Café Chill playlist: Puar, Rhombus Index, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Puar, Rhombus Index, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A river mouth at the beach of a larger body of water, with broken snowbanks along the river’s edge and ice attached to rocks in the river.”)

Originally aired 19 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

Release: Slow Waves

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

• Departure – Ocean Breeze

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

• Forhill – Tangled

Release: Tangled – Single

Label: Forhill

• Mvnners – soft drive

Release: soft drive – Single

Label: SXN

• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

• Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)

Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)

Label: Ambidextrous Records

• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: Future Archive Recordings

• Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

• Koresma – Bridges

Release: Compass

Label: Koresma

• Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

7AM Playlist

• P.SUS – What We Feel

Release: Open Ears, Open Mind, Open Heart

Label: P.SUS

• Bowcraft – Monorail

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• MossGatherer – Standing Right There

Release: Out There – EP

Label: XVI Records

• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Blackbird Belle – I Know

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• GlobulDub – Hoverin’

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Label: Chill Masters Records

• Richard Alfaro – Field

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu

• Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

• Bakradze – An Evening With John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

8AM Playlist

• Arvo to me – Diver

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub

Release: Aquarium Nightclub

Label: Tartelet Records

• Segue – West Coast Rain

Release: Pacifica

Label: 1468568 Records DK

• Ta-Ku – Love Lost (Daughter Remix)

Release: Love Lost (Daughter Remix)

Label: HW&W Recordings

• Manatee Commune – Island

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City

Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs

Label: Mac DeMarco, LLC

• Jinsang – Some Other Time

Release: In Flight

Label: VinDig

• Swimming TV – Jupiter

Release: Jupiter – Single

Label: 696078 Records DK2

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal

Release: Sepal – Single

Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif

• Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Release: Spring in a Small Town

Label: flau

• Teen Daze – Quiet City

Release: Quiet City – Single

Label: FLORA

• Hello Meteor – An Aqua Media Event

Release: The 1995 New Expo

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Release: Fundamentals, Vol. I

Label: Brothertiger

• Rhombus Index – Digital Anemone (Lyli J Remix)

Release: hycean revisited

Label: See Blue Audio

• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Release: Ocean Tides – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

• Puar – Hit The Sack

Release: Better Late Than Never

Label: Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

• WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

• Oldtwig – Backwash

Release: Seaside, Pt. 2

Label: Oldtwig

• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Herichor

Label: Twilight Possums

• Wayward Lens – Shipyards (burnt and spliced)

Release: Shipyards (burnt and spliced) – Single

Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Angeldustmite – Belgian Waffle

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

• Milieu – Azurine Drowned

Release: Swaying Palms

Label: Milieu Music

• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Gold Robot Records

• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal

Release: Sentimental Coast – EP

Label: Cala Tarida Musica

• Boards of Canada – Happy Cycling

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

• Wave damage – Lost World of Innocence

Release: All About Tomorrow

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)

Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single

Label: Sun Glitters

• CIALYN – Last Lights

Release: Calls To Our Stations

Label: CIALYN

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering

Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• You Us We Them – CS80Joy v4-2

Release: CHAOS WORKS VOL 1

Label: You Us We Them

• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness

Release: Cosmic Shift

Label: Phantom Island

• upusen – Good Hour

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.