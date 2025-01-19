Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Puar, Rhombus Index, Hello Meteor and more

Richard J Dalton
January 19, 2025
6 min read
A river mouth at the beach of a larger body of water, with broken snowbanks along the river's edge and ice attached to rocks in the river.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Puar, Rhombus Index, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A river mouth at the beach of a larger body of water, with broken snowbanks along the river’s edge and ice attached to rocks in the river.”)

Originally aired 19 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
  Release: Slow Waves
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Past Palms – Flowerbed
  Release: Empyrean – EP
  Label: 581097 Records DK

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
  Release: Yarrow
  Label: 645497 Records DK

• Departure – Ocean Breeze
  Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
  Label: DEPARTURE

• Forhill – Tangled
  Release: Tangled – Single
  Label: Forhill

• Mvnners – soft drive
  Release: soft drive – Single
  Label: SXN

• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
  Release: Exp.1
  Label: Bad Bat Records

• Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)
  Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)
  Label: Ambidextrous Records

• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
  Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
  Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Freud – Cuban Episode
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
  Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
  Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Koresma – Bridges
  Release: Compass
  Label: Koresma

• Teebs – NES
  Release: Did It Again – Single
  Label: Brainfeeder

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
  Release: Signal Flow – EP
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

7AM Playlist

• P.SUS – What We Feel
  Release: Open Ears, Open Mind, Open Heart
  Label: P.SUS

• Bowcraft – Monorail
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Space Ghost – 4 Am
  Release: 4 Am – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• MossGatherer – Standing Right There
  Release: Out There – EP
  Label: XVI Records

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
  Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Blackbird Belle – I Know
  Release: Microcosm
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• GlobulDub – Hoverin’
  Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
  Label: Chill Masters Records

• Richard Alfaro – Field
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
  Release: So Soon
  Label: Planet Mu

• Xky – Shapes
  Release: Mercury EP
  Label: Xky Music

• Freud – Cuban Episode
  Release: Velvet Dance – EP
  Label: Substruct Audio

• Bakradze – An Evening With John
  Release: Restless
  Label: Space Hardware

8AM Playlist

• Arvo to me – Diver
  Release: Into Change
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
  Release: Aquarium Nightclub
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Segue – West Coast Rain
  Release: Pacifica
  Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Ta-Ku – Love Lost (Daughter Remix)
  Release: Love Lost (Daughter Remix)
  Label: HW&W Recordings

• Manatee Commune – Island
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
  Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
  Label: Mac DeMarco, LLC

• Jinsang – Some Other Time
  Release: In Flight
  Label: VinDig

• Swimming TV – Jupiter
  Release: Jupiter – Single
  Label: 696078 Records DK2

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
  Release: Sepal – Single
  Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
  Release: Spring in a Small Town
  Label: flau

• Teen Daze – Quiet City
  Release: Quiet City – Single
  Label: FLORA

• Hello Meteor – An Aqua Media Event
  Release: The 1995 New Expo
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Brothertiger – Tide Pool
  Release: Fundamentals, Vol. I
  Label: Brothertiger

• Rhombus Index – Digital Anemone (Lyli J Remix)
  Release: hycean revisited
  Label: See Blue Audio

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
  Release: Ocean Tides – Single
  Label: Chillhop Records

• Puar – Hit The Sack
  Release: Better Late Than Never
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
  Release: Sophrosyne
  Label: WMD

• Oldtwig – Backwash
  Release: Seaside, Pt. 2
  Label: Oldtwig

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
  Release: Herichor
  Label: Twilight Possums

• Wayward Lens – Shipyards (burnt and spliced)
  Release: Shipyards (burnt and spliced) – Single
  Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Angeldustmite – Belgian Waffle
  Release: Second Breakfast
  Label: 967138 Records DK

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
  Release: Swaying Palms
  Label: Milieu Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
  Release: Mr&Rt
  Label: Gold Robot Records

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
  Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
  Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Boards of Canada – Happy Cycling
  Release: Music Has the Right to Children
  Label: Warp Records

• Wave damage – Lost World of Innocence
  Release: All About Tomorrow
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
  Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
  Label: Sun Glitters

• CIALYN – Last Lights
  Release: Calls To Our Stations
  Label: CIALYN

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
  Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• You Us We Them – CS80Joy v4-2
  Release: CHAOS WORKS VOL 1
  Label: You Us We Them

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
  Release: Cosmic Shift
  Label: Phantom Island

• upusen – Good Hour
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard J Dalton

