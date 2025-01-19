Café Chill playlist: Puar, Rhombus Index, Hello Meteor and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Puar, Rhombus Index, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Winter”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “A river mouth at the beach of a larger body of water, with broken snowbanks along the river’s edge and ice attached to rocks in the river.”)
Originally aired 19 Jan 2025
6AM Playlist
• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
Release: Slow Waves
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
• 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
• Departure – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
• Forhill – Tangled
Release: Tangled – Single
Label: Forhill
• Mvnners – soft drive
Release: soft drive – Single
Label: SXN
• Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
• Christ. – Making a Snow Angel (Remastered)
Release: Blue Shift Emissions (Remastered)
Label: Ambidextrous Records
• Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
• Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
• Koresma – Bridges
Release: Compass
Label: Koresma
• Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
7AM Playlist
• P.SUS – What We Feel
Release: Open Ears, Open Mind, Open Heart
Label: P.SUS
• Bowcraft – Monorail
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• MossGatherer – Standing Right There
Release: Out There – EP
Label: XVI Records
• Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Blackbird Belle – I Know
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• GlobulDub – Hoverin’
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
• Richard Alfaro – Field
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu
• Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
• Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
• Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
8AM Playlist
• Arvo to me – Diver
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
Release: Aquarium Nightclub
Label: Tartelet Records
• Segue – West Coast Rain
Release: Pacifica
Label: 1468568 Records DK
• Ta-Ku – Love Lost (Daughter Remix)
Release: Love Lost (Daughter Remix)
Label: HW&W Recordings
• Manatee Commune – Island
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
Label: Mac DeMarco, LLC
• Jinsang – Some Other Time
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
• Swimming TV – Jupiter
Release: Jupiter – Single
Label: 696078 Records DK2
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Sepal
Release: Sepal – Single
Label: Helios and Hollie Kennif
• Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
Release: Spring in a Small Town
Label: flau
• Teen Daze – Quiet City
Release: Quiet City – Single
Label: FLORA
• Hello Meteor – An Aqua Media Event
Release: The 1995 New Expo
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Release: Fundamentals, Vol. I
Label: Brothertiger
• Rhombus Index – Digital Anemone (Lyli J Remix)
Release: hycean revisited
Label: See Blue Audio
• Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
• Puar – Hit The Sack
Release: Better Late Than Never
Label: Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
• WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
• Oldtwig – Backwash
Release: Seaside, Pt. 2
Label: Oldtwig
• Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Herichor
Label: Twilight Possums
• Wayward Lens – Shipyards (burnt and spliced)
Release: Shipyards (burnt and spliced) – Single
Label: 2056598 Records DK
• Angeldustmite – Belgian Waffle
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
• Milieu – Azurine Drowned
Release: Swaying Palms
Label: Milieu Music
• Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Gold Robot Records
• A Vision of Panorama – Mediterranean Tribal
Release: Sentimental Coast – EP
Label: Cala Tarida Musica
• Boards of Canada – Happy Cycling
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
• Wave damage – Lost World of Innocence
Release: All About Tomorrow
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
Label: Sun Glitters
• CIALYN – Last Lights
Release: Calls To Our Stations
Label: CIALYN
• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• You Us We Them – CS80Joy v4-2
Release: CHAOS WORKS VOL 1
Label: You Us We Them
• Lexx – Prelude to Happiness
Release: Cosmic Shift
Label: Phantom Island
• upusen – Good Hour
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
