Stations

Label: CIALYN

• Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

• Dwai – I’ve Got You

Release: I’ve Got You – Single

Label: lovigen11

• Frameworks – Titles

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon (Edit)

Release: Éternité

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• Birocratic – [terminal]

Release: bumps

Label: Birocratic

• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox

Release: Dominant Heartstrings

Label: ERH

• Sun Glitters – Ocean Views

Release: Ocean Views – EP

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Simon Puttock – Into the Snow

Release: Notes of a Homesick Winter – EP

Label: simonputtockmusic

• cerulean – Imagine

Release: Imagine – Single

Label: 1369135 Records DK

• Beat Connection – Same Damn Time

Release: Surf Noir

Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills

• Max Cooper – Aleph 2

Release: Yearning for the Infinite

Label: Mesh

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.