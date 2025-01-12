Café Chill playlist: Six Missing, Hello Meteor, Ian Aisling and more

The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Six Missing, Hello Meteor, Ian Aisling and more. Hosted by Seth. Dedicated to Chucky.
Photo: “Green Frog”. Credit: Mississippi National River and Recreation Area / National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A brown and green frog emerging from the water, perched on an aquatic plant-covered shoreline.”)
Originally aired 12 Jan 2025
6AM Playlist
• Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)
Release: Always (Shigeto Remix)
Label: Soosh
• Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
• Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Creme – Keep On
Release: Close Up
Label: Alpha Pup
• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Mt Baker
Release: @0 EP1
Label: MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
• Manatee Commune – Routine
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Vanilla – Gigi
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
• D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
• Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
• AWITW – The Mist
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• Jon Hopkins – Immunity
Release: Immunity
Label: MERLIN – Domino Recording Co
7AM Playlist
• Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
Release: Smile (Natural High Remix)
Label: Universal Music Publishing France
• Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
• Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Thrupence
• Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
• Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Release: Himeji – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
• Southpaw – Sincerly a Girl U Once Knew
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
• Koresma – Waves
Release: South – EP
Label: Koresma
• Abel the Giant – Better Tomorrow
Release: Beat Supply: Crate07
Label: Beat Supply
• TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
• Altitude. – The Camp
Release: Knight – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Sun Glitters – Beside Me
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
• Macroblank – Covert Red
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
• Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
• TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
• WMD – Another song about Ruby
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
8AM Playlist
• Soular Order – Boreal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
• Hello Meteor – Winter Blooming Flowers
Release: The 1995 New Expo
Label: DISTROKID
• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
Release: How’s Life
Label: FLORA
• Wave damage – Reoccurring Dream
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
• Four Tet – Daughter
Release: New Energy
Label: Text Records
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: PLANCHA
• Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: MERLIN – Substruct
• Machinedrum – Endless <3
Release: Vapor City Archives
Label: Ninja Tune
• Ian Aisling – Reconfigure
Release: The Echoterra
Label: Ian Aisling Media
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
• Angeldustmite – Grillades
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
• Hotel Pools – Vital
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
9AM Playlist
• Six Missing – Let’s Slow Down
Release: Let’s Slow Down – Single
Label: Six Missing LLC
• Tom Day – Valerie
Release: Valerie – Single
Label: Peaks
• Tycho – A Walk
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
• Gas-Lab – Mermaids
Release: Mermaids – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• CIALYN – Skywave
Release: Calls To Our Stations
Label: CIALYN
• Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
• Dwai – I’ve Got You
Release: I’ve Got You – Single
Label: lovigen11
• Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon (Edit)
Release: Éternité
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• Birocratic – [terminal]
Release: bumps
Label: Birocratic
• Elsa Hewitt – Equinox
Release: Dominant Heartstrings
Label: ERH
• Sun Glitters – Ocean Views
Release: Ocean Views – EP
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Simon Puttock – Into the Snow
Release: Notes of a Homesick Winter – EP
Label: simonputtockmusic
• cerulean – Imagine
Release: Imagine – Single
Label: 1369135 Records DK
• Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
Release: Surf Noir
Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills
• Max Cooper – Aleph 2
Release: Yearning for the Infinite
Label: Mesh
